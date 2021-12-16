MD Bill Would Boost Support for Incarcerated Parents

BALTIMORE -- With Maryland's General Assembly session set to start next month, a new proposed bill aims to help nonviolent offenders continue in their caretaking roles after sentencing.



Sponsored by Del. Lesley Lopez, D-Montgomery, and Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore, the bill would allow judges to send offenders to community-based alternatives to prison or home confinement if they're primary caretakers of children or elderly relatives.



Ava Levine, intern for the Maryland Justice Project, pointed out the legislation will be a boon to women because research shows about two-thirds of incarcerated women in the United States are the primary caretaker to a child.



"When you send these primary caretakers to prison, it prevents parents from being with their children," Levine explained. "A lot of these children will end up in foster care, or they'll end up being cared for by a different family members. And we really just believe in keeping that family unit together."



She noted anyone convicted of an offense the judge thinks would pose harm to a child would not be eligible for the proposed law. The Primary Caretaker Bill will be introduced when the 2022 session opens January 12th.



Levine noted similar legislation was recommended in 2018 but did not get much traction among Maryland lawmakers. She thinks it will have more impact now because it will especially help women and men of color. Over the past few years, studies have shown they are incarcerated at much higher rates in Maryland than white residents.



"Incarceration statistics are quite appalling as to how they affect people of color in the state," Levine asserted. "Maryland's population is only about 30% Black whereas the prison population is about 70% Black. So that is quite shocking the difference in that statistic."



Studies have shown a connection between the incarceration of a parent and the development of children's behavioral issues, according to the Maryland Governor's Office for Children. Data also pointed to poor academic outcomes for kids with incarcerated parents.



ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland lawmakers voted this week to repeal the governor's ability to reject parole decisions for people serving life sentences, taking itself off a list of just three states where governors have that power.



Monica Cooper, executive director of the Maryland Justice Project, said for years, state delegates have put forward legislation to end the practice, which disproportionately impacted African Americans.



She thinks it is inhumane to watch elderly incarcerated folks who are not a danger to their communities deteriorate in prison. She pointed out even during the height of the COVID pandemic, Maryland prison officials were releasing older inmates who have not since re-offended.



"It's a win for the African American community," Cooper asserted. "And it's a win for families, children, children who are now 40 years old who haven't seen their parent since they were three. It's a win for the community all around."



The House voted 92 to 46 late Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of Senate Bill 202 after the Senate approved it the day before. Opponents of the bill say it allows dangerous people back onto the streets and sends a wrong message to communities looking for help with violent crime.



But Cooper maintained everyone should be given a second chance, especially incarcerated people who are falsely imprisoned or committed crimes as teenagers and have reformed after years in prison.



Her group has been working for the veto override with advocates including Lea Green of Maryland CURE, whose son is serving a life term, and Walter Lomax, a Marylander who was finally exonerated after spending 39 years in prison for fatal robberies he did not commit.



They argued parole committees, who have worked with incarcerated people, are better to judge release than a governor reading a profile.



"Parole and probation make decisions based on people's institutional records, based on the amount of programs that you've done," Cooper explained. "These are actual people who over years upon years upon years know this individual."



Older offenders are much less likely than younger offenders to re-offend following release, according to a study by the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Over an eight-year follow-up period, about 13% of offenders age 65 or older at the time of release were re-arrested compared with about 67% of offenders younger than age 21.



MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Legal advocacy groups in Tennessee have asked Shelby County Court officials to change their bail and pretrial detention practices, or face a lawsuit about their constitutionality.



Andrea Woods, staff attorney for the Criminal Law Reform Project at the ACLU, explained under Shelby County's current system, people who cannot afford to pay their bail can be jailed indefinitely, even if they are not a flight or safety risk.



"The person may not even learn what their bail amount is unless they ask," Woods observed. "The legal processes don't address their bond, don't provide them the opportunity to seek release; and it can be days or weeks before they have a lawyer who can try to get them out, if they can't afford their bail."



The ACLU of Tennessee, along with the Wharton Firm and Memphis nonprofit Just City have asked the court in writing to ensure a person's financial circumstances are examined prior to any bail hearing, among other reforms.



Groups like Tennessee Voices for Victims argue loosening bail polices could pose a safety threat to communities. Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich had said she is willing to discuss the issue.



Josh Spickler, executive director of the group Just City, pointed out Shelby County's is not the only Tennessee court to come under scrutiny for its bail practices. He noted last year, a federal judge ruled Hamblen County's cash bail practices violated constitutional rights.



"The reasons that we keep people in a jail are really only twofold," Spickler noted. "Are they a risk of not returning to court, and are they a risk to the safety of the community? When you put money into that equation, it can quickly result in what we have here in Shelby County, which is a jail full of poor people."



Spickler stressed other types of releases, such as unsecured bonds, still hold people accountable. However, he acknowledged the system can fail victims. He cited a recent case in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in which a person with a history of violent crime had been released on a relatively low bail amount when he killed six people and injured dozens of others at a Christmas parade.



"But I think the key takeaway there is that this is an outlier," Spickler cautioned. "It is a very rare event. We do have some data about people who are accused of crimes while out on bail, and those are tiny."



According to the Vera Institute, in 2019, Shelby County spent nearly $139 million, more than 30% of the county's budget, on its two jail facilities.



