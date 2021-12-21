Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2021
Play

Economic-justice advocates say guaranteed income could reduce financial stress for families, and Sen. Manchin is reported to have made a Build Back Better counteroffer, without the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - December 21, 2021
Play

EPA announces new rules for vehicle mileage standards; White House says President Biden and Sen. Manchin remain friends, and Omicron variant now makes up more than 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Holiday Scams to Watch Out For This Season

Play

Tuesday, December 21, 2021   

Scams separate millions of Americans from their money this time of year, and experts have some tips on how to avoid being defrauded.

One of the biggest holiday-season scams involves gift cards, where someone has scratched off the back to reveal the code, often replacing it with a small sticker. Once you buy it, they drain the card almost instantly.

Strat Maloma, associate state director for AARP California, advised people to buy gift cards online, or at least to pay attention to where they are sold in the store.

"Try to buy gift cards that are behind the counter," Maloma recommended. "Avoid the ones that anybody who walks into the store can pick up."

Another common scam involves fake charities, or groups spending up to 90% of their donation on so-called "administrative costs."

You can research groups you are considering on websites such as Give.org, charitywatch.org or charitynavigator.org. There are also great tips on AARP's FraudWatch Network site, and you can get tips or file a complaint on the Federal Trade Commission's website.

Maloma also pointed out for online shopping, you must go directly to the seller's website. Do not click on a link in a marketing email, text or social-media post.

"You enter it several times find it is not taking you to the link," Maloma outlined. "What the scammer is doing, they're getting your personal information with allows them to shop in your name or take over your account. "

In addition, experts warn against the legion of porch pirates who roam neighborhoods looking for packages to steal. FBI data showed last year during the holidays, consumers filed 17,000 complaints about undelivered packages worth $53 million.

Disclosure: AARP California contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


