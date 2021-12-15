Wednesday, December 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 15, 2021
It is a new reality: 'Quad-State Tornado' relief is underway, former President Trump loses another round over tax returns, and efforts grow to make sure tribal votes are counted.

2021Talks - December 15, 2021
The Proud Boys and Oathkeepers named in a Jan. 6 civil suit; the House votes on a Meadows contempt charge; and Schumer accuses Republicans of obstructing Biden nominees.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Biden in Kentucky to Survey Tornado Damage

Wednesday, December 15, 2021   

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- President Joe Biden visits Fort Campbell, Mayfield and Dawson Springs today to survey tornado damage, and federal disaster assistance teams are on the ground in Western Kentucky, helping families apply for disaster relief.

Michael Dossett, emergency management director for the state of Kentucky, said there are three ways families can apply for FEMA assistance: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app on a mobile phone, or by calling at 800-621-3362.

"We already have 1,800 families that have registered in the system, and that's just a small, small portion of what we expect," Dossett pointed out.

The official death toll from the storms remains at 74 confirmed fatalities. The age range of those killed now ranges from two months to 98 years, and twelve of those who lost their lives were children. At least 122 Kentuckians are unaccounted for, as search-and-rescue crews continue to comb through the rubble in multiple communities.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects total damage costs to exceed hundreds of millions of dollars, given that thousands of homes likely no longer exist, and many more are in need of repair.

"After all major disasters is, a whole lot gets poured in right away, and then, there's not any money left for really expensive things that occur six months, eight months, nine months in," Beshear noted.

You can donate to the Western Kentucky relief fund at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.


An estimated 6% of Ohioans don't have health insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Midnight Deadline for ACA Coverage Starting January 1st

COLUMBUS, Ohio - While Ohioans still have plenty of time to shop for holiday gifts, the deadline to shop for health insurance on the federal …

Environment

Public Hearing Tonight on Proposed Increase to Gas Bills Across NV

LAS VEGAS - Nevadans have the chance this evening to put in their two cents about a proposed rate hike on gas bills. The Public Utilities Commission …

Environment

Groups Sue Over NV Wildlife Services Killings

ELKO, Nev. - Conservation groups want the feds to do a full environmental impact report on an agency that authorizes the killing of coyotes and other …

No matter where you live in Maryland, the Maryland Health Connection website offers a choice of plans from multiple insurance companies. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

New MD Law, Biden Plan Cut Health-Insurance Costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's health insurance open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, and whether you are younger or older, extra financial …

Social Issues

ND Property-Tax Hikes Burden Older, Low-Income Homeowners

HORACE, N.D. - Some North Dakota cities are adding more residents and new homes, but there's a side effect: higher property taxes. Low-income …

A health survey finds the high use of nonmedical drugs is among the challenges for Washington state. (richard theis-EyeEm/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Scores High in Health Survey; Suicide Remains an Issue

SEATTLE -- A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in Washington and the rest of the country. America's Health Rankings from the …

Social Issues

End of Child Tax Credit Payments a Worry for WV Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The final round of the federal government's Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments ends today, unless Congress votes to extend them …

Environment

NC Military Bases Use Living Shorelines to Boost Climate Resiliency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- Military facilities in North Carolina are partnering with local coastal communities on natural infrastructure projects to …

 

