PNS Daily Newscast - December 15, 2021
It is a new reality: 'Quad-State Tornado' relief is underway, former President Trump loses another round over tax returns, and efforts grow to make sure tribal votes are counted.

2021Talks - December 15, 2021
The Proud Boys and Oathkeepers named in a Jan. 6 civil suit; the House votes on a Meadows contempt charge; and Schumer accuses Republicans of obstructing Biden nominees.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
NC Military Bases Use Living Shorelines to Boost Climate Resiliency

Wednesday, December 15, 2021   

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- Military facilities in North Carolina are partnering with local coastal communities on natural infrastructure projects to buffer coastlines from extreme weather damage.

Lexia Weaver, coastal scientist for the North Carolina Coastal Federation, said eroding estuaries and the increasing frequency of tropical storms have left coastal areas more vulnerable. She said the U.S. Marine Corps, in partnership with The Pew Charitable Trusts and other local groups, is helping construct more than 2,000 linear feet of living shoreline at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

"I think the military installations in the area are realizing the effects of climate change," Weaver observed. "I think they are really being proactive, and trying to address issues that happen as a result of climate change - and shoreline erosion being one example."

Unlike concrete seawalls or bulkheads, Weaver said salt marshes, oyster reefs and seagrasses act like sponges to absorb storm wave energy and floodwater.

The Cherry Point restoration is linked to a larger coastal project to extend the living shoreline at least another 5,000 linear feet. The project should be completed by next year.

Carmen Lombardo, deputy assistant chief of staff for government and external affairs for MCIEast, a group of military bases across North Carolina, said climate change is a destabilizing force that can affect the distribution and storage of supplies and equipment, as well as military training.

"Salt marsh is a key component of a resilient system," Lombardo asserted. "It's integrity and it's long-term sustainability, so the landscape that we train on stays the same into the future."

He pointed to the military's efforts to conserve a one-million-acre stretch of salt marsh from Northeast Florida to North Carolina, to help buffer more than a dozen military installations from the effects of climate change.

Weaver added the experience of Hurricanes Florence and Dorian have shown natural infrastructure is more effective than hard structures at preventing storm damage and flooding.

"We've proved through those storms that living shorelines, they fare better than bulkheads during these storms," Weaver outlined. "A lot of the bulkheads needed repairs, while our living shorelines were completely intact."

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Defense released its Climate Adaption Plan. It calls for enhancing resilience to the effects of climate change using natural infrastructure, and mitigation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


An estimated 6% of Ohioans don't have health insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Midnight Deadline for ACA Coverage Starting January 1st

COLUMBUS, Ohio - While Ohioans still have plenty of time to shop for holiday gifts, the deadline to shop for health insurance on the federal …

Environment

Public Hearing Tonight on Proposed Increase to Gas Bills Across NV

LAS VEGAS - Nevadans have the chance this evening to put in their two cents about a proposed rate hike on gas bills. The Public Utilities Commission …

Environment

Groups Sue Over NV Wildlife Services Killings

ELKO, Nev. - Conservation groups want the feds to do a full environmental impact report on an agency that authorizes the killing of coyotes and other …

No matter where you live in Maryland, the Maryland Health Connection website offers a choice of plans from multiple insurance companies. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

New MD Law, Biden Plan Cut Health-Insurance Costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's health insurance open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, and whether you are younger or older, extra financial …

Social Issues

ND Property-Tax Hikes Burden Older, Low-Income Homeowners

HORACE, N.D. - Some North Dakota cities are adding more residents and new homes, but there's a side effect: higher property taxes. Low-income …

A health survey finds the high use of nonmedical drugs is among the challenges for Washington state. (richard theis-EyeEm/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Scores High in Health Survey; Suicide Remains an Issue

SEATTLE -- A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in Washington and the rest of the country. America's Health Rankings from the …

Social Issues

End of Child Tax Credit Payments a Worry for WV Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The final round of the federal government's Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments ends today, unless Congress votes to extend them …

Social Issues

Relief Groups in AR after Deadly Tornadoes: 'A Devastating Thing to See'

JONESBORO, Ark. - Disaster relief responders are assessing the damage from the tornadoes that took two lives in northeast Arkansas and caused major …

 

