NY Groups Hope New Voting-District Maps Reflect Community Input

New York City made history last week when the City Council passed a law giving non-citizens with legal permanent-resident status the right to vote in local elections. But the fight continues for all New Yorkers to have their voices heard in the redistricting process.



As the state Independent Redistricting Commission makes second-draft maps, Anu Joshi, vice president for policy for the New York Immigration Coalition, said her group's goal is to ensure immigrants and people of color have a fair opportunity to elect leaders that represent their identities and interests.



"The goal of redistricting," she said, "should be to ensure that communities have a say in who represents them and that their voices aren't diluted."



In September, the coalition and other groups criticized the redistricting commission for releasing two sets of maps instead of one. The next set of congressional, Assembly and state Senate maps will be delivered by Jan. 3, and advocates are pushing for the public input from hearings to weigh heavily in the process.



Asher Ross, senior strategist for the sister group NYIC Action, said hundreds of people showed up at the two dozen public hearings held through the summer and fall. He said NYIC worked to make the meetings more accessible for New Yorkers who speak languages other than English.



"Our coalition worked directly with the commission to arrange translation into numerous languages," he said. "At the hearings, we were able to get groups submitting their own maps, submitting written testimony. And we felt like it was, in the end, a fairly robust process."



Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Bay Ridge and Sunset Park are among the areas the public has pushed to keep together. Ross said this is critical to preserve the power of these communities.



"We need a state government that reflects that diversity," he said. "One of the reasons we haven't had that is because of gerrymandering, the way that our redistricting process gets manipulated."



Once the commission delivers the second-draft maps, they'll be reviewed by the State Legislature.



NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Connecticut is among several states working on what its new recreational marijuana industry will look like, and a new coalition wants to ensure racial justice will be part of it.



The Alliance for Cannabis Equity is a collaboration between ConnCORP, a community development organization, and The WorkPlace, a workforce development group.



Connecticut's recreational marijuana law also created a Social Equity Council to ensure communities of color, that have seen the disproportionate effects of the War on Drugs, have equal access to the marijuana business sector.



Carlton Highsmith, board chairman of ConnCORP, sees the Alliance as an independent group working in concert with the council.



"It would be such a shame if the intent and spirit of the law were not realized because people didn't have information," Highsmith contended. "That, I think, would be the most tragic of consequences, and that's driving us as well, to make sure that we try to be that authoritative resource guide for the community."



Gov. Ned Lamont signed the bill into law in June, making Connecticut the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana. State regulators say they expect a full launch of the industry by the end of 2022.



One of the Alliance's first big undertakings will be to publish what it calls a "manifesto."



Joseph Carbone, president and CEO of The WorkPlace, said it will include research from other states that have already established recreational marijuana industries, to understand what has worked and what hasn't in terms of racial justice.



"Much of what we're going to do through the manifesto is to try to create the economic conditions and the social conditions that will help to make sure that the right people and the right investment entities are given a chance to do it the way in which we think the writers of the bill intended," Carbone explained.



The Alliance expects to release a draft document early in 2022 and then, host community listening sessions for feedback.



