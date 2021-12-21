Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2021
Economic-justice advocates say guaranteed income could reduce financial stress for families, and Sen. Manchin is reported to have made a Build Back Better counteroffer, without the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - December 21, 2021
EPA announces new rules for vehicle mileage standards; White House says President Biden and Sen. Manchin remain friends, and Omicron variant now makes up more than 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
Advocates Vow to Fight On as Build Back Better Act Falters

Tuesday, December 21, 2021   

Nonprofits promoting affordable health care and working families in Nevada are regrouping to fight for President Joe Biden's domestic agenda after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., rejected the Build Back Better Act, saying it is too expensive, thus dooming it in a divided Senate.

Build Back Better would invest billions to fight climate change, lower the cost of child care and keep the monthly Child Tax Credit checks flowing.

Annette Magnus, executive director of Battle Born Progress, said the legislation is crucial, especially during this continuing pandemic.

"It's devastating," Magnus stated. "You know, we're going to keep fighting. We're on Facebook and Twitter today asking Joe Manchin to reconsider. Because Americans are counting on this relief, and this is a time to take bold action."

The bill also would limit the price of prescription drugs, extend subsidies to help people afford health insurance, and establish a national paid-leave program and pre-K for all 4-year-olds.

The Build Back Better Act would also extend Medicaid for a full year to pregnant women.

Kendall Lyons, director of health policy at Children's Advocacy Alliance in Las Vegas, said the change would improve rates of maternal mortality.

"It would allow postpartum pregnant people to get care that they need to address health complications that we know happen after that 60-day period, such as postpartum hemorrhage, postpartum depression," Lyons outlined.

Manchin has left open the possibility of further negotiations on pieces of the bill.

Disclosure: Battle Born Progress - Institute for a Progressive Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Environment, Gun Violence Prevention, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


