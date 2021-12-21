Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2021
Play

Economic-justice advocates say guaranteed income could reduce financial stress for families, and Sen. Manchin is reported to have made a Build Back Better counteroffer, without the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - December 21, 2021
Play

EPA announces new rules for vehicle mileage standards; White House says President Biden and Sen. Manchin remain friends, and Omicron variant now makes up more than 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

As COVID Surges, Flu Shot and Checkup Can Help Maintain Health

Play

Tuesday, December 21, 2021   

With COVID cases on the rise this holiday season, health officials are also encouraging folks to get their flu shots and get an annual checkup before the end of the year after many postponed the two health-care steps during the pandemic.

Getting a flu shot is beneficial during the COVID crisis, but many people do not know flu shots also have value for folks with heart disease.

Dr. Ameya Kulkarni, a cardiologist at Kaiser Permanante in McLean, Virginia, noted an American Heart Association study showed if you've had a heart attack, a flu shot lowers your risk of dying.

"If you've had heart disease or have had a stroke or had bypass surgery or a heart attack, getting that flu shot is not only protecting you from getting the flu, it's potentially protecting you from dying from really any cause," Kulkarni outlined. "So it's a really neat additional benefit of getting the flu shot."

He said flu shots are quick and administered with COVID safety precautions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for most people six months of age and older, and especially those at high risk for developing complications.

Kulkarni pointed out many have put off going to the doctor's office during the pandemic for routine checkups and treatment plans. He explained many health-care facilities are using protective measures to make visits safer, and if you can't afford to see a doctor right now, there are easy steps you can take to maintain your health.

"The simple things you can do is know your numbers and pay attention to your symptoms," Kulkarni advised. "If you know your blood pressure, that's a key thing to know, and just trying to stay active, keep a good diet, those are things you can do to reduce your risks of having a long-term illness and also, if you have an illness, identifying it early."

Many doctors now offer Telehealth visits if you're still concerned about seeing someone in person. For more information on flu vaccines and going back to the doctor, visit the American Heart Association website.


get more stories like this via email
Online shoppers are advised to verify any sites they use, because scammers will mirror the site using a slightly different URL. (Mymemo/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Holiday Scams to Watch Out For This Season

Scams separate millions of Americans from their money this time of year, and experts have some tips on how to avoid being defrauded. One of the …

Social Issues

Advocates Vow to Fight On as Build Back Better Act Falters

Nonprofits promoting affordable health care and working families in Nevada are regrouping to fight for President Joe Biden's domestic agenda after Sen…

Social Issues

MI Petition Seeks to Overrule Governor's Veto on Restrictive Voter ID Law

A petition from the group "Secure MI Vote" is aiming to circumvent Michigan's regular legislative channels and pass laws restricting many residents' a…

Signers of a letter to NorthWestern Energy's chief executive want the company to move away from fossil fuels. (Winona Batemen)

Environment

Frustration Boils Over as MT Utility Doubles Down on Fossil Fuels

The clean-energy future needs to start now, according to some Montanans fighting to change the direction of the state's largest utility. Nearly 1,000…

Health and Wellness

Amid Opioid Overdose Concerns, CPR Training Effort Emerges in MN

Minnesota is still grappling with the impacts of opioid use, and now, an emerging effort aims to provide CPR training in marginalized communities to …

After COVID shuttered large meat-packing operations, many Nebraskans were able to purchase locally produced meat processed at local lockers. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Advocates Make Case for Expanding Main Street Meat Lockers

Advocates for independent rural farmers are urging state lawmakers to beef up mom-and-pop meat processing and storage capacity using American Rescue P…

Social Issues

PA Bill Expands Eligibility for Substitute Teachers Amid Shortage

Pennsylvania's substitute-teacher shortage has put a lot of pressure on educators in the state, but a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week aims …

Social Issues

TX Bailout Highlights Inequities Between Poor, Rich Defendants

Nine Texas residents now held in the Dallas County jail system will be bailed out this Thursday and met by reform advocates who say the bail system is…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021