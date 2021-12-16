Lakota Racial Justice and Religious Freedom Case Headed for Trial

ROSEBUD, Neb. -- A lawsuit accusing a Nebraska school district of violating a Lakota family's First Amendment rights and unlawful racial discrimination is headed to court.



The suit was filed after a school employee cut two girls' hair during school lice checks, even after the parents raised concerns.



Rose Godinez, interim legal director for the ACLU of Nebraska, the group representing the family associated with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, explained hair is considered a sacred symbol that should only be cut by specific people under certain conditions.



"The family explicitly told the school district to stop cutting the students' hair, because it violated their beliefs," Godinez explained. "And despite their pleas, the school district continued to cut the two girls' hair multiple times."



A federal judge recently rejected the Cody Kilgore Unified School District's qualified immunity defense, which shields public officials from liability, clearing the way for the case to proceed to trial.



School officials have claimed educators were simply doing their job protecting public health. The school's written head-lice policy includes no mention of cutting hair.



Godinez noted even though school employees were on clear notice their actions violated students' religious beliefs, the policy was only applied to Native American students. She added the events also brought back historic trauma for the family, when Native American children were forced to assimilate in boarding schools.



"That has been very heavy for them, but they have remained strong in seeking justice not only for their two daughters but also for all Native American students in our schools right now," Godinez stressed.



The judge dismissed a claim the students' due-process protections were violated, but wrote claims focused on free exercise of religion and racial discrimination should move forward. Godinez acknowledged she is looking forward to arguing the case in court, because she believes all students have a right to live true to their beliefs and cultures at school.



NEW YORK -- A team of New York-based filmmakers is producing a documentary about reclaiming Indigenous heritage, told through the experiences of an 18-year-old descendant of a U.S. Indian boarding-school survivor.



The story centers on Ku Stevens, a top-ranking Nevada athlete who organized a run along the 50-mile escape route his great-grandfather Frank Quinn took, fleeing from the Stewart Indian Boarding School to the Yerington Paiute reservation.



Paige Bethmann, director and producer of the "Remaining Native" documentary, who is Mohawk and Oneida, said it is named after the idea that he used his legs to preserve his identity, something she feels many Indigenous people are struggling with.



"Trying to preserve our cultural identities, our tradition, our language, because of how many obstacles the United States has put in front of Indigenous people, to get rid of that aspect," Bethmann outlined.



The film also follows the first federal investigation into the U.S. boarding schools, where Native American children were brought, and then abused if they spoke their native languages. It is estimated there were nearly 500 government-funded Indian boarding schools in the nation, including in New York state.



Bethmann's great-grandmother also was a U.S. residential school survivor. Bethmann pointed out making the film has helped her understand the complexities of her cultural identity and community.



"That's what this film has brought to me, is that pride in being Native American," Bethmann explained, "But also rebuilding a sense of myself that I felt like I've lost for so many years."



Production for "Remaining Native" started shortly after more than 1,300 unmarked graves were found near the sites of former Indian Residential Schools in Canada. Bethmann noted policies such as boarding schools and land removal were designed to disenfranchise Indigenous people.



"The biggest gap of understanding is the fact that we are here, despite all of those obstacles that we face that are not just something that is a relic of the past," Bethmann asserted.



The team plans to embed themselves in the community in the new year to keep a closer eye on the investigation at Stewart Indian Boarding School. Bethmann said the film will be released as early as 2023.



