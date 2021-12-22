SD Expands Nurses' Network to Aid Sexual-Assault Survivors

For the most part, rural parts of South Dakota have gone without specialized nurses who help treat survivors of sexual assault. But underserved areas are getting more resources through a statewide program, including telehealth assessments.
In the past couple years, an initiative has worked to get more health-care professionals onboard in South Dakota as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Kristi Kranz, who heads the SANE program through the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, said these individuals play an important role in working with someone who's just experienced a very traumatic event, "both on the medical side, to ensure that they're receiving the best medical care, and then also on the forensic side, to collect the potential evidence if the victim wants to move forward with reporting that to law enforcement."
One of the emerging elements of the program is through Avera Health, which now offers around-the-clock telehealth exams in rural emergency rooms. Trained SANE staff help with patient assessments as the person is being tended to by onsite medical personnel. Avera provides these exams at 17 locations in South Dakota.
Prior to these options, said Jen Canton, SANE supervisor at Avera Health, survivors often were sent two to three hours to the state's largest cities, such as Sioux Falls or Rapid City. She said having immediate, specialized care much closer helps prevent setbacks in an assault survivor's attempt to confront the situation.
"It kind of sets the pathway for their healing," she said. "So, if they have a bad experience in the ER, it can negatively affect their healing. If they have a positive one, it sets them on a positive road to healing."
She said launching this part of the program has been slow at times due to the pandemic, but all 17 sites now are in a position to help. Canton said being ready this time of year is crucial, because holidays can see an uptick in assault and domestic-violence cases. Leaders behind South Dakota's broader SANE program have said it has been renewed for another year of funding, in hopes of training more nurses.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
DETROIT -- Domestic Violence Awareness Month may have come to a close, but efforts in Michigan to prevent violence and protect survivors are ongoing.
get more stories like this via email
State representatives from the Progressive Women's Caucus have unveiled a package of bills to help survivors of domestic violence or stalking get back on their feet by adding eviction protections, and making stalking a reason to use paid leave.
Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Troy, noted Michigan and communities across the U.S. have seen sharp increases in domestic violence during the pandemic.
"Had the Legislature acted to pass a very similar package of bills in 2019, we could have been ready," Kuppa pointed out. "We cannot afford to wait any longer. The men and women from all walks of life who are abused can't afford to wait."
She added the bills would also extend privacy protections to adult victims as well as minors, and encourage law enforcement and prosecutors to actively engage and initiate outreach with victim service agencies.
Nakira Howard of Detroit, who said she left an abusive relationship earlier this year, had to navigate a system completely unfamiliar to her while she was working full-time. She said some of the pending proposals would have been a great help to her, and many other survivors of similar experiences.
"I feared falling behind on my rent," Howard recounted. "The pandemic was already true and something we were surviving, and I was too fearful to ask my landlord for any breaks during my recovery. And I pushed myself to work, even in not the best mental state."
In 2019, more than 57,000 reports of domestic violence were made to Michigan police departments.
Health and safety officials urge Michiganders facing domestic violence to find more information on local help services, or call the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-7233.
BALTIMORE - This month marks the four-year anniversary of the #MeToo movement, and an art project aims to help incarcerated survivors heal by telling their own stories.
get more stories like this via email
The group Just Detention International launched the "Prisoners Too" program last year with incarcerated women in South Carolina, who created butterfly murals to talk about their assaults. The group plans to bring the project to Maryland and other states.
Jane, a formerly incarcerated survivor from Maryland, said she wishes she'd had the opportunity to tell her own story 20 years ago. While facing drug charges in a Washington, D.C. detention center, she said she was raped multiple times by a prison guard. Jane's healing came only after sharing her story with a therapist, years later.
"It's important because people need to recover from things like that," she said. "I mean, this definitely affected the rest of my life. I think the Prisoners Too campaign can help support people who it has happened to, so they just don't give up on life and become depressed and even more hopeless."
She said the guard was never punished, which left her feeling unheard and traumatized.
Just Detention International is fundraising and expects to launch the program in other states this year. View the artwork and survivor stories online at JustDetention.org.
Jesse Lerner-Kinglake, Just Detention's communications director, said incarcerated survivors aren't allowed to share their #MeToo stories through social media, and they face other barriers to healing, including a public misperception that people behind bars deserve the abuse they suffer and don't have rights. He noted that sexual assault plagues U.S. prisons. Federal data show about 200,000 incidents every year.
"What we know, and I think what the #MeToo movement has shown us, is that there is a catharsis that comes with sharing your story, with being seen," he said, "and I think the amazing thing about #MeToo is that many survivors of sexual abuse realized that they had support, and they've realized that they weren't alone."
About 4% of adults in federal prisons and slightly more than 3% of adults in jails experience sexual victimization, according to the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault. In Maryland, the number is higher: the Baltimore City Detention Center has a 6.7% rate of staff sexual misconduct.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and advocates want to shed more light on how Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning survivors are often overlooked in discussions about violence prevention.
get more stories like this via email
One in three women and one in four men are victims of domestic violence at some point in their lives, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Hannah Mesouani - director of mission and equity consulting for the YWCA in McLean County - explained there's plenty of evidence of healthy straight relationships in the media, but far fewer examples of queer relationships.
"We already know there's a massive stigma around domestic violence for straight women in relationships with men," said Mesouani. "It's tenfold when it comes to queer folks, because we don't have solid representation of what good relationships look like."
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin - D-Ill. - is among those calling for a bipartisan reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in 2019. The U.S. House has already passed its version of the bill, which includes a grant program for initiatives specifically for LGBTQ domestic-violence survivors.
Mesouani added there are many myths and misconceptions about domestic violence. For instance, many people assume they're more likely to face violence from strangers, but the data show it's far more likely to be someone they know.
And the more conversations about domestic violence, she said, the better equipped prevention and support efforts will be.
"It's not an anonymous aggressor," said Mesouani. "It's not the stereotypical 'alpha men.' For us to acknowledge and to understand that domestic violence, intimate partner violence, has many different faces, helps us know how we can invest in our communities to create a safe community for everyone there."
Tomorrow, YWCA McLean holds a free, virtual training on Zoom and its Facebook page. The topic is the pressures facing LGBTQ youth, with suggestions for how to be more inclusive in violence prevention and education efforts.