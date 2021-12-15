WI Tribal Communities Work to Dismantle Barriers to Voting

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin will be a major battleground in the 2022 midterms, and tribal voting-rights groups are working now to ensure Native American votes count in next November's elections.
From confusing voter ID requirements to difficulties registering to vote, the groups say Wisconsin's tribal residents face many barriers when casting their ballots.
Anjali Bhasin, civic engagement director for Wisconsin Conservation Voices, said election officials often apply the state's voter ID laws improperly to Native Americans.
"One example of this is, for example, tribal IDs are valid both as IDs for voting and for proof of residence," Bhasin explained. "But we know that Native voters have been turned away when they've taken those forms of ID with them."
In 2018, the most recent year such data is available, the League of Women Voters found voting sites serving tribal communities were more than twice as likely to turn voters away at registration than other sites, claiming they lacked proof of residency.
For next year's elections, Bhasin noted tribal advocates will be working with election officials to ensure Native Americans have fair access to the polls.
But barriers still remain.
Dee Sweet, Native Vote program manager for Wisconsin Conservation Voices and member of the White Earth Ojibwe Nation, said technology hurdles can also make it difficult for tribal members to register. Much of Wisconsin's voter registration process is conducted online, through the My Vote website.
"The assumption is that everyone has access to be able to register online, and they know the process, and they're able to maintain broadband connectivity," Sweet observed. "And that's just not always the case in tribal communities."
Despite those hurdles, data collected by Wisconsin Conservation Voices finds voter turnout in 2020 increased in all the state's tribal communities.
TUCSON, Ariz. - As Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission prepares to issue its final voting-district maps, Native American groups are concerned the new boundaries could diminish their voting power.
They say the bipartisan commission, which does not need to clear its maps in advance with federal officials, may have divided the tribal vote. The maps are based on the 2020 census, and there's deep suspicion this population was undercounted.
Patty Ferguson Bohnee, director of the Indian Legal Clinic and associate professor at the aSandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, said changes to the Voting Rights Act have made it easier to disenfranchise Native Americans.
"The concern is whether the population is sufficient to provide an opportunity to Native Americans to elect a candidate of choice," she said. "Because Section 5 is not in play, there's not the threat of an objection from the Department of Justice."
The commission took comments during a series of public meetings, but Bohnee said highly organized, well-funded political groups tend to drown out smaller constituencies. Commission members have said they believe they fulfilled their mission to draw fair and competitive legislative district maps.
Bohnee said Arizona has a long history of disenfranchising Native Americans, from statehood into the 1970s. Because most live on tribal lands, she said, it's easy to dilute their power.
"Based on past redistricting efforts, we know that Native Americans need a higher percentage of the voting-age population to elect candidates of choice," she said. "But because of that, it's going to make the rural-urban divide even greater."
Gabriella Casarez-Kelly is the Pima County recorder and one of the state's first Indigenous office holders. Before she was elected, she was a community activist working to increase Native American voter participation.
"One of the struggles in my community work and in my work as an elected official," she said, "is really trying to demystify government, is to demystify the process and demystify where the decisions are coming from."
The commission is scheduled to complete its maps by year's end. Pending any legal action, the new districts will be in place for the 2022 midterm elections.
CHICAGO -- Court hearings in legal challenges to Illinois' proposed legislative maps are underway. Groups are challenging the maps, citing the Voting Rights Act and saying the maps dilute minority votes.
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is representing Latino residents in Chicago, and the NAACP as well as the United Congress of Community and Religious Organizations are representing Black residents of the East St. Louis area.
Ryan Tolley, policy director for the group CHANGE Illinois, said the plaintiffs are arguing it is important for communities of interest to be kept together, and have the power to elect a candidate who will represent the issues they care about.
"They're saying the way the districts are drawn, it fractures these communities and ends up diluting their representation," Tolley explained. "Those are the Section 2 (of the Voting Rights Act) voting-rights claims."
Lawmakers defending the maps countered because Illinois does not have a history of racial gerrymandering, it is less necessary to have majority-minority districts for candidates of color to be elected.
Tolley added CHANGE Illinois has also been fighting for an independent redistricting commission, such as the ones they have in states like Arizona and California. He pointed out when lawmakers are charged with drawing maps, there is bound to be partisan tension.
"The end result tends to be lines that don't necessarily focus on communities," Tolley asserted. "But focusing on ensuring incumbents win re-elections, or on the party at large, ensuring that they solidify and strengthen their chances to elect more members of that party."
Across the country, groups have been working to build more voting power for BIPOC communities and other communities of interest.
Jordan DeLoach, director of communications for the group State Voices, said it is important to make sure voters can have a choice over their daily lives, whether it be who their representative is, what health care they receive or what education they get for their children.
"Regardless of how the maps turn out, we're gonna keep fighting, we're gonna keep building together until all of our folks have their voices, votes and needs heard," DeLoach stated. "And redistricting, community districting, is an excellent way to start getting people really engaged in that process."
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With pending litigation challenging Ohio's recently passed legislative maps, a new project is humanizing the stakes of the redistricting process.
The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments last week from three groups challenging the new Ohio House and Senate district maps as unconstitutional for violating anti-gerrymandering requirements.
Jeniece Brock, policy and advocacy director for the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and vice chair of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission, one of the plaintiffs, argued the maps dilute the power of voters in immigrant communities and communities of color.
"I've seen redistricting 'pack and crack' our Black and brown communities to dilute our voice," Brock asserted. "And together we are demanding that we have an opportunity to meaningfully influence the political process through redistricting."
The maps were approved 5-2 along party lines, and Republicans countered there is no evidence they are unconstitutional.
Black and Muslim Ohioans who feel they are being denied fair representation in state government due to gerrymandering are sharing their concerns on a new online "Democracy Warriors Story Bank."
Brock lives in Summit County, the fourth most populous county in Ohio. She pointed out gerrymandering has it split four ways among members of Congress.
"Not one of them in the last ten years have had residence in Summit County," Brock noted. "That is unfair to the folks living in Summit County to not have a single person that could advocate for the things that are important to you and your community. "
Kathay Feng, national redistricting director for Common Cause, said once voting maps hit the courts, it becomes more difficult for citizens to weigh in on the process. Speaking at a redistricting seminar, she recommended the best way to influence the process was through a ballot.
"In some states where you have judicial elections, or there's a way to influence the judges that are chosen, it's making sure that there is a tremendous amount of voter education," Feng advised.
Ohio's Supreme Court justices are elected to six-year terms. The court currently is composed of four Republicans and three Democrats. Three Republican justices have terms expiring in 2022.