Public Hearing Tonight on Proposed Increase to Gas Bills Across NV

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this year, with profits in the past three months alone topping $74 billion, according to a new report by Accountable.US.



Tony Carrk, executive director of the watchdog group, said top executives at Chevron and British Petroleum have privately boasted about redistributing what they view as "excess cash."



"Rather than giving American consumers a break at the pump, they're making all of this money in profits," Carrk asserted. "And they seem to be very happy about taking that money and increasing the value of their stock, and the compensations for their executives."



Eleven companies gave more than $36 billion in payouts to shareholders, while CEOs saw their pay rise by more than $10 million, including a $33 million package for Chevron CEO Michael Wirth.



Oil and gas companies have pointed to the Biden administration's efforts to mitigate climate change as a primary reason they have not been able to increase production.



Carrk pointed out much of the oil and gas industry's millions of acres already under lease for production remain untapped. He admits there are a lot of moving parts involved in gasoline pricing, from supply chain issues to rising demand.



"But what can't be denied is that these higher gas prices, the executives themselves are saying, are helping increase their profits," Carrk argued. "And those profits are not being put to lower gas prices for you, they're going to lining their pockets."



Rising prices linked to profits are not just limited to the oil and gas industry. A recent Bloomberg report found corporate profit margins have hit their highest level since 1950.



Carrk believes corporate greed is a significant factor in what is fueling the nation's rising inflation rate.



"Most Americans see the higher prices at the pump, they see higher prices at the grocery store," Carrk observed. "People should be seeing where the money is going."



References: Gas price report Accountable.US 12/02/2021

Profit report Bloomberg 12/01/2021



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Beaver County will soon be the home of the largest petrochemical plant in the Appalachia region, but a new report cautions with the project near completion, the promise of an economic boom for Western Pennsylvania so far has not materialized.



Shell's Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex, an ethane cracker plant, was announced in 2012 and is expected to open in 2022 or 2023. The Ohio River Valley Institute's recent report found over the last decade, Beaver County has seen no reduction in poverty, and once construction is complete, the 6,000 temporary jobs will reduce to 600 permanent work opportunities.



Eric de Place, research fellow at the Ohio River Valley Institute, said the realities in the county are dire.



"Since the project was announced, the county has lost population," de Place observed. "It actually lost businesses. It has fewer people employed now in that county than it did before the project was announced. So, if you're another community thinking about petrochemicals, I would say Beaver County is a big red warning flag."



Once fully operational, the plant is expected to produce 1.6 million tons of polyethylene each year. In an attempt to attract Shell to the region, state lawmakers approved a $1.6 billion tax break for the company, the largest ever in state history.



A recent study from Robert Morris University found the Shell plant could add nearly $4 billion to the Pennsylvania economy annually, with hundreds of millions of dollars going directly to Beaver County.



But de Place noted headwinds in the petrochemical industry make it worth questioning if the project will be viable in the future.



"As the cracker facility opens, and as it shifts to actually producing polyethylene, let's continue to look back at the track record on the ground and compare it to the promises and see whether economic growth happens or not," de Place urged. "We can use that to make decisions about the relative tradeoffs, there are some environmental impacts, of course, with a project that size."



The Ohio River Valley Institute report found income did increase in Beaver County, with median income unadjusted for inflation growing at the same rate as the U.S. as a whole, and slightly faster than the state overall.



Disclosure: Ohio River Valley Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Petrochemical plant report Ohio River Valley Institute Dec. 2021

Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex Shell 2021

Economic impact report Robert Morris Univ. 07/14/2021



