Wednesday, December 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 15, 2021
It is a new reality: 'Quad-State Tornado' relief is underway, former President Trump loses another round over tax returns, and efforts grow to make sure tribal votes are counted.

2021Talks - December 15, 2021
The Proud Boys and Oathkeepers named in a Jan. 6 civil suit; the House votes on a Meadows contempt charge; and Schumer accuses Republicans of obstructing Biden nominees.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Groups Sue Over NV Wildlife Services Killings

Wednesday, December 15, 2021   

ELKO, Nev. - Conservation groups want the feds to do a full environmental impact report on an agency that authorizes the killing of coyotes and other wildlife that prey on cattle and sheep.

Two nonprofit organizations have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services program, along with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

Adam Bronstein, Nevada-Oregon director for the Western Watersheds Project, one of the plaintiffs, said the Wildlife Services agents kill thousands of animals per year in Nevada, usually at the request of livestock operations.

"We have records of 29 mountain lions, five foxes, two black bears, one bobcat, about 2,500 ravens, and 3,662 coyotes," he said, "and this is just in 2020."

All three agencies declined to comment, citing pending litigation. The lawsuit alleges that Wildlife Services workers shoot coyotes from the air, and use body-gripping traps, neck snares and leg-hold traps that kill other animals as well - badgers, skunks and rabbits, ground squirrels, beavers and more. The suit alleges the program also uses gas to poison coyote dens and M-44 sodium cyanide bombs to kill foxes and coyotes.

The program is carried out mostly in Elko, Eureka, Humboldt and White Pine counties. The lawsuit comes in response to a July 2020 decision during the Trump administration that Wildlife Services' predator damage-management program doesn't significantly impact the environment. However, Bronstein said it takes place largely on land designated as wilderness or wilderness study areas.

"The environment is harmed by killing the native wildlife because it disrupts the natural systems," he said. "The real disruption is livestock grazing out on public lands. That's the true disturbance."

The Humane Society analyzed data from the USDA and found the loss of livestock nationwide due to predation is minuscule - far surpassed by instances of livestock dying from dehydration, disease, lightning strikes or ingesting poisonous plants.


