Spurred by New Report, Health Equity Work Continues in MN

A new report details health equity issues in Minnesota, shedding light on racial disparities when it comes to care access and outcomes. Regional health officials hope the solutions they're focused on will help close the gaps.



The Commonwealth Fund report issued scorecards for each state. In Minnesota, the white population is above the 90th percentile in how it's served by health systems. But Black and Latino populations fall below the 40th percentile.



Diane Tran - the system executive director for Community Health Equity and Engagement at M-Health Fairview - said these disparities were largely known prior to the report, but they reinforce the need for the state to eliminate health barriers.



"It's unacceptable," said Tran. "And clearly, action needs to happen in a comprehensive way to address these challenges."



Tran, also a board member with the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, said her provider is among those trying to build solutions that include more diverse hiring among medical professionals.



She said having staff that can better relate to the cultural needs of BIPOC communities can help with trust issues.



Tran said just improving relations in a medical office setting isn't enough. She stressed the importance of improving health outcomes across an entire community through outreach, such as mobile immunization clinics.



"Especially in this time," said Tran, "bring COVID vaccinations to communities where there just largely hasn't been a great deal of trust."



Tran said all stakeholders, including government agencies, need to invest more in education and incentives for healthier outcomes, as opposed to simply looking at care through a transactional lens.



"When you are a little bit more piecemeal in that nature, right?" said Tran, "it goes against the holistic ways in which we as humans truly are."



She said any approach must involve input and solutions from grassroots groups at the community level, noting there are many in Minnesota doing strong work in this area.







Disclosure: The Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Achieving Racial and Ethnic Equity in U.S. Health Care: A Scorecard of State Performance The Commonwealth Fund 11/18/21



get more stories like this via email



AUGUSTA, Maine -- The commission tasked with finding the best way to establish a paid family and medical leave policy in Maine has until Feb. 1 to recommend legislation for next year's session.



It held a public hearing this week when Mainers shared their stories of what not having enough paid leave means for workers and their families.



Lori Clark, executive director of the Southern Maine Workers Center, said when her sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she used up all her sick and vacation time to care for her, and did not have enough time to grieve before going back to work.



"No one should have to choose between a paycheck and caring for a sick family member or a loved one or their own health condition," Clark contended. "Yet that is the situation many Maine workers find themselves in."



Maine's current paid leave law, which went into effect this year, requires businesses with more than 10 employees to allow workers to accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, and are able to cap it at 40 hours, or five eight-hour work days.



Sarah Bigney McCabe from Skowhegan has a five-month-old son, and said her union negotiated 10 weeks of paid leave, but she added it was not enough.



She pointed out it is frustrating to know if she lived just 90 minutes north in Canada, she would be able to get a year of leave.



"I spent the first two weeks after he was born down at Maine Med dealing with complications, and when we got home, still had a difficult recovery," Bigney McCabe recounted. "My heart breaks and, honestly I get really angry when I think about moms who have even less time than me and are forced to go back to work after just a few weeks."



The Build Back Better bill passed by the U.S. House and now in the Senate would guarantee four weeks of paid leave for all workers who are new parents, facing serious medical conditions or caring for a loved one with a medical issue.



Some opponents say it puts a burden on employers, and others say four weeks is not enough.



References: Legislative Document 1559 07/22/2021

Public hearing Maine State Legislature 12/14/2021

Paid leave law Maine State Legislature 05/28/2019

House Resolution 5376 2021



get more stories like this via email



LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nearly seven in ten Americans say billionaires are not paying their fair share in taxes, according to a new survey.



Among likely voters, 65% support taxing the ultrarich's stock-market gains.



Morris Pearl, board chair of the group Patriotic Millionaires, said raising taxes on the nation's wealthiest residents is an important first step in reducing decades of growing economic inequality.



"The vast majority of Americans support having rich people -- who pay almost no taxes -- pay the same tax rates as people who work for a living," Pearl reported. "Have money deducted from your paychecks every single week for taxes."



The Data for Progress survey showed strong support for raising taxes on the rich across party lines, but Congressional Republicans have consistently rejected tax increases on the wealthy, and moderate Democrats recently defeated a proposal to fund President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan by taxing some 700 billionaires, calling it an attack on the nation's biggest philanthropists and job creators.



A recent ProPublica report exposed how many of the richest Americans pay zero in federal taxes through a variety of loopholes, all legal.



Pearl pointed out making the nation a place where everyone has an opportunity to succeed is a lot harder than raising money to put someone's name on a new concert hall.



"But we also need a lot of other things," Pearl emphasized. "We need sewage-treatment centers. We need schools in parts of the country where people who work for a living actually live and want to send their kids to good schools. We need hospitals. We need a lot of things that philanthropy doesn't pay for."



Pearl pointed to the nation's opioid epidemic as one devastating example of what can happen when people face a rigged system every day and lose hope. He contended too many Nebraskans who pay taxes cannot get ahead, and they worry their children will not fare any better.



"It's because of the gross inequality that our civil society is falling apart," Pearl argued. "We need to change what is making our inequality get worse and worse and worse, before everyone just gives up on America."



References: Poll Data for Progress 11/23/2021

Tax report ProPublica 06/08/2021



get more stories like this via email

