NC Military Bases Use Living Shorelines to Boost Climate Resiliency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- Military facilities in North Carolina are partnering with local coastal communities on natural infrastructure projects to buffer coastlines from extreme weather damage.
Lexia Weaver, coastal scientist for the North Carolina Coastal Federation, said eroding estuaries and the increasing frequency of tropical storms have left coastal areas more vulnerable. She said the U.S. Marine Corps, in partnership with The Pew Charitable Trusts and other local groups, is helping construct more than 2,000 linear feet of living shoreline at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
"I think the military installations in the area are realizing the effects of climate change," Weaver observed. "I think they are really being proactive, and trying to address issues that happen as a result of climate change - and shoreline erosion being one example."
Unlike concrete seawalls or bulkheads, Weaver said salt marshes, oyster reefs and seagrasses act like sponges to absorb storm wave energy and floodwater.
The Cherry Point restoration is linked to a larger coastal project to extend the living shoreline at least another 5,000 linear feet. The project should be completed by next year.
Carmen Lombardo, deputy assistant chief of staff for government and external affairs for MCIEast, a group of military bases across North Carolina, said climate change is a destabilizing force that can affect the distribution and storage of supplies and equipment, as well as military training.
"Salt marsh is a key component of a resilient system," Lombardo asserted. "It's integrity and it's long-term sustainability, so the landscape that we train on stays the same into the future."
He pointed to the military's efforts to conserve a one-million-acre stretch of salt marsh from Northeast Florida to North Carolina, to help buffer more than a dozen military installations from the effects of climate change.
Weaver added the experience of Hurricanes Florence and Dorian have shown natural infrastructure is more effective than hard structures at preventing storm damage and flooding.
"We've proved through those storms that living shorelines, they fare better than bulkheads during these storms," Weaver outlined. "A lot of the bulkheads needed repairs, while our living shorelines were completely intact."
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Defense released its Climate Adaption Plan. It calls for enhancing resilience to the effects of climate change using natural infrastructure, and mitigation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
DENVER -- The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has released new draft rules to ensure taxpayers are not on the hook for abandoned oil and gas wells, but critics say the commission has failed to address the need to monitor wells into the future.
Kate Christensen, oil and gas campaign coordinator for 350 Colorado, said wells are plugged with concrete, which can crack. She pointed to a plugged well in Erie that was discovered to be leaking significant amounts of toxic methane close to an elementary school.
"There's another one in Broomfield that has cost the town half a million dollars," Christensen pointed out. "It was already plugged and abandoned, and started leaking methane into a neighborhood. So these financial assurances don't take that into account at all."
Christensen argued the commission should also require companies to set aside enough money to ensure orphan wells can be fully restored. The commission's proposal allows for blanket bonds ranging from $1,500 to $15,000 per well, but Christensen noted the true reclamation costs are between $8,000 and $1.9 million. Oil and gas companies have chaffed at higher bonding requirements, and claim stricter rules could slow production and cost jobs.
Colorado currently has some 60,000 unplugged wells across the state, with just one in five producing even marginal amounts of oil and gas.
Christensen emphasized plugging wells is also an important climate-mitigation strategy to limit methane emissions, which is more than 80 times more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.
"If we plugged just the lowest producing wells, we would cut a significant amount of methane, but it would not impact production that much," Christensen contended. "And it would become a jobs program, because plugging wells creates jobs."
UK-based think tank Carbon Tracker estimates it will cost $7 billion to plug Colorado's current slate of wells. Christensen added the commission should not just kick the can down the road for future generations.
"If we let oil and gas companies take all our resources, and leave us their mess to clean up, we are sacrificing the financial health of our state for our kids," Christensen concluded.
Disclosure: 350 Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Social Justice.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- People who live on the Navajo Nation near the San Juan Basin are closely following work by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to adopt new methane rules to restrict oil and gas emissions at well sites.
Kendra Pinto, community field advocate for Earthworks and a resident of the Navajo Nation, was one of several New Mexicans who testified this week when the EPA held three days of hearings to gather public input.
"The decisions made in offices hundreds of miles away from the oil fields have a direct impact on people," Pinto asserted. "Those faces must be considered. Do not waste any more time, when change is needed now."
On Wednesday, a coalition of oil and natural gas businesses in New Mexico released a commissioned study showing state and local governments are more reliant than ever before on the industry to pay for basic public services, including public education. It claims the oil and gas sector pumped a record $5.3 billion into New Mexico communities in Fiscal Year 2021.
Some 200 educators responded to the report, calling on elected leaders to continue efforts to diversify the state's economy and reduce reliance on revenues from extraction.
Pinto pointed out the health of her community would be greatly improved if the new methane rules are adopted for oil and gas sites.
"Due to the proximity of the sites near schools and residential areas, it is imperative that oil and gas sites are regulated with the full authority of the Clean Air Act and monitored thoroughly," Pinto contended.
Under the Trump administration, the EPA rolled back limits on methane pollution from the oil and gas industry enacted by the Obama administration. President Joe Biden has since signed legislation to reinstate the 2016 safeguards.
SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry recently approved its first Climate Change and Carbon Plan, to embrace climate-smart forest management in the state.
The Board of Forestry unanimously approved the plan last month.
Danny Norlander, forest carbon and forest health policy analyst for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the plan has three legs: adaptation, mitigation and a social dimension, focusing on communities and local economies.
He explained adaptation is looking at how forests can adapt to the changing environment, using different tree species, for instance, and mitigation is using forests to store carbon.
"The third leg there is the social dimensions," Norlander emphasized. "We really need to just support natural resource-dependent economies in rural Oregon that have been experiencing a lot of impacts from wildfires and the heat wave that we had last summer."
He added the plan also gets into urban and community forestry, to make sure no communities get left behind.
Grace Brahler, Oregon climate action plan and policy manager for Beyond Toxics, said the plan incorporates strategies and goals of a bill passed this year, Senate Concurrent Resolution 17, which calls attention to the disproportionate impact of climate change on BIPOC, immigrant, rural and low-income communities.
She pointed out it also emphasizes the need to invest in a regenerative economy, and to have a fair and participatory process.
"Incorporating SCR 17 principles into Forest Practices will result in cleaner air and water, good jobs with family sustaining wages and a range of workforce services and skills training, and more climate resilient forests and communities across Oregon," Brahler outlined.
Peter Hayes, a 6th generation experimental family forest business owner in the Oregon coast range who is working towards a better model of forestry, noted almost half of Oregon is covered in forests, and historically a lot of focus for forests has been on producing lumber.
"Our superpower is the capacity of our land -- in particular, our forests -- to catch and hold carbon," Hayes contended. "And I think the plan marks a shift to acknowledging that we need to have a range of priorities."
Disclosure: Beyond Toxics contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Environmental Justice, Social Justice, and Toxics.