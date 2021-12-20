Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2021
Play

Economic-justice advocates say guaranteed income could reduce financial stress for families, and Sen. Manchin is reported to have made a Build Back Better counteroffer, without the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - December 21, 2021
Play

EPA announces new rules for vehicle mileage standards; White House says President Biden and Sen. Manchin remain friends, and Omicron variant now makes up more than 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

As Repayments Loom, Some Gain Student-Loan Forgiveness

Play

Monday, December 20, 2021   

Almost 27 million borrowers with federal student loans are set to start repayments in February, but some have succeeded in erasing their debt through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF).

The program ran into trouble a few years ago, and fewer than 5% of applicants were approved for loan forgiveness despite tracking their payments for a decade, as required.

Yvonne Dowell, a Baltimore mental-health counselor, was initially denied, but she reapplied after the Biden administration overhauled the program this fall. She recently found out not only did she qualify for loan forgiveness, she was reimbursed for the 18 months of payments she made after her first application.

"When I was denied, I was devastated," Dowell recounted. "So, I do know that in the past, it did not work. However, by all means, know that things have changed, and they have revamped that program. And the program works."

Dowell wants to spread the word to help others benefit from the PSLF limited waiver, which expands the types of qualifying payment plans and loan programs. Student borrowers have until Oct. 31 of next year to apply.

With a starting public-sector salary in the mid-30s, Dowell struggled to pay off her student loan at more than $200 a month, while also putting her children through college. She contended groups like the American Federation of Teachers should be applauded for their work to help change the program. It ultimately ended her debt, which totaled more than $70,000.

"This program will help single mothers that are paying to go to school," Dowell emphasized. "And anyone that's in an income that's going to cause a struggle and has to take that student loan out to pursue their dreams."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., joined with Senate colleagues asking the Biden administration to continue waiving interest on federal student loans for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. The pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments expires Jan. 31.

Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Online shoppers are advised to verify any sites they use, because scammers will mirror the site using a slightly different URL. (Mymemo/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Holiday Scams to Watch Out For This Season

Scams separate millions of Americans from their money this time of year, and experts have some tips on how to avoid being defrauded. One of the …

Health and Wellness

As COVID Surges, Flu Shot and Checkup Can Help Maintain Health

With COVID cases on the rise this holiday season, health officials are also encouraging folks to get their flu shots and get an annual checkup before …

Social Issues

Advocates Vow to Fight On as Build Back Better Act Falters

Nonprofits promoting affordable health care and working families in Nevada are regrouping to fight for President Joe Biden's domestic agenda after Sen…

In 2018, voters approved changes to the election code to make it easier to vote. (Pamela Au/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Petition Seeks to Overrule Governor's Veto on Restrictive Voter ID Law

A petition from the group "Secure MI Vote" is aiming to circumvent Michigan's regular legislative channels and pass laws restricting many residents' a…

Environment

Frustration Boils Over as MT Utility Doubles Down on Fossil Fuels

The clean-energy future needs to start now, according to some Montanans fighting to change the direction of the state's largest utility. Nearly 1,000…

State health officials say Minnesota has some of the worst disparities in the United States when it comes to fatal drug overdoses. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Amid Opioid Overdose Concerns, CPR Training Effort Emerges in MN

Minnesota is still grappling with the impacts of opioid use, and now, an emerging effort aims to provide CPR training in marginalized communities to …

Environment

Advocates Make Case for Expanding Main Street Meat Lockers

Advocates for independent rural farmers are urging state lawmakers to beef up mom-and-pop meat processing and storage capacity using American Rescue P…

Health and Wellness

Prevention Called Key to Heading Off COVID, Cold, Flu

Whether it's COVID-19, the seasonal flu or a cold, health-care professionals say reducing your risk of illness starts with prevention. All three …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021