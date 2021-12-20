Disability Advocates: You CAN Navigate the Policy Maze

In a few weeks, Iowa lawmakers return for the 2022 legislative session. Disability advocates say there are ways to rise above the divisive nature of politics and successfully connect with policymakers.
In Estherville, Brittney Funston is the mother of Joscelyn, a 10-year-old girl living with cerebral palsy, autism, and intellectual disabilities. In recent years, Brittney has become a family advocate for the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council and increasingly involved in that.
She said researching topics is key for those wanting to be an advocate. And, she said, if you happen to secure face time with a lawmaker, sharing a brief personal story is effective.
"Not necessarily asking for their yes or their no on something but letting them know that there's people in Iowa that rely on them," said Funston.
She said sharing a photo can help, because it allows policymakers to put a face on the situation.
Funston, a member of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said through her outreach, policy decisions were made to better accommodate local families in the area of bus routes and school choice.
Funston said ultimately, lawmakers are people who want to hear about the life experience of Iowans as a way to better understand what they or their family members are going through.
"They may represent one party, you know, or may be opposed to another party," said Funston. "But at the end of day, you know, they all have families. Some, they all have personal experiences."
As for research, she said it can go beyond reading through proposed bills found online.
"There's lots of local boards, city boards and regional boards that you can definitely join their meetings," said Funston. "You know, a lot of them are open to the public."
She said gathering information can possibly result in state lawmakers relying on you as a source. The Developmental Disabilities Council also helps advocates track legislative developments through newsletters and online discussions.
In January, bills are introduced before debate takes shape. Final floor votes often happen around the start of spring.
Caregiver shortages are among the topics disability advocates expect to see debated in 2022.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Advocacy groups say a paid leave proposal in Maryland would provide peace of mind for workers, especially those with disabilities and their families.
The Time to Care Act is expected to be before the General Assembly when it returns in January. It would establish a statewide insurance program that would provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave.
Myles Hicks, executive director of the group Maryland Rise, said it would help people deal with family health issues, care for themselves or a newborn, a family member, or a member of the military.
"No one should have to choose between caring for the family they love and going to work and getting a paycheck," Hicks asserted.
Opponents argue most large private employers already provide paid time off, and say the measure would be a burden on businesses. The act was introduced last session but never made it out of committee.
Rachel London, executive director of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, said the pandemic has made clear paid leave is vital to families facing health challenges.
"And for people with disabilities and their families access to paid leave means increased opportunities, more flexibility, and an increase in financial resources," London outlined.
The program would require a 50-50 split between employers and workers, with an estimated weekly employee contribution between $3 and $6.
Hicks explained workers who care for a child or adult with disabilities or health issues are at greater risk of losing income, and people with disabilities are more likely to be employed in low-wage part-time jobs providing fewer benefits.
"For those who are living with disabilities, those disabilities can arise unexpectedly," Hicks explained. "You never know when you might flare up or have an unexpected issue, so it's very important that paid family leave benefit is around so just in case you are experiencing an issue that was unexpected."
The Build Back Better Act, recently passed by the U.S. House, guarantees four weeks of paid leave.
London acknowledged its future is uncertain.
"We don't know what's going to happen," London stated. "So it is critical for states to take the lead on this issue and show that workers are important and recognize the needs of people with disabilities and their families across Maryland."
She added most industrialized countries have a national paid leave policy, as do nine states and the District of Columbia.
DENVER -- Students with disabilities in Douglas County won some time after a federal judge ruled last week a new county health department order making mask-wearing optional in school would put students at risk of irreparable harm.
With a new conservative-leaning school board set to take over at the end of the month, the reprieve could be short-lived.
David Monroe, director of legal services for Disability Law Colorado, said if the new board decides to embrace the county's health order, students and families would be back at square one.
"What's at stake here is the right for -- especially students with disabilities -- to have a right to get the same public education every other child does," Monroe outlined. "But to get that education in an atmosphere which is safe to them, that does not compromise or jeopardize their health."
Families of students with disabilities and the Douglas County School District took the county's new health department to court, arguing making masks optional was a violation of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.
Last week, a U.S. district judge ordered the health department to stop enforcement of the order for 14 days. County health officials disagreed with the judge's decision, and claimed the order strikes the right balance between public health and parental choice.
Children with disabilities frequently face serious health challenges, and Monroe pointed out many parents pulled their kids out of school during COVID surges, uncertain if mask mandates were being followed.
When kids aren't in school, Monroe argued they are losing out on their right to an appropriate public education.
"They are children who have had health issues that may leave them immunosuppressed or immunocompromised," Monroe explained. "They can be at a much higher risk of having a very serious health outcome if they get COVID."
The Douglas County School District's president welcomed the court's temporary restraining order, and said in a statement no one should have to choose between sending their children to school and putting their health at risk.
NEW YORK -- National Disability Employment Awareness Month is nearly over, but advocates in New York said there is more progress to be made beyond October.
People with disabilities across all age groups are far less likely to be employed than those living without a disability, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Dr. Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled in New York (CIDNY), pointed out people with disabilities also have the highest poverty levels. She is blind, and said stigma is not the only barrier to break down.
"We first have to get trained, we have to get the educational assistance that we need to get trained for a profession," McLennon-Wier explained. "And then, we have to have a profession that actually has available jobs for people with disabilities."
Last year, a report by RespectAbility.org ranked New York 41st in the U.S. for the largest employment gap between workers with and without disabilities.
CIDNY and other advocacy groups support measures like a state bill to increase labor-force participation by mandating 7% of hires among state agencies, courts and the legislature courts be individuals with disabilities. The bill is in an Assembly committee.
Having unreliable transportation is another barrier to employment. In New York City, only one-quarter of more than 470 MTA train stations are accessible to people with disabilities.
McLennon-Wier noted the inaccessible stations are concentrated in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.
"And the stations that really need the most access are typically in minority neighborhoods," McLennon-Wier emphasized. "And in those minority neighborhoods, you'll find a lot of people of color who have disabilities. And they're the ones that really need the elevators to get and use the train."
New Yorkers with disabilities can use Access-a-Ride to get to other boroughs, but she said the service frequently has delays, and long rides from making multiple stops. While the MTA is slated to make more stations accessible under its current capital plan, CIDNY and other advocates are pushing for Access-a-Ride to implement more direct routes and single rides.
get more stories like this via email
