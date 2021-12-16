Thursday, December 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 16, 2021
Play

West Virginia remains a pivotal state in battle over the Child Tax Credit in the Build Back Better plan; and more than 36 million people are under high-wind warnings.

2021Talks - December 16, 2021
Play

Congress raises the debt ceiling and approves the annual defense spending bill; President Biden visits Kentucky to survey storm damage; and the Fed is ending its pandemic stimulus initiative.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Environment  |  Water    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Wyoming Could Face Multiple Years of Snowless Winters

Play

Thursday, December 16, 2021   

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming and other western states are projected to see multiple years in a row without any snow as soon as 35 years out if efforts to rein in fossil-fuel emissions fail to meet global targets, according to a new report.

Almost 75% of water use in western states comes from snowpack.

Matt Rice, southwest regional director for the group American Rivers, said the report should be a red flag for water managers and policymakers to make plans now for a future with a lot less water.

"How do we build resilience in this new more arid future for the West?" Rice questioned. "It's important to make sure that we have the ability to keep water in rivers, to dedicate water to the environment, for fish, for wildlife."

Rising temperatures already have cut snowpack by 20% below 1950s levels, and researchers project by century's end, the vast majority of years -- up to 94% -- will see little or zero snowfall. Loss of snow will not just close ski resorts. Scientists already have linked vanishing snowfall to more frequent and catastrophic wildfires.

The first sector likely to see water restrictions will be agriculture.

Rice said investments are needed to help farmers and ranchers retool for more efficient irrigation and conservation, because no one wants to see a mass dry-up on lands across the West.

"And it's not like when you remove water that land comes back with native grasses and plants and shrubs," Rice cautioned. "This is oftentimes land that has been irrigated for 100-plus years, and to take water off of it, it creates a kind of 'deathscape.'"

Recommendations for adaptation include monitoring weather patterns to avoid flooding by capturing increasingly intense, if less frequent, downpours to refill aquifers. While conflicts over water rights have a long history in western states, Rice noted the issue traditionally has cut across political boundaries.

"As scarcity increases, my fear is that it will digress into a partisan issue, or rural versus urban, when it comes to water," Rice stressed. "These challenges are so significant that we can't afford not to all be in this together."


get more stories like this via email
Those demanding beef market reform say there are not enough smaller processers for cattle ranchers to sell their product to, which reduces competition. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Family Farm Advocates: Don't Go Small on Market Reform

HOLABIRD, S.D. -- If you've been to the supermarket lately, chances are you have noticed meat prices are higher. Family-farm advocates say profits …

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Boost Support for Incarcerated Parents

BALTIMORE -- With Maryland's General Assembly session set to start next month, a new proposed bill aims to help nonviolent offenders continue in …

Social Issues

Utah Teachers, Librarians Alarmed by Calls to Ban Controversial Books

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah teachers and school librarians are reacting with alarm to a growing problem of parents and other groups demanding books they fi…

Bipartisan efforts are taking shape for Minnesota to adopt a more aggressive energy standard for new commercial buildings. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Office Buildings Impact Emissions Too; MN Wants to Address That

MINNEAPOLIS -- Industrial settings and crowded highways are often associated with calls to reduce harmful carbon emissions, but what about a typical …

Social Issues

Lakota Racial Justice and Religious Freedom Case Headed for Trial

ROSEBUD, Neb. -- A lawsuit accusing a Nebraska school district of violating a Lakota family's First Amendment rights and unlawful racial …

Maine law requires at least five eight-hour days of paid leave, but has no other policies for family or medical leave. (Rostislav Sedlacek)

Social Issues

Mainers Say Comprehensive Paid Family, Medical Leave Policy Needed

AUGUSTA, Maine -- The commission tasked with finding the best way to establish a paid family and medical leave policy in Maine has until Feb…

Social Issues

Amid Car Theft Uptick, CT Advocates Want Youth Voices Heard in Solutions

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Officials are considering ways to handle an increase in car thefts and other crimes in Connecticut. Juvenile-justice advocates …

Environment

Don't Let Holiday Hustle and Bustle Overwhelm Fido and Fluffy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Whether your pet is shy or outgoing, keeping them happy and healthy during the busy holidays can be a challenge. Your curious …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021