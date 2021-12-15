Biden in Kentucky to Survey Tornado Damage

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- President Joe Biden visits Fort Campbell, Mayfield and Dawson Springs today to survey tornado damage, and federal disaster assistance teams are on the ground in Western Kentucky, helping families apply for disaster relief.
Michael Dossett, emergency management director for the state of Kentucky, said there are three ways families can apply for FEMA assistance: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app on a mobile phone, or by calling at 800-621-3362.
"We already have 1,800 families that have registered in the system, and that's just a small, small portion of what we expect," Dossett pointed out.
The official death toll from the storms remains at 74 confirmed fatalities. The age range of those killed now ranges from two months to 98 years, and twelve of those who lost their lives were children. At least 122 Kentuckians are unaccounted for, as search-and-rescue crews continue to comb through the rubble in multiple communities.
Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects total damage costs to exceed hundreds of millions of dollars, given that thousands of homes likely no longer exist, and many more are in need of repair.
"After all major disasters is, a whole lot gets poured in right away, and then, there's not any money left for really expensive things that occur six months, eight months, nine months in," Beshear noted.
You can donate to the Western Kentucky relief fund at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.
JONESBORO, Ark. - Disaster relief responders are assessing the damage from the tornadoes that took two lives in northeast Arkansas and caused major destruction to hundreds of homes, businesses and other structures.
At the American Red Cross of Arkansas, executive director Lori Arnold said their disaster-relief team has been distributing emergency cleanup supplies in Craighead County, in Jonesboro. Along with surveying damage, she said, the Red Cross is offering mental-health services, as well as water and snacks to storm victims.
"We're just trying to locate all of the areas, especially the more rural ones that don't get as much media attention, to make sure that we are getting through to all of the people who need help," she said. "We're seeing debris spread all over, big loss of farmland and big neighborhood areas, and it's a really devastating thing to see."
Arnold said some of the ways people can assist are through financial donations to disaster-relief organizations. Donating blood is helpful, as many blood drives in the hard-hit areas will be canceled, despite a nationwide blood-supply shortage.
Humanitarian aid group Samaritan's Purse has about 40 volunteers in Poinsett County, who will assist with the clean up through Christmas Eve. As a native Arkansan, said Clay Steelman, the group's program manager of U.S. disaster relief, it's been heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from community members.
"You get to see neighbor helping neighbor," he said. "They're all gathering around, coming together and helping clean up homes. The communities are really rallying around each other, pitching in where they can, and Samaritan's Purse is kind of stepping in those gaps, along with some of the other relief agencies that are up here."
He said Samaritan's Purse still is looking for additional volunteers to assist in daily cleanups. Currently, one shelter is open to people in Trumann in Poinsett County. Similar efforts are under way in other states hit by the "Quad-State Tornado" - Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.
MADISON, Wis. - November is National Family Caregivers Month, and Wisconsin residents are being reminded about an extra resource they can lean on as caregiving responsibilities pile up.
For the past year, groups such as AARP Wisconsin and United Way have teamed up to offer extra voices for caregivers to connect with, through the 211 Wisconsin helpline. As more people are thrust into caregiving roles, said Rachel Brightman, United Way's 211 information and referral specialist, it can be hard for them to find the right resources to help with their situation.
"They barely have an hour to themselves a day," she said, "so finding time to look for resources can feel like such an extra task."
Nearly 600,000 Wisconsinites serve as unpaid family caregivers. When someone calls the helpline, they can be assigned a referral specialist who can offer support for up to 10 weeks. Requests are accepted not only from the caregivers themselves, but those who know someone else in need of guidance. The extra service has been extended into next July.
Caregivers not only have to support their loved one, but also often manage their own regular jobs and other routine tasks, such as paying bills. Sometimes, Brightman said, the helpline is there to act more like a close friend, offering undivided attention.
"We listen," she said. "If there's an issue going on, if someone just wants to vent, we want to be that listening ear."
The hotline coincides with repeated calls for policymakers to offer more financial support for unpaid family caregivers. AARP has said they spend an average of $7,000 a year on out-of-pocket expenses.
In addition to dialing the number, more details can be found at 211.org. Those who sign up are asked to fill out a registration form.
Helpline info: https://www.unitedwaywi.org/page/caregiversupport.
WI caregiver background data and policy demands: https://states.aarp.org/wisconsin/wisconsion-family-caregiving-legislation-federal-tax-credit.
INDIANAPOLIS -- As we enter the holiday season, groups are spotlighting community service and the value it brings for both volunteers and the people they are serving.
Every year, AARP Indiana spotlights community service by their members by nominating someone for the Andrus Award, named after Ethel Percy Andrus, who founded the organization in 1958.
Dick Huber, a retired family physician, is this year's nominee. He has served as a volunteer instructor for AARP's Driver Safety program for 18 years, and said when he teaches, it's not only those taking the class who are learning.
"I think every class that I've had, I learned something from the other people in the class because everybody has unique experiences, and it's nice to share some of those," Huber recounted.
Huber has also participated in a wide range of additional service projects from Meals on Wheels to help address senior hunger and isolation, to supporting older Hoosiers in staying safe and healthy while having as much independence as possible with Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults.
Linda Dunno, president of AARP Indiana, said it is important to take note of the good deeds people do for each other. She added volunteering as state president has been an enriching exercise for her during retirement.
"One of the things about volunteering is that -- and I tell this to anybody that retires and finds themselves bored or finds themselves kind of depressed, because there's not enough to do -- nothing's better for your psyche, I think, than going out and giving to someone else," Dunno stated.
Dunno received the Andrus Award in 2016. She noted Hoosiers age 50 and older interested in volunteer opportunities can contact the state office or go to aarp.org and select Indiana to find out how they can get involved.
