Hearing Today on New Bedford Charter School Proposal

NEW BEDFORD, Ma. -- The state holds a public hearing today on a new charter school to serve New Bedford and Fall River students, and advocates for public schools are urging the Massachusetts Department of Education to reject the proposal.



Educators' unions and others contend it is not worth draining millions of dollars annually from New Bedford's public school system to create an alternative.



Ricardo Rosa, co-chair of the New Bedford Coalition to Save Our Schools, a UMASS Dartmouth professor and a parent, said the proposal is not in the best interests of the area.



"We feel that an expansion of charter schools derails all of the work that we need to do in our public school system to strengthen it," Rosa explained. "So siphoning money off from public schools is definitely not a good strategy."



Backers of the charter school say it could be part of the solution to decades of underfunding public schools. But Rosa thinks the way to improve academic outcomes is to invest in public education, not take funding away for a charter school. In addition to today's hearing, public comments can be submitted by email until Friday, Jan. 7.



Rosa's group believes the proposal does not dedicate sufficient resources for special education, and contended New Bedford public schools are better prepared to serve special needs students with more school counselors, behavioral specialists and special education coordinators.



"The public school system has far greater resources to handle special education," Rosa asserted. "The special education population is a population that is growing, given some of the issues with the pandemic."



He noted many young people have faced increased stress and trauma in the pandemic, making support systems even more important.



Rosa added he believes investing in public schools is also in the long-term interest of democracy.



"Public school systems are one of our last sort of public institutions in this country, and we need to protect that space," Rosa emphasized.



AUSTIN, Texas -- In the past decade, the number of Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) at the college level has grown significantly, but some researchers wonder if federal money earmarked for these institutions is used as effectively as it could be.



Stephanie Aguilar-Smith, assistant professor of higher education at the University of North Texas, interviewed administrators, staff and faculty members from a dozen colleges designated as HSIs, including those with a high concentration of students eligible for Pell Grants, awarded for high financial need.



She found the schools pursue grant money for a variety of reasons, including some not meant to serve Hispanic students specifically.



"It didn't sound like there was as much intentionality about, 'Oh, this is how we can use this money to really serve LatinX students or Pell-eligible students,' which is what really makes them eligible for this funding," Aguilar-Smith explained.



To be an eligible HSI school, Hispanics must account for at least 25% of full-time undergraduate students. The Department of Education requires the schools report each year on how the money is being used, but there is no mandate for HSI grants to specifically benefit Latino students.



Aguilar-Smith found many institutions apply for HSI grants to help compensate for years of state-funding declines, enrollment issues and budget shortfalls, rather than to better serve Latino students. For example, many colleges use the funds to upgrade technology and renovate buildings.



At the same time, she said one in four public and private nonprofit colleges will meet the HSI threshold in the next few years.



"The population of HSIs is changing really, really quickly," Aguilar-Smith pointed out. "You know, 20 years ago, most would have been public community colleges, and now, more than half are four-year universities."



In 2017, the number of Hispanic students enrolled in college was more than three million, nearly double the number who attended college in 2000, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.



