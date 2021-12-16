Thursday, December 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 16, 2021
Play

West Virginia remains a pivotal state in battle over the Child Tax Credit in the Build Back Better plan; and more than 36 million people are under high-wind warnings.

2021Talks - December 16, 2021
Play

Congress raises the debt ceiling and approves the annual defense spending bill; President Biden visits Kentucky to survey storm damage; and the Fed is ending its pandemic stimulus initiative.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Juvenile Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Amid Car Theft Uptick, CT Advocates Want Youth Voices Heard in Solutions

Play

Thursday, December 16, 2021   

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Officials are considering ways to handle an increase in car thefts and other crimes in Connecticut.

Juvenile-justice advocates say they want to ensure reform is not reversed and strategies addressing the rise in crime also support community needs. Data released last month by the state show the number of young people admitted to juvenile-detention centers dropped 87% between 2005 and 2020.

Erika Nowakowski, associate director for the Tow Youth Justice Institute at the University of New Haven, which provided data for the report, said policymaker solutions should focus on tackling basic needs, such as housing, employment and mental health services.

"We should be focusing on prevention and making sure that those resources and those community services are available and accessible to them," Nowakowski contended. "So that we don't get to a point where they feel they need to steal a car because they need to make money to help support the family."

Motor-vehicle theft in the state increased nearly 41% between 2019 and 2020, but was on the decline in years prior, after peaking in the 1990s. The Tow Institute supports the state's Juvenile Justice Policy Oversight Committee in its planning for 2022 legislative recommendations.

The Connecticut Senate Republican Caucus unveiled its "Safer Connecticut" proposal in October, which includes GPS monitoring for young people arrested for a violent crime or a repeat offense, along with funding programs to address trauma, truancy, and provide mentorship.

Jordyn Wilson, community connections associate for the Connecticut Justice Alliance, said juvenile justice policy change should include feedback from the young people it will impact.

"Oftentimes you see that there's adults that are making decisions that inherently affect our young people," Wilson observed. "We'll just make sure to continually let people know, 'Look, you need to be having these conversations with young people, because essentially, the decisions that you guys are making affect them, they're the future generation.'"

Lawmakers in support of the proposal have requested a special session to address juvenile crime.


get more stories like this via email
Those demanding beef market reform say there are not enough smaller processers for cattle ranchers to sell their product to, which reduces competition. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Family Farm Advocates: Don't Go Small on Market Reform

HOLABIRD, S.D. -- If you've been to the supermarket lately, chances are you have noticed meat prices are higher. Family-farm advocates say profits …

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Boost Support for Incarcerated Parents

BALTIMORE -- With Maryland's General Assembly session set to start next month, a new proposed bill aims to help nonviolent offenders continue in …

Social Issues

Utah Teachers, Librarians Alarmed by Calls to Ban Controversial Books

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah teachers and school librarians are reacting with alarm to a growing problem of parents and other groups demanding books they fi…

Bipartisan efforts are taking shape for Minnesota to adopt a more aggressive energy standard for new commercial buildings. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Office Buildings Impact Emissions Too; MN Wants to Address That

MINNEAPOLIS -- Industrial settings and crowded highways are often associated with calls to reduce harmful carbon emissions, but what about a typical …

Social Issues

Lakota Racial Justice and Religious Freedom Case Headed for Trial

ROSEBUD, Neb. -- A lawsuit accusing a Nebraska school district of violating a Lakota family's First Amendment rights and unlawful racial …

More than 40 million people rely on the Colorado River, which is fed by melting mountain snowpack, for drinking water. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wyoming Could Face Multiple Years of Snowless Winters

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming and other western states are projected to see multiple years in a row without any snow as soon as 35 years out if efforts …

Social Issues

Mainers Say Comprehensive Paid Family, Medical Leave Policy Needed

AUGUSTA, Maine -- The commission tasked with finding the best way to establish a paid family and medical leave policy in Maine has until Feb…

Environment

Don't Let Holiday Hustle and Bustle Overwhelm Fido and Fluffy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Whether your pet is shy or outgoing, keeping them happy and healthy during the busy holidays can be a challenge. Your curious …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021