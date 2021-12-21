TX Bailout Highlights Inequities Between Poor, Rich Defendants

Nine Texas residents now held in the Dallas County jail system will be bailed out this Thursday and met by reform advocates who say the bail system is not equitable.



As in other states, many of those arrested in Texas remain in jail before their criminal cases are resolved and while still legally presumed innocent. Some with enough money to post bond get out of jail, while poorer inmates remain locked up.



Rev. Robin Murray, lead community organizer for Faith in Texas, said many inmates deserve to be with their families.



"We are looking to use a little over $98,000 to bail out nine people," Murray explained. "And this is a really big deal because we want people home for the holidays."



A bail reform bill was signed into law by the Texas governor this year to keep dangerous criminals off the streets, but it did not address the discriminatory jailing of poor people.



As is the case nationwide, Black people are more likely to be jailed in Texas than white people. Only 13% of the population in Texas is Black, but according to the Vera Institute of Justice, one third of Texas' inmates in 2019 were Black.



Mark Walters, Jr., bail fund organizer for Faith in Texas, said staying in jail because bail money can't be raised can wreak havoc on poor defendants' lives.



"We don't believe that individuals should stay in jail because they're poor," Walters asserted. "So in actuality the unspoken thing is that they're actually already serving a sentence, and they haven't even been convicted of a crime yet."



Parts of the bail-reform bill such as requiring judicial training and requiring officials to review a defendant's criminal history before setting bail were widely supported. But Murray emphasized civil rights advocates, including Faith in Texas, fought against a provision which would have restricted charitable groups such as hers from posting bail for defendants.



"If you have money, then you can get out and be with your family, go back to your job, which gives you money to pay your bills," Murray noted. "But if you don't, then you have this ripple effect of losing a lot."



Murray said the nine released from the Lew Street County Jail at 2:00 p.m. will be presented with a gift of $100 in cash, and provided an opportunity to discuss their case.



The Hispanic Access Project is teaming up with the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest and Fish and Wildlife services, and other agencies to diversify staff by tapping college students and recent graduates for MANO fellowships.



Michelle Neuenschwander, program director with the MANO Program, said fellowships provide Latinos valuable hands-on experience managing Colorado's wildlife and outdoor landscapes, which can help them compete for good-paying permanent jobs with benefits.



"When candidates want to apply for these positions, some of the minimum requirements are asking for one to two years of experience in the field," said Neuenschwander. "It's not an entry-level position, so these opportunities allow them to gain that experience to be considered for these positions."



Fellows work on cultural preservation in museums and environmental stewardship outdoors, and gain business skills including accounting, communications and engineering.



All fellowship positions are paid, and many offer transportation stipends, free on-site housing or housing stipends. Applications available online at 'ManoProject.org' are due January 7, for work set to start next summer.



Neuenschwander said the program has shown that increasing diversity strengthens federal agencies charged with managing lands owned by all Americans.



"Teams that are working together thrive," said Neuenschwander, "and are more successful when they are incorporating voices from people that have different upbringings and different backgrounds and different ethnicities."



Neuenschwander said putting these young leaders in uniform also can open the door for future generations.



"So kids can realize, 'Hey, I can be a park ranger one day,' or 'I can work at a National Wildlife Refuge and help others be introduced to the outdoors,'" said Neuenschwander.





New York City made history last week when the City Council passed a law giving non-citizens with legal permanent-resident status the right to vote in local elections. But the fight continues for all New Yorkers to have their voices heard in the redistricting process.



As the state Independent Redistricting Commission makes second-draft maps, Anu Joshi, vice president for policy for the New York Immigration Coalition, said her group's goal is to ensure immigrants and people of color have a fair opportunity to elect leaders that represent their identities and interests.



"The goal of redistricting," she said, "should be to ensure that communities have a say in who represents them and that their voices aren't diluted."



In September, the coalition and other groups criticized the redistricting commission for releasing two sets of maps instead of one. The next set of congressional, Assembly and state Senate maps will be delivered by Jan. 3, and advocates are pushing for the public input from hearings to weigh heavily in the process.



Asher Ross, senior strategist for the sister group NYIC Action, said hundreds of people showed up at the two dozen public hearings held through the summer and fall. He said NYIC worked to make the meetings more accessible for New Yorkers who speak languages other than English.



"Our coalition worked directly with the commission to arrange translation into numerous languages," he said. "At the hearings, we were able to get groups submitting their own maps, submitting written testimony. And we felt like it was, in the end, a fairly robust process."



Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Bay Ridge and Sunset Park are among the areas the public has pushed to keep together. Ross said this is critical to preserve the power of these communities.



"We need a state government that reflects that diversity," he said. "One of the reasons we haven't had that is because of gerrymandering, the way that our redistricting process gets manipulated."



Once the commission delivers the second-draft maps, they'll be reviewed by the State Legislature.



