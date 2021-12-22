Wednesday, December 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 22, 2021
Play

Families across the nation may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment, as Congress missed its year-end deadline; researchers from the Land of Enchantment join the NASA search for life beyond Earth.

2021Talks - December 22, 2021
Play

President Biden announced steps to curb winter spike in COVID-19 cases; former President Trump says he's holding a January 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago; and airline CEOs call for postponing a 5G-wireless rollout slated for the new year.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Health and Wellness  |  Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

SD Expands Nurses' Network to Aid Sexual-Assault Survivors

Play

Wednesday, December 22, 2021   

For the most part, rural parts of South Dakota have gone without specialized nurses who help treat survivors of sexual assault. But underserved areas are getting more resources through a statewide program, including telehealth assessments.

In the past couple years, an initiative has worked to get more health-care professionals onboard in South Dakota as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Kristi Kranz, who heads the SANE program through the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, said these individuals play an important role in working with someone who's just experienced a very traumatic event, "both on the medical side, to ensure that they're receiving the best medical care, and then also on the forensic side, to collect the potential evidence if the victim wants to move forward with reporting that to law enforcement."

One of the emerging elements of the program is through Avera Health, which now offers around-the-clock telehealth exams in rural emergency rooms. Trained SANE staff help with patient assessments as the person is being tended to by onsite medical personnel. Avera provides these exams at 17 locations in South Dakota.

Prior to these options, said Jen Canton, SANE supervisor at Avera Health, survivors often were sent two to three hours to the state's largest cities, such as Sioux Falls or Rapid City. She said having immediate, specialized care much closer helps prevent setbacks in an assault survivor's attempt to confront the situation.

"It kind of sets the pathway for their healing," she said. "So, if they have a bad experience in the ER, it can negatively affect their healing. If they have a positive one, it sets them on a positive road to healing."

She said launching this part of the program has been slow at times due to the pandemic, but all 17 sites now are in a position to help. Canton said being ready this time of year is crucial, because holidays can see an uptick in assault and domestic-violence cases. Leaders behind South Dakota's broader SANE program have said it has been renewed for another year of funding, in hopes of training more nurses.

Disclosure: Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
"Finding the Light Within," by artist James Burns, is part of the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program. (Photo by Steve Weinik)

Social Issues

Supporting Neighborhood Ownership with Public Art

By Marianne Dhenin for Yes! Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Ohio News Service, reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

CT Labor Groups: BBB's Workplace Reform Policies Must Pass

The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but Connecticut labor leaders say the bill would make key workplace reforms with …

Health and Wellness

Overwhelmed? Don't Shrug It Off as Normal Holiday Stress

Extra stress and the holiday season sometimes go hand in hand. But as Iowans gather for festivities, you're being reminded to take seriously any …

The 2021 American Rescue Plan Act temporarily increased the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 annually to a maximum of $3,600 per child. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

UW Expert: Child Tax Credit End Could Be 'Devastating' for WI Families

Wisconsin families may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment for a while, as Congress has missed its year-end deadline to pass President …

Social Issues

Padres Estrellas Helps Hoosier Students Get Financial Aid

A state-run outreach program is working to ensure Indiana's Latino and Hispanic students have equal access to financial aid for post-secondary educati…

With the proliferation of 5G cellular towers, groups concerned about potential safety issues are asking federal agencies to update their research on the health effects of radiofrequency radiation. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Petition Feds to Act on Radiofrequency Radiation

Groups concerned about the safety of wireless technology and devices - such as cell phones, cell towers and smart meters - petitioned the Food and …

Health and Wellness

Open Enrollment for ACA Health Insurance Ends Soon in NY

New Yorkers have until the end of the year to get health insurance coverage that begins Jan. 1 on the health insurance marketplaces through the …

Social Issues

NM Has Role in NASA's Next-Generation Space Telescope

A NASA mission 25 years in development is finally ready for launch, and contributors from the Land of Enchantment are eager to join its search for …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021