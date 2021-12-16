Wyoming Could Face Multiple Years of Snowless Winters

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming and other western states are projected to see multiple years in a row without any snow as soon as 35 years out if efforts to rein in fossil-fuel emissions fail to meet global targets, according to a new report.
get more stories like this via email
Almost 75% of water use in western states comes from snowpack.
Matt Rice, southwest regional director for the group American Rivers, said the report should be a red flag for water managers and policymakers to make plans now for a future with a lot less water.
"How do we build resilience in this new more arid future for the West?" Rice questioned. "It's important to make sure that we have the ability to keep water in rivers, to dedicate water to the environment, for fish, for wildlife."
Rising temperatures already have cut snowpack by 20% below 1950s levels, and researchers project by century's end, the vast majority of years -- up to 94% -- will see little or zero snowfall. Loss of snow will not just close ski resorts. Scientists already have linked vanishing snowfall to more frequent and catastrophic wildfires.
The first sector likely to see water restrictions will be agriculture.
Rice said investments are needed to help farmers and ranchers retool for more efficient irrigation and conservation, because no one wants to see a mass dry-up on lands across the West.
"And it's not like when you remove water that land comes back with native grasses and plants and shrubs," Rice cautioned. "This is oftentimes land that has been irrigated for 100-plus years, and to take water off of it, it creates a kind of 'deathscape.'"
Recommendations for adaptation include monitoring weather patterns to avoid flooding by capturing increasingly intense, if less frequent, downpours to refill aquifers. While conflicts over water rights have a long history in western states, Rice noted the issue traditionally has cut across political boundaries.
"As scarcity increases, my fear is that it will digress into a partisan issue, or rural versus urban, when it comes to water," Rice stressed. "These challenges are so significant that we can't afford not to all be in this together."
CASS LAKE, Minn. - Minnesota boat owners have stored their watercraft for the winter. But in the coming weeks, some lakes will be getting new cleaning equipment, so when the ice thaws next spring, more people will have the tools to block big threats to lake habitat.
With a state grant, Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates is helping lake communities secure cleaning stations that boaters can use to scrub away aquatic invasive species. The grant program focuses on lakes infested with a certain threat, starry stonewort.
Kate Hagsten, plant resources program director for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, said they're poised to receive five stations by year's end. It comes amid concern about the impact of AIS on wild rice beds.
"Specifically, with starry stonewort," she said, "the habitat that it tends to exist within is the same habitat that's shared with wild rice, which is critical to the identity of the Ojibwe Nation."
Her team is working with University of Minnesota researchers to learn more about the effect starry stonewort is having on the habitat. It is considered difficult and expensive to manage, and can create ripple effects for fishing, boating and swimming. Program managers have said they're trying to quickly get these units to lakes considered high risk for infestation.
Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said it's important to be proactive in setting up cleaning stations now, so lakes will be better protected when a new boating season begins. He noted that the AIS threat won't lose steam during the colder months.
"Starry stonewort grows under the ice, so it doesn't have a dormant period," he said. "It continues to spread during the winter."
This summer, he said, cleaning stations already set up at lakes around the country eclipsed the 1 million mark in terms of usage. He considers that a big milestone in encouraging boat owners to do their part to stop the spread of AIS. The $1 million grant for the program gets its funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PHOENIX -- The extended drought and climate change have pushed Arizona into water restrictions for 2022, and farmers could see their allotments severely curtailed.
get more stories like this via email
Levels in Lake Mead, the primary water storage reservoir for the Lower Colorado River Basin, are at record low levels, with little relief in sight.
The Central Arizona Project is testing irrigation systems that could allow farmers to grow the same amount of crops with about half the water.
Chuck Collum, Colorado River programs manager for the Central Arizona Project (CAP), said the system, called "N-Drip," could be a game-changer.
"Because of the way the drip system works, which reduces water stress between irrigations, it's continuing to provide water to the crop," Collum explained. "It grows more efficiently and has the potential for a slight increase in crop yield."
CAP is running a 100-acre pilot project using the low-pressure, gravity-powered system from N-Drip, a company based in Israel. Partners in the project include the Colorado River Indian Tribes and the University of Arizona.
Collum pointed out the system uses plastic tubing with emitters every three feet to continuously deliver water to the soil. He described the project's two major goals:
"To preserve irrigated agriculture, which is important to the economy and food security," Collum outlined. "And to conserve water for the benefit of CAP and all Colorado River water users."
Collum added the tests are showing a 50% reduction in water use, while producing the same or slightly higher crop yields. He said once it is proven, CAP plans to partner with Arizona farmers to install the system.
"If we can provide the capital for this technology, they'll continue to provide that vital economic benefit to the rural communities," Collum emphasized. "And CAP and other water users will receive the benefit of the reduction in water use."
MARANA, Ariz. -- Trekking across Arizona's stunning desert landscapes is one of the most popular forms of recreation in the state, and the Central Arizona Project (CAP) Trail System provides access for thousands of hikers and cyclists.
The trails are built along portions of the CAP's canal system, and cover dozens of miles, primarily in urban and suburban areas. The trail system is a cooperative effort of the CAP, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the cities and counties along the pathways.
Ryan Johnson, engineering services manager for the Central Arizona Project, said the trails have been in place for many years.
"The trail system was originally envisioned by the Bureau of Reclamation, probably as far back as 1973," Johnson explained. "It's totally for public use. Anyone can use it, of course, and then it intersects and ties in with other trailheads that counties and cities have developed."
Johnson pointed out the system continues to grow. A new CAP trailhead will be dedicated in the Pima County town of Marana Saturday, adding 30-plus miles of maintained pathways to the trail system.
The trails are designed for hiking, jogging, equestrian use, bicycling, and in-line skating on paved portions, but Johnson said motorized vehicles are not allowed. He added because CAP is a public utility, it does not use taxpayer funds, but coordinates with the Bureau of Reclamation and local officials to build and maintain the system.
"I think the most interesting feature about the canal is that it interconnects and ties in with other city and county features, like parks and other bigger trail systems," Johnson remarked. "It is a good thing for the trail, a good thing for the community."
Most of the trails run along portions of CAP's 330-mile long distribution canal network, with completed or planned sections in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Central Arizona Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.