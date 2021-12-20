Mapping Project Uses Data to Guide WV Conservation Efforts

Conservation experts in the state are expanding a forest mapping tool to assess the impact of development on thousands of acres of public lands.



Board member with the Allegheny Blue Ridge Alliance and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy Rick Webb explained there are dozens of projects underway or under consideration within the three National Forests in the Central Appalachian Highlands region.



He said most projects involve clear-cutting and road-building, which increase the vulnerability of the forests' ecosystem and watershed.



"We're concerned that any new logging done now, a hundred years after the big cut, be done in a way to preserve these forests," said Webb, "to retain their function, to supply clean, cool water."



The Highlands contain the headwaters of major river systems in the eastern U.S, including the Potomac, James and Cheat rivers.



Webb added that the steep mountain slopes and soil types make the area among the most landslide-prone in the country, which affects water quality and is worthy of special conservation attention.



Dan Schaffer is a CSI Geospatial Consultant with the Allegheny Blue Ridge Alliance who helped create the mapping tool, based on Geographic Information System technology.



He said he believes the public should be involved in the review process for development projects that could potentially affect the region's diversity of plants and animals.



"It's murky, it's often driven as much by interest as science," said Schaffer. "And for the average person, they're really taken out of that process. We're trying to give them a seat at the table again."



He added the tool offers accessible information on topography and geography, water quality and soil erodibility, along with locations and boundaries of proposed projects for the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, and the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia and West Virginia.







A Wisconsin court has effectively ended any chance of a winter wolf hunt in the state.



A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups sued earlier this year to stop the hunt, which originally was set to begin in November and was put on hold while the case was in court. The court schedule indicates a final decision likely won't come until next spring, after the window to host a wolf hunt closes.



Melissa Smith, executive director of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, one of the groups that sued to block the hunt, called it a victory for conservationists and hunters.



"We do not believe hunters are on the other side of this issue," she said. "Hunters are with us. Real hunters don't kill wolves and real hunters are true conservationists."



Smith said briefings on the lawsuit will proceed through the winter and into the spring. While the scheduling means this year's hunt is effectively over, the fate of a 2022-2023 hunt is up in the air.



Smith said there's still one threat facing Wisconsin's wolves this winter: poachers. She said poaching is an underreported crime, making it difficult to assess its impact on the state's wolf population. But organizations such as hers have seen an increase in social media posts encouraging illegal hunting.



"Poaching is a significant issue," she said. "It always has been, whether wolves are protected federally or not."



Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife and two other wildlife advocacy groups are offering a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of poachers. Poaching incidents can be reported on the DNR's phone tip hotline, 800-847-9367.



Researchers still are assessing the impact of February's hunt, which lasted about three days during the wolves' breeding season. Adrian Treves, professor of environmental studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and founder of the Carnivore Coexistence Lab, said his research indicates holding another hunt this winter could have reduced the wolf population to a critical level.



"We just have never had a hunt in February, and that affected so much of the wolves' reproduction across the state," he said. "Therefore, we're in uncharted territory about how many packs bred, how many pups survived."



During the February hunt, which the Department of Natural Resources was compelled to hold after facing a lawsuit, hunters shot 218 wolves, blowing past their quota of 119.



NEW YORK -- New research shows how expanding New York City's urban forest would benefit New Yorkers' lives in the long term.



According to The Nature Conservancy report, urban forests do more than enhance people's quality of life. They help cities retain storm water, provide habitat for animals, reduce summer temperatures and store greenhouse gases.



Emily Nobel Maxwell, New York Cities program director for The Nature Conservancy-New York and co-author of the report, explained historic zoning and housing policies have contributed to less tree canopy in many communities of color and lower-income neighborhoods, despite city efforts to plant more trees and keep them alive.



"The forest is still inequitably distributed, and there are some neighborhoods that have much less canopy," Nobel Maxwell pointed out. "And particularly in the face of climate change, that's a significant challenge."



The study highlights a need for more tree canopy due to threats from major storms and extreme heat, both made worse by climate change. As of 2017, New York City's overall tree canopy was about 22%. The Nature Conservancy report encouraged the city to reach a goal of 30% by 2035.



Nobel Maxwell said future plans for the urban forest must put neighborhoods first that are most at risk.



"As we continue to make investments in our urban forest, it's really important to prioritize both low-income communities and communities of color," Nobel Maxwell asserted. "And also, coastal communities are more subject to the impacts of climate change."



In a related report, The Nature Conservancy and the NYC Environmental Justice Alliance explored the need for more nature-based jobs in New York City.



Victoria Sanders, research analyst for the Alliance, sees greater investments in the field as a path to greater climate resiliency, through "green" infrastructure.



"So many of the jobs for the nature of New York City, are seasonal, low-paying, they don't have good and reliable job trajectories for growth," Sanders observed. "And so, it doesn't incentivize people to work in those areas."



According to the jobs report, fewer than 100 foresters are employed in New York City, with lower wages compared to the national median.



