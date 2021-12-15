Wednesday, December 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 15, 2021
Play

It is a new reality: 'Quad-State Tornado' relief is underway, former President Trump loses another round over tax returns, and efforts grow to make sure tribal votes are counted.

2021Talks - December 15, 2021
Play

The Proud Boys and Oathkeepers named in a Jan. 6 civil suit; the House votes on a Meadows contempt charge; and Schumer accuses Republicans of obstructing Biden nominees.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Midnight Deadline for ACA Coverage Starting January 1st

Play

Wednesday, December 15, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio - While Ohioans still have plenty of time to shop for holiday gifts, the deadline to shop for health insurance on the federal insurance marketplace is here. People in need of coverage starting Jan. 1 need to select a plan and enroll by midnight tonight.

Liz Thuranira, grassroots organizer and southwest story collector for UHCAN (Universal Health Care Action Network) Ohio, works as a navigator - people available to help other select and enroll in a plan. She said the issues of cost and affordability are common concerns, but explained that health insurance doesn't have to be costly.

"A majority of people who are applying for Marketplace programs do qualify for a heavily discounted tax credit," she said, "and people are generally shocked with the amount of money that they are able to save on their premium."

Open enrollment actually runs until Jan. 15, but for plans purchased after today, coverage doesn't begin until Feb. 1. In-person, online and telephone appointments with a navigator can be scheduled online at 'getcoverdohio.org, and the federal healthcare.gov website has a 24/7 helpline available as well.

About 200,000 Ohioans were enrolled in marketplace plans for 2021. Thuranira said it's an important option for anyone who doesn't have employer-sponsored coverage or doesn't qualify for Medicare or Medicaid. She shared that a colleague recently helped a mother of two find coverage after going years without health insurance.

"Hearing the relief in her voice, knowing they are now covered and they are now able to receive basic care - like wellness visits and vaccinations - is just so heartwarming," she said.

About half of Ohioans with health insurance have coverage through their employers. Since open enrollment started in November, 4.6 million Americans have signed up for coverage, including more than 900,000 new customers.

Disclosure: Universal Healthcare Action Network of Ohio contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Conservation groups oppose a rate increase proposed by Southwest Gas, calling instead for a transition away from gas-powered appliances. (Denfotoblog/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Public Hearing Tonight on Proposed Increase to Gas Bills Across NV

LAS VEGAS - Nevadans have the chance this evening to put in their two cents about a proposed rate hike on gas bills. The Public Utilities Commission …

Environment

Groups Sue Over NV Wildlife Services Killings

ELKO, Nev. - Conservation groups want the feds to do a full environmental impact report on an agency that authorizes the killing of coyotes and other …

Social Issues

ND Property-Tax Hikes Burden Older, Low-Income Homeowners

HORACE, N.D. - Some North Dakota cities are adding more residents and new homes, but there's a side effect: higher property taxes. Low-income …

Research from the Urban Institute has found expanding the federal Child Tax Credit would decrease child poverty by 40% nationwide. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

End of Child Tax Credit Payments a Worry for WV Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The final round of the federal government's Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments ends today, unless Congress votes to extend them …

Social Issues

Relief Groups in AR after Deadly Tornadoes: 'A Devastating Thing to See'

JONESBORO, Ark. - Disaster relief responders are assessing the damage from the tornadoes that took two lives in northeast Arkansas and caused major …

The salt marsh at the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, N.C., is part of the "natural infrastructure" that helps protect the local shoreline. (Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok/Wikimedia Commons)

Environment

NC Military Bases Use Living Shorelines to Boost Climate Resiliency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- Military facilities in North Carolina are partnering with local coastal communities on natural infrastructure projects to …

Social Issues

Biden in Kentucky to Survey Tornado Damage

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- President Joe Biden visits Fort Campbell, Mayfield and Dawson Springs today to survey tornado damage, and federal disaster …

Social Issues

Native Americans Voice Concerns Over AZ Redistricting Maps

TUCSON, Ariz. - As Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission prepares to issue its final voting-district maps, Native American groups are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021