Wednesday, December 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 22, 2021
Play

Families across the nation may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment, as Congress missed its year-end deadline; researchers from the Land of Enchantment join the NASA search for life beyond Earth.

2021Talks - December 22, 2021
Play

President Biden announced steps to curb winter spike in COVID-19 cases; former President Trump says he's holding a January 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago; and airline CEOs call for postponing a 5G-wireless rollout slated for the new year.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

UW Expert: Child Tax Credit End Could Be 'Devastating' for WI Families

Play

Wednesday, December 22, 2021   

Wisconsin families may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment for a while, as Congress has missed its year-end deadline to pass President Joe Biden's Build Back Better framework.

The roughly $2 trillion package would have reauthorized the expanded Child Tax Credit through 2022. Parents received their last credit on Dec. 15, and Timothy Smeeding, professor of public affairs and economics at the University of Wisconsin Madison, said to get the rest of the aid, they'll need to file their income tax returns for 2021.

"So, there's still another $1,500 or $1,800, depending on how old the child is, that will come to them once they file their taxes this next spring," he said.

Through the program, parents received monthly payments that varied based on a child's age. Half of that money was held back, to be reimbursed after parents file their income taxes. According to U.S. Treasury data, 603,000 payments were made to Wisconsinites in November, totaling roughly $272 million.

In order to pass Build Back Better, Democrats will need to woo Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who torpedoed the legislation by pulling back his vote over the weekend. Smeeding said it's likely Dems will jettison some of the more expensive provisions to win back Manchin's vote. He added that if Congress fails to reach a deal soon, it could be a serious financial blow to Wisconsin families.

"That's going to be devastating to the families who've come to rely on it, if it ends next year," he said.

The Washington Post reported Manchin's counterproposal for Build Back Better excludes the expanded Child Tax Credit. If Congress passes the bill in January with the expanded credit intact, the White House has proposed doubling monthly payment amounts in February to make up for the lost month.


get more stories like this via email
South Dakota's two metropolitan areas are separated by 350 miles, which leaves an estimated 80% of the state lacking trained medical personnel to handle sexual-assault cases. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

SD Expands Nurses' Network to Aid Sexual-Assault Survivors

For the most part, rural parts of South Dakota have gone without specialized nurses who help treat survivors of sexual assault. But underserved areas …

Social Issues

Supporting Neighborhood Ownership with Public Art

By Marianne Dhenin for Yes! Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Ohio News Service, reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Health and Wellness

Overwhelmed? Don't Shrug It Off as Normal Holiday Stress

Extra stress and the holiday season sometimes go hand in hand. But as Iowans gather for festivities, you're being reminded to take seriously any …

A 2021 College Equity Report found Black and Hispanic/Latino students were the most likely to come from low-income homes. Indiana has about a dozen programs geared toward helping students in need find money for education. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Padres Estrellas Helps Hoosier Students Get Financial Aid

A state-run outreach program is working to ensure Indiana's Latino and Hispanic students have equal access to financial aid for post-secondary educati…

Health and Wellness

Groups Petition Feds to Act on Radiofrequency Radiation

Groups concerned about the safety of wireless technology and devices - such as cell phones, cell towers and smart meters - petitioned the Food and …

Even before COVID-19, almost 29 million Americans didn't have health insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Open Enrollment for ACA Health Insurance Ends Soon in NY

New Yorkers have until the end of the year to get health insurance coverage that begins Jan. 1 on the health insurance marketplaces through the …

Social Issues

NM Has Role in NASA's Next-Generation Space Telescope

A NASA mission 25 years in development is finally ready for launch, and contributors from the Land of Enchantment are eager to join its search for …

Social Issues

Holiday Scams to Watch Out For This Season

Scams separate millions of Americans from their money this time of year, and experts have some tips on how to avoid being defrauded. One of the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021