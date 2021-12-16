Office Buildings Impact Emissions Too; MN Wants to Address That

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- Military facilities in North Carolina are partnering with local coastal communities on natural infrastructure projects to buffer coastlines from extreme weather damage.



Lexia Weaver, coastal scientist for the North Carolina Coastal Federation, said eroding estuaries and the increasing frequency of tropical storms have left coastal areas more vulnerable. She said the U.S. Marine Corps, in partnership with The Pew Charitable Trusts and other local groups, is helping construct more than 2,000 linear feet of living shoreline at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



"I think the military installations in the area are realizing the effects of climate change," Weaver observed. "I think they are really being proactive, and trying to address issues that happen as a result of climate change - and shoreline erosion being one example."



Unlike concrete seawalls or bulkheads, Weaver said salt marshes, oyster reefs and seagrasses act like sponges to absorb storm wave energy and floodwater.



The Cherry Point restoration is linked to a larger coastal project to extend the living shoreline at least another 5,000 linear feet. The project should be completed by next year.



Carmen Lombardo, deputy assistant chief of staff for government and external affairs for MCIEast, a group of military bases across North Carolina, said climate change is a destabilizing force that can affect the distribution and storage of supplies and equipment, as well as military training.



"Salt marsh is a key component of a resilient system," Lombardo asserted. "It's integrity and it's long-term sustainability, so the landscape that we train on stays the same into the future."



He pointed to the military's efforts to conserve a one-million-acre stretch of salt marsh from Northeast Florida to North Carolina, to help buffer more than a dozen military installations from the effects of climate change.



Weaver added the experience of Hurricanes Florence and Dorian have shown natural infrastructure is more effective than hard structures at preventing storm damage and flooding.



"We've proved through those storms that living shorelines, they fare better than bulkheads during these storms," Weaver outlined. "A lot of the bulkheads needed repairs, while our living shorelines were completely intact."



Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Defense released its Climate Adaption Plan. It calls for enhancing resilience to the effects of climate change using natural infrastructure, and mitigation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



DENVER -- The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has released new draft rules to ensure taxpayers are not on the hook for abandoned oil and gas wells, but critics say the commission has failed to address the need to monitor wells into the future.



Kate Christensen, oil and gas campaign coordinator for 350 Colorado, said wells are plugged with concrete, which can crack. She pointed to a plugged well in Erie that was discovered to be leaking significant amounts of toxic methane close to an elementary school.



"There's another one in Broomfield that has cost the town half a million dollars," Christensen pointed out. "It was already plugged and abandoned, and started leaking methane into a neighborhood. So these financial assurances don't take that into account at all."



Christensen argued the commission should also require companies to set aside enough money to ensure orphan wells can be fully restored. The commission's proposal allows for blanket bonds ranging from $1,500 to $15,000 per well, but Christensen noted the true reclamation costs are between $8,000 and $1.9 million. Oil and gas companies have chaffed at higher bonding requirements, and claim stricter rules could slow production and cost jobs.



Colorado currently has some 60,000 unplugged wells across the state, with just one in five producing even marginal amounts of oil and gas.



Christensen emphasized plugging wells is also an important climate-mitigation strategy to limit methane emissions, which is more than 80 times more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.



"If we plugged just the lowest producing wells, we would cut a significant amount of methane, but it would not impact production that much," Christensen contended. "And it would become a jobs program, because plugging wells creates jobs."



UK-based think tank Carbon Tracker estimates it will cost $7 billion to plug Colorado's current slate of wells. Christensen added the commission should not just kick the can down the road for future generations.



"If we let oil and gas companies take all our resources, and leave us their mess to clean up, we are sacrificing the financial health of our state for our kids," Christensen concluded.



Disclosure: 350 Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

