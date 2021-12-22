NM Has Role in NASA's Next-Generation Space Telescope

A NASA mission 25 years in development is finally ready for launch, and contributors from the Land of Enchantment are eager to join its search for life beyond Earth.
get more stories like this via email
The James Webb Space Telescope took the effort of thousands of scientists, engineers and technicians from 29 states and 14 countries. Tony Hull, an adjunct astronomy and physics professor at the University of Northern New Mexico, led a team that polished all of the telescope's 18 primary mirrors and additional optics.
"We're going to see things we never dreamed of before, and we're going to even understand more about planets in our solar system," he said. "We're going to understand more about exoplanets."
James Webb is viewed as the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope launched in 1990, but 100 times more powerful.
The Webb telescope is so large in its full configuration that it had to be folded origami-style into the rocket in preparation for launch. To work properly, Hull said, it must accomplish complex choreography when it reaches its destination 1 million miles from Earth.
"We've never deployed a sunshield of this efficiency in this number of layers at the size of a tennis court before in space," he said. "We've never unfolded a mirror in space - so there's so many things that were done for the first time."
UNM assistant professor Diana Dragomir will be one of several astronomers around the globe who study data delivered from the Webb telescope.
"Understanding how the very first galaxies formed," she said, "and then seeing these galaxies kind of how they evolved through time since 14 billion years ago to today."
Once it launches, the telescope will travel for about a month until it reaches its destination. James Webb is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.
A state-run outreach program is working to ensure Indiana's Latino and Hispanic students have equal access to financial aid for post-secondary education.
get more stories like this via email
Padres Estrellas, or "Star Parents," supports students by helping them file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, and access state financial aid programs. José Medina, school and community outreach manager for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, said the eight parents in the group connect with community organizations across the state to reach new students.
"The Padres Estrellas are really connected to their Latino or Hispanic communities," he said, "and know, 'Who do we need to partner with? Where's the community partner, or the school or the church, that we need to go to, to get in front of these parents and talk about these programs?'"
Medina said Padres Estrellas also focuses on informing folks about two programs: the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant, which offers free training for high-demand fields, and the 21st Century Scholars initiative, which provides college financial aid. From 2017 to 2019, according to the state, about 3,300 Hispanic or Latino and about 15,000 white students graduated from high school with aid for college from the 21st Century Scholars program.
While Padres Estrellas primarily focuses on outreach for those two programs, Indiana offers at least 10 other state-run financial aid initiatives. In the 2021 fiscal year, Medina said, Indiana distributed nearly $390 million in financial aid.
"If you want to get education or training after high school, we support you in that," he said. "You probably qualify for a state financial aid program to help you get that training or certification, or college education, to get you the opportunities to get a high-paying, high-demand job here in the state of Indiana."
A 2021 College Equity Report finds Hispanic and Latino students are the fastest-growing demographic in Indiana schools, and are poised to become the second-largest group of students overall.
---
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
(Editor's note: Producer Jonah Chester received financial aid through the 21st Century Scholars program from 2014 to 2018.)
Pennsylvania's substitute-teacher shortage has put a lot of pressure on educators in the state, but a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week aims to expand the pool of eligible substitutes.
Under House Bill 412, retired teachers now can fill vacancies on an emergency or short-term basis. Public schools also can use some college students and recent graduates of an education program as substitutes.
Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said the shortage has a ripple effect on students' ability to learn. Nearly two years into the pandemic, he emphasized it is critical to ensure they stay on track.
"This law is going to help achieve that by reducing the number of overcrowded classrooms," Askey explained. "The educators are now telling me they don't have time in the middle of their day to take a bathroom break. They're teaching two classes at once. It's a very stressful situation out there in our public schools."
The substitute-teacher eligibility allowed in the bill will be a pilot program for the remainder of this school year and the next. The bill also will allow teachers whose certifications have lapsed to substitute for 180 days, up from a 90-day cut-off.
Kerry Mulvihill, a seventh grade science teacher in the Conestoga Valley School District in Lancaster County, has been an educator for more than two decades. She said the last two years have been the most difficult, and with teachers out more frequently, other staff members are expected to cover their class during prep periods, the only time during the day without students.
Mulvihill is thankful to the Legislature for passing the bill, but worries it's not enough.
"So I'm kind of hopeful that we can get more retirees with the bill and more pre-service teachers," Mulvihill remarked. "But I wish we could do more to really promote the importance of education to our community and the importance of supporting our substitutes as well as our in-house teachers."
Mulvihill added she would also like to see an increased wage for teachers in Pennsylvania. The average starting salary for Pennsylvania educators during the 2019-2020 school year was $41,000 a year.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Pennsylvania State Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Almost 27 million borrowers with federal student loans are set to start repayments in February, but some have succeeded in erasing their debt through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF).
The program ran into trouble a few years ago, and fewer than 5% of applicants were approved for loan forgiveness despite tracking their payments for a decade, as required.
Yvonne Dowell, a Baltimore mental-health counselor, was initially denied, but she reapplied after the Biden administration overhauled the program this fall. She recently found out not only did she qualify for loan forgiveness, she was reimbursed for the 18 months of payments she made after her first application.
"When I was denied, I was devastated," Dowell recounted. "So, I do know that in the past, it did not work. However, by all means, know that things have changed, and they have revamped that program. And the program works."
Dowell wants to spread the word to help others benefit from the PSLF limited waiver, which expands the types of qualifying payment plans and loan programs. Student borrowers have until Oct. 31 of next year to apply.
With a starting public-sector salary in the mid-30s, Dowell struggled to pay off her student loan at more than $200 a month, while also putting her children through college. She contended groups like the American Federation of Teachers should be applauded for their work to help change the program. It ultimately ended her debt, which totaled more than $70,000.
"This program will help single mothers that are paying to go to school," Dowell emphasized. "And anyone that's in an income that's going to cause a struggle and has to take that student loan out to pursue their dreams."
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., joined with Senate colleagues asking the Biden administration to continue waiving interest on federal student loans for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. The pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments expires Jan. 31.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.