Midnight Deadline for ACA Coverage Starting January 1st

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's health insurance open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, and whether you are younger or older, extra financial assistance is available, through a new state law and the American Rescue Plan.



This year, Maryland enacted Senate Bill 729, establishing a pilot program to cut costs of health-insurance coverage for young adults, ages 18 to 34.



Stephanie Klapper, deputy director of the Maryland Citizen's Health Initiative, said some people may be eligible for a plan for as little as a dollar a month, depending on their income and household size.



"Even if you've looked before for health coverage, it's worth coming back to Maryland Health Connection, because there's now savings available for those 18- to-34-year-olds," Klapper explained. "And thanks to the American Rescue Plan, there's new assistance for households at all income levels, even for folks who are older than 18 to 34."



She said nine out of 10 Marylanders who enroll in health coverage through Maryland Health Connection get financial help to pay for their plan. Look online at marylandhealthconnection.gov for more information.



Tammy Bresnahan, associate director of advocacy for AARP Maryland, urged the parents of those young adults to enroll, and to tell friends and loved ones who may not be aware of the cost-savings options.



She pointed out coverage is especially important now, as the pandemic wears on, because many people over 50, especially women, have lost their jobs and the health insurance that went with them.



"That 50-to-64-year-old bloc, they are having problems going back to work, getting a job that has health insurance," Bresnahan observed. "So, open enrollment also helps them acquire health insurance, because they are most at risk."



She noted all plans through the Health Connection cover doctor visits, prescriptions, mental-health services and more. You must enroll by Dec. 31 to be covered in the new year. If you wait to enroll in January, your coverage starts Feb. 1, 2022.



SEATTLE -- A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in Washington and the rest of the country.



America's Health Rankings from the United Health Foundation assesses physical, mental and social well-being, and gives Washington state mostly high ratings.



Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, noted the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an uptick in deaths between 2019 and 2020 nationwide.



"We had a 17% increase in death rate, and that 17% doesn't even reflect some populations," Johar reported. "We know Hispanics and African Americans, the death rate was even higher than that."



The report said the pandemic contributed to 70% of the death-rate increase. While Washington state received high marks for its low rate of premature deaths and percentage of low-birthweight infants, it also continued to fare worse than the national average in areas like the suicide rate.



Through 2019, Washington state also had a higher rate of suicide among young people, ages 15 to 19.



Matt Kanter, director of programs, education and outreach for the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Washington, said services related to suicide are mostly reactive.



"It's a really sad story. Someone takes their own life, a community's impacted and then, the services start," Kanter observed. "The more proactive we are in engaging communities, the more you're going to see those incidents not even happen."



Kanter pointed out it is also important for services to be culturally relevant for the youth they are helping, noting the suicide rate is especially high in indigenous communities around the country.



Johar added mental well-being is an important aspect of health.



"Being able to have a support system; talking to friends, and finding a way to be socially active, really, really makes a big difference in your mental well-being," Johar advised. "And we know that mental well-being has an immense effect on physical well-being, too."



