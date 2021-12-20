Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2021
Play

Economic-justice advocates say guaranteed income could reduce financial stress for families, and Sen. Manchin is reported to have made a Build Back Better counteroffer, without the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - December 21, 2021
Play

EPA announces new rules for vehicle mileage standards; White House says President Biden and Sen. Manchin remain friends, and Omicron variant now makes up more than 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice
Spurred by New Report, Health Equity Work Continues in MN

Play

Monday, December 20, 2021   

A new report details health equity issues in Minnesota, shedding light on racial disparities when it comes to care access and outcomes. Regional health officials hope the solutions they're focused on will help close the gaps.

The Commonwealth Fund report issued scorecards for each state. In Minnesota, the white population is above the 90th percentile in how it's served by health systems. But Black and Latino populations fall below the 40th percentile.

Diane Tran - the system executive director for Community Health Equity and Engagement at M-Health Fairview - said these disparities were largely known prior to the report, but they reinforce the need for the state to eliminate health barriers.

"It's unacceptable," said Tran. "And clearly, action needs to happen in a comprehensive way to address these challenges."

Tran, also a board member with the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, said her provider is among those trying to build solutions that include more diverse hiring among medical professionals.

She said having staff that can better relate to the cultural needs of BIPOC communities can help with trust issues.

Tran said just improving relations in a medical office setting isn't enough. She stressed the importance of improving health outcomes across an entire community through outreach, such as mobile immunization clinics.

"Especially in this time," said Tran, "bring COVID vaccinations to communities where there just largely hasn't been a great deal of trust."

Tran said all stakeholders, including government agencies, need to invest more in education and incentives for healthier outcomes, as opposed to simply looking at care through a transactional lens.

"When you are a little bit more piecemeal in that nature, right?" said Tran, "it goes against the holistic ways in which we as humans truly are."

She said any approach must involve input and solutions from grassroots groups at the community level, noting there are many in Minnesota doing strong work in this area.



Disclosure: The Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


