PA Bill Expands Eligibility for Substitute Teachers Amid Shortage

Pennsylvania's substitute-teacher shortage has put a lot of pressure on educators in the state, but a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week aims to expand the pool of eligible substitutes.
Under House Bill 412, retired teachers now can fill vacancies on an emergency or short-term basis. Public schools also can use some college students and recent graduates of an education program as substitutes.
Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said the shortage has a ripple effect on students' ability to learn. Nearly two years into the pandemic, he emphasized it is critical to ensure they stay on track.
"This law is going to help achieve that by reducing the number of overcrowded classrooms," Askey explained. "The educators are now telling me they don't have time in the middle of their day to take a bathroom break. They're teaching two classes at once. It's a very stressful situation out there in our public schools."
The substitute-teacher eligibility allowed in the bill will be a pilot program for the remainder of this school year and the next. The bill also will allow teachers whose certifications have lapsed to substitute for 180 days, up from a 90-day cut-off.
Kerry Mulvihill, a seventh grade science teacher in the Conestoga Valley School District in Lancaster County, has been an educator for more than two decades. She said the last two years have been the most difficult, and with teachers out more frequently, other staff members are expected to cover their class during prep periods, the only time during the day without students.
Mulvihill is thankful to the Legislature for passing the bill, but worries it's not enough.
"So I'm kind of hopeful that we can get more retirees with the bill and more pre-service teachers," Mulvihill remarked. "But I wish we could do more to really promote the importance of education to our community and the importance of supporting our substitutes as well as our in-house teachers."
Mulvihill added she would also like to see an increased wage for teachers in Pennsylvania. The average starting salary for Pennsylvania educators during the 2019-2020 school year was $41,000 a year.
Almost 27 million borrowers with federal student loans are set to start repayments in February, but some have succeeded in erasing their debt through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF).
The program ran into trouble a few years ago, and fewer than 5% of applicants were approved for loan forgiveness despite tracking their payments for a decade, as required.
Yvonne Dowell, a Baltimore mental-health counselor, was initially denied, but she reapplied after the Biden administration overhauled the program this fall. She recently found out not only did she qualify for loan forgiveness, she was reimbursed for the 18 months of payments she made after her first application.
"When I was denied, I was devastated," Dowell recounted. "So, I do know that in the past, it did not work. However, by all means, know that things have changed, and they have revamped that program. And the program works."
Dowell wants to spread the word to help others benefit from the PSLF limited waiver, which expands the types of qualifying payment plans and loan programs. Student borrowers have until Oct. 31 of next year to apply.
With a starting public-sector salary in the mid-30s, Dowell struggled to pay off her student loan at more than $200 a month, while also putting her children through college. She contended groups like the American Federation of Teachers should be applauded for their work to help change the program. It ultimately ended her debt, which totaled more than $70,000.
"This program will help single mothers that are paying to go to school," Dowell emphasized. "And anyone that's in an income that's going to cause a struggle and has to take that student loan out to pursue their dreams."
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., joined with Senate colleagues asking the Biden administration to continue waiving interest on federal student loans for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. The pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments expires Jan. 31.
SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah teachers and school librarians are reacting with alarm to a growing problem of parents and other groups demanding books they find objectionable be removed from shelves.
A coalition of Utah educators, librarians and social advocates spoke out this week on recent calls for several volumes -- some of them literary classics -- to be censored because they contain controversial sexual or cultural references.
In response, the groups representing librarians and teachers have published an eBook highlighting libraries' role in defending the First Amendment.
Tricia Fenton, president of the Utah Educational Library Media Association, said the demands are growing louder and more threatening.
"We support thoughtful conversations, we support following processes," Fenton explained. "What we can't support is recklessly going through and pulling books off of shelves indiscriminately because they are deemed offensive by certain members of our communities."
One group, Utah Parents United, told a Salt Lake City TV station they are calling for schools to "quit protecting pornography and materials harmful to minors." They cited a Utah law defining those terms.
Groups including Equality Utah, the Utah Pride Center and the NAACP joined librarians in a news conference this week calling for a halt to censorship.
Fenton pointed out some of the books are aimed at high school-age kids grappling with identity issues and struggling to fit in.
"We really strive to have the same kinds of First Amendment freedoms available for our students," Fenton stressed. "Of them being able to read books that not only reflect themselves -- when they read the book, they should be able to see themselves in it -- but we also want to provide windows to other perspectives."
Fenton added the American Library Association reported a 60% increase so far this year in book challenges across the U.S. She noted some of them come with legal threats.
"They are also moving now for legal action against teacher librarians and teachers in general," Fenton reported. "They're looking for criminal negligence charges to be applied."
The librarians are encouraging parents to work with them and school officials to develop reasonable standards respecting both parents' rights and intellectual freedom.
AUSTIN, Texas -- In the past decade, the number of Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) at the college level has grown significantly, but some researchers wonder if federal money earmarked for these institutions is used as effectively as it could be.
Stephanie Aguilar-Smith, assistant professor of higher education at the University of North Texas, interviewed administrators, staff and faculty members from a dozen colleges designated as HSIs, including those with a high concentration of students eligible for Pell Grants, awarded for high financial need.
She found the schools pursue grant money for a variety of reasons, including some not meant to serve Hispanic students specifically.
"It didn't sound like there was as much intentionality about, 'Oh, this is how we can use this money to really serve LatinX students or Pell-eligible students,' which is what really makes them eligible for this funding," Aguilar-Smith explained.
To be an eligible HSI school, Hispanics must account for at least 25% of full-time undergraduate students. The Department of Education requires the schools report each year on how the money is being used, but there is no mandate for HSI grants to specifically benefit Latino students.
Aguilar-Smith found many institutions apply for HSI grants to help compensate for years of state-funding declines, enrollment issues and budget shortfalls, rather than to better serve Latino students. For example, many colleges use the funds to upgrade technology and renovate buildings.
At the same time, she said one in four public and private nonprofit colleges will meet the HSI threshold in the next few years.
"The population of HSIs is changing really, really quickly," Aguilar-Smith pointed out. "You know, 20 years ago, most would have been public community colleges, and now, more than half are four-year universities."
In 2017, the number of Hispanic students enrolled in college was more than three million, nearly double the number who attended college in 2000, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
