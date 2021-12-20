Disability Advocates: You CAN Navigate the Policy Maze

In a few weeks, Iowa lawmakers return for the 2022 legislative session. Disability advocates say there are ways to rise above the divisive nature of politics and successfully connect with policymakers.



In Estherville, Brittney Funston is the mother of Joscelyn, a 10-year-old girl living with cerebral palsy, autism, and intellectual disabilities. In recent years, Brittney has become a family advocate for the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council and increasingly involved in that.



She said researching topics is key for those wanting to be an advocate. And, she said, if you happen to secure face time with a lawmaker, sharing a brief personal story is effective.



"Not necessarily asking for their yes or their no on something but letting them know that there's people in Iowa that rely on them," said Funston.



She said sharing a photo can help, because it allows policymakers to put a face on the situation.



Funston, a member of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said through her outreach, policy decisions were made to better accommodate local families in the area of bus routes and school choice.



Funston said ultimately, lawmakers are people who want to hear about the life experience of Iowans as a way to better understand what they or their family members are going through.



"They may represent one party, you know, or may be opposed to another party," said Funston. "But at the end of day, you know, they all have families. Some, they all have personal experiences."



As for research, she said it can go beyond reading through proposed bills found online.



"There's lots of local boards, city boards and regional boards that you can definitely join their meetings," said Funston. "You know, a lot of them are open to the public."



She said gathering information can possibly result in state lawmakers relying on you as a source. The Developmental Disabilities Council also helps advocates track legislative developments through newsletters and online discussions.



In January, bills are introduced before debate takes shape. Final floor votes often happen around the start of spring.



Caregiver shortages are among the topics disability advocates expect to see debated in 2022.







DENVER -- Students with disabilities in Douglas County won some time after a federal judge ruled last week a new county health department order making mask-wearing optional in school would put students at risk of irreparable harm.



With a new conservative-leaning school board set to take over at the end of the month, the reprieve could be short-lived.



David Monroe, director of legal services for Disability Law Colorado, said if the new board decides to embrace the county's health order, students and families would be back at square one.



"What's at stake here is the right for -- especially students with disabilities -- to have a right to get the same public education every other child does," Monroe outlined. "But to get that education in an atmosphere which is safe to them, that does not compromise or jeopardize their health."



Families of students with disabilities and the Douglas County School District took the county's new health department to court, arguing making masks optional was a violation of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.



Last week, a U.S. district judge ordered the health department to stop enforcement of the order for 14 days. County health officials disagreed with the judge's decision, and claimed the order strikes the right balance between public health and parental choice.



Children with disabilities frequently face serious health challenges, and Monroe pointed out many parents pulled their kids out of school during COVID surges, uncertain if mask mandates were being followed.



When kids aren't in school, Monroe argued they are losing out on their right to an appropriate public education.



"They are children who have had health issues that may leave them immunosuppressed or immunocompromised," Monroe explained. "They can be at a much higher risk of having a very serious health outcome if they get COVID."



The Douglas County School District's president welcomed the court's temporary restraining order, and said in a statement no one should have to choose between sending their children to school and putting their health at risk.



