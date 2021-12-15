Scrutinizing Grants at Hispanic-Serving Higher-Ed Schools

AUSTIN, Texas -- In the past decade, the number of Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) at the college level has grown significantly, but some researchers wonder if federal money earmarked for these institutions is used as effectively as it could be.
get more stories like this via email
Stephanie Aguilar-Smith, assistant professor of higher education at the University of North Texas, interviewed administrators, staff and faculty members from a dozen colleges designated as HSIs, including those with a high concentration of students eligible for Pell Grants, awarded for high financial need.
She found the schools pursue grant money for a variety of reasons, including some not meant to serve Hispanic students specifically.
"It didn't sound like there was as much intentionality about, 'Oh, this is how we can use this money to really serve LatinX students or Pell-eligible students,' which is what really makes them eligible for this funding," Aguilar-Smith explained.
To be an eligible HSI school, Hispanics must account for at least 25% of full-time undergraduate students. The Department of Education requires the schools report each year on how the money is being used, but there is no mandate for HSI grants to specifically benefit Latino students.
Aguilar-Smith found many institutions apply for HSI grants to help compensate for years of state-funding declines, enrollment issues and budget shortfalls, rather than to better serve Latino students. For example, many colleges use the funds to upgrade technology and renovate buildings.
At the same time, she said one in four public and private nonprofit colleges will meet the HSI threshold in the next few years.
"The population of HSIs is changing really, really quickly," Aguilar-Smith pointed out. "You know, 20 years ago, most would have been public community colleges, and now, more than half are four-year universities."
In 2017, the number of Hispanic students enrolled in college was more than three million, nearly double the number who attended college in 2000, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
NEW BEDFORD, Ma. -- The state holds a public hearing today on a new charter school to serve New Bedford and Fall River students, and advocates for public schools are urging the Massachusetts Department of Education to reject the proposal.
get more stories like this via email
Educators' unions and others contend it is not worth draining millions of dollars annually from New Bedford's public school system to create an alternative.
Ricardo Rosa, co-chair of the New Bedford Coalition to Save Our Schools, a UMASS Dartmouth professor and a parent, said the proposal is not in the best interests of the area.
"We feel that an expansion of charter schools derails all of the work that we need to do in our public school system to strengthen it," Rosa explained. "So siphoning money off from public schools is definitely not a good strategy."
Backers of the charter school say it could be part of the solution to decades of underfunding public schools. But Rosa thinks the way to improve academic outcomes is to invest in public education, not take funding away for a charter school. In addition to today's hearing, public comments can be submitted by email until Friday, Jan. 7.
Rosa's group believes the proposal does not dedicate sufficient resources for special education, and contended New Bedford public schools are better prepared to serve special needs students with more school counselors, behavioral specialists and special education coordinators.
"The public school system has far greater resources to handle special education," Rosa asserted. "The special education population is a population that is growing, given some of the issues with the pandemic."
He noted many young people have faced increased stress and trauma in the pandemic, making support systems even more important.
Rosa added he believes investing in public schools is also in the long-term interest of democracy.
"Public school systems are one of our last sort of public institutions in this country, and we need to protect that space," Rosa emphasized.
CONCORD, N.H. -- Educators, parents and the American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT) have filed a lawsuit against the state's so-called "divisive concepts" bill, which restricts teaching of concepts such as systemic racism and gender identity.
Groups say the bill, which was included in New Hampshire's budget bill, is unconstitutionally vague, and violates provisions of the state's own constitution, which requires teaching accurate history and social studies.
Deb Howes, president of AFT-New Hampshire, said the bill unfairly discriminates against educators.
"The boundaries of this law are ridiculously unclear," Howes asserted. "It makes it nearly impossible for teachers to know what they're allowed to teach about historic and societal concepts such as racism, sexism, gender identity or discrimination."
The state's educational commissioner has created a webpage for people to file complaints about teachers. Since then, some educators have reported online harassment and attacks.
Howes noted the law in New Hampshire requires regular instruction on how "intolerance, bigotry, anti-Semitism and national, ethic, racial or religious hatred and discrimination have evolved in the past and could evolve into genocide and mass violence," which she argued contradicts the new law. She added the bill said the state can take disciplinary action against teachers for violating it.
"Educators are terrified of losing their teaching license over simply trying to teach honest history," Howes observed. "This is something I never thought would happen in America or in New Hampshire."
New Hampshire is one of eight states to enact laws restricting conversations in schools about some social studies topics, and dozens more states have considered similar legislation.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As more than 200 organizations call on the Biden administration to extend the pause on student-loan repayments, some borrowers are finding success through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
get more stories like this via email
The Biden administration's approach to student-loan relief so far has been on improving or expanding a handful of programs that already were on the books, even as advocates press for the campaign promise of canceling $10,000 in student debt per person.
Susan Garcia is a professor of the New World School of the Arts at Miami Dade College, who said she was able to see her loans forgiven in the modified program for educators, nurses and public employees who give 10 years of service.
"It is $92,000 of payments that are being forgiven, that have been forgiven," said Garcia. "And for me that is, like, incredible because I'm, like, 58 years old, headed toward retirement, I have a 17-year-old son who is looking to go to college and trying to figure out how he's going to do that."
Garcia is encouraging others to take advantage of the now-streamlined program which, according to the education department, already has forgiven $2 billion dollars in debt. The pandemic moratorium on federal student loans is set to expire after January 31.
Garcia said the student-debt crisis is real. She credited organizations such as the American Federation of Teachers for pushing for reforms to make it possible for her loans to be forgiven, which started out at around $120,000.
"Don't get me wrong, it wasn't like I didn't make payments," said Garcia. "I paid over $148,000, mostly interest only since I separated from school."
One major change to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program allows all payments by student borrowers to count, regardless of loan program or payment plan. That waiver runs through October of next near.
However, a survey by the Student Debt Crisis Center found that 89% of fully employed student loan borrowers said they were not financially secure enough to resume loan payments on February first.