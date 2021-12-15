Wednesday, December 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 15, 2021
Play

It is a new reality: 'Quad-State Tornado' relief is underway, former President Trump loses another round over tax returns, and efforts grow to make sure tribal votes are counted.

2021Talks - December 15, 2021
Play

The Proud Boys and Oathkeepers named in a Jan. 6 civil suit; the House votes on a Meadows contempt charge; and Schumer accuses Republicans of obstructing Biden nominees.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Hearing Today on New Bedford Charter School Proposal

Play

Wednesday, December 15, 2021   

NEW BEDFORD, Ma. -- The state holds a public hearing today on a new charter school to serve New Bedford and Fall River students, and advocates for public schools are urging the Massachusetts Department of Education to reject the proposal.

Educators' unions and others contend it is not worth draining millions of dollars annually from New Bedford's public school system to create an alternative.

Ricardo Rosa, co-chair of the New Bedford Coalition to Save Our Schools, a UMASS Dartmouth professor and a parent, said the proposal is not in the best interests of the area.

"We feel that an expansion of charter schools derails all of the work that we need to do in our public school system to strengthen it," Rosa explained. "So siphoning money off from public schools is definitely not a good strategy."

Backers of the charter school say it could be part of the solution to decades of underfunding public schools. But Rosa thinks the way to improve academic outcomes is to invest in public education, not take funding away for a charter school. In addition to today's hearing, public comments can be submitted by email until Friday, Jan. 7.

Rosa's group believes the proposal does not dedicate sufficient resources for special education, and contended New Bedford public schools are better prepared to serve special needs students with more school counselors, behavioral specialists and special education coordinators.

"The public school system has far greater resources to handle special education," Rosa asserted. "The special education population is a population that is growing, given some of the issues with the pandemic."

He noted many young people have faced increased stress and trauma in the pandemic, making support systems even more important.

Rosa added he believes investing in public schools is also in the long-term interest of democracy.

"Public school systems are one of our last sort of public institutions in this country, and we need to protect that space," Rosa emphasized.


get more stories like this via email
An estimated 6% of Ohioans don't have health insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Midnight Deadline for ACA Coverage Starting January 1st

COLUMBUS, Ohio - While Ohioans still have plenty of time to shop for holiday gifts, the deadline to shop for health insurance on the federal …

Environment

Public Hearing Tonight on Proposed Increase to Gas Bills Across NV

LAS VEGAS - Nevadans have the chance this evening to put in their two cents about a proposed rate hike on gas bills. The Public Utilities Commission …

Environment

Groups Sue Over NV Wildlife Services Killings

ELKO, Nev. - Conservation groups want the feds to do a full environmental impact report on an agency that authorizes the killing of coyotes and other …

No matter where you live in Maryland, the Maryland Health Connection website offers a choice of plans from multiple insurance companies. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

New MD Law, Biden Plan Cut Health-Insurance Costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's health insurance open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, and whether you are younger or older, extra financial …

Social Issues

ND Property-Tax Hikes Burden Older, Low-Income Homeowners

HORACE, N.D. - Some North Dakota cities are adding more residents and new homes, but there's a side effect: higher property taxes. Low-income …

A health survey finds the high use of nonmedical drugs is among the challenges for Washington state. (richard theis-EyeEm/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Scores High in Health Survey; Suicide Remains an Issue

SEATTLE -- A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in Washington and the rest of the country. America's Health Rankings from the …

Social Issues

End of Child Tax Credit Payments a Worry for WV Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The final round of the federal government's Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments ends today, unless Congress votes to extend them …

Social Issues

Relief Groups in AR after Deadly Tornadoes: 'A Devastating Thing to See'

JONESBORO, Ark. - Disaster relief responders are assessing the damage from the tornadoes that took two lives in northeast Arkansas and caused major …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021