Wednesday, December 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 22, 2021
Play

Families across the nation may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment, as Congress missed its year-end deadline; researchers from the Land of Enchantment join the NASA search for life beyond Earth.

2021Talks - December 22, 2021
Play

President Biden announced steps to curb winter spike in COVID-19 cases; former President Trump says he's holding a January 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago; and airline CEOs call for postponing a 5G-wireless rollout slated for the new year.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Padres Estrellas Helps Hoosier Students Get Financial Aid

Play

Wednesday, December 22, 2021   

A state-run outreach program is working to ensure Indiana's Latino and Hispanic students have equal access to financial aid for post-secondary education.

Padres Estrellas, or "Star Parents," supports students by helping them file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, and access state financial aid programs. José Medina, school and community outreach manager for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, said the eight parents in the group connect with community organizations across the state to reach new students.

"The Padres Estrellas are really connected to their Latino or Hispanic communities," he said, "and know, 'Who do we need to partner with? Where's the community partner, or the school or the church, that we need to go to, to get in front of these parents and talk about these programs?'"

Medina said Padres Estrellas also focuses on informing folks about two programs: the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant, which offers free training for high-demand fields, and the 21st Century Scholars initiative, which provides college financial aid. From 2017 to 2019, according to the state, about 3,300 Hispanic or Latino and about 15,000 white students graduated from high school with aid for college from the 21st Century Scholars program.

While Padres Estrellas primarily focuses on outreach for those two programs, Indiana offers at least 10 other state-run financial aid initiatives. In the 2021 fiscal year, Medina said, Indiana distributed nearly $390 million in financial aid.

"If you want to get education or training after high school, we support you in that," he said. "You probably qualify for a state financial aid program to help you get that training or certification, or college education, to get you the opportunities to get a high-paying, high-demand job here in the state of Indiana."

A 2021 College Equity Report finds Hispanic and Latino students are the fastest-growing demographic in Indiana schools, and are poised to become the second-largest group of students overall.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

(Editor's note: Producer Jonah Chester received financial aid through the 21st Century Scholars program from 2014 to 2018.)


get more stories like this via email
South Dakota's two metropolitan areas are separated by 350 miles, which leaves an estimated 80% of the state lacking trained medical personnel to handle sexual-assault cases. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

SD Expands Nurses' Network to Aid Sexual-Assault Survivors

For the most part, rural parts of South Dakota have gone without specialized nurses who help treat survivors of sexual assault. But underserved areas …

Social Issues

Supporting Neighborhood Ownership with Public Art

By Marianne Dhenin for Yes! Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Ohio News Service, reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

CT Labor Groups: BBB's Workplace Reform Policies Must Pass

The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but Connecticut labor leaders say the bill would make key workplace reforms with …

Mental-health professionals say staying hydrated or exercising during the holidays can help relieve some of the stress that comes around this time of year. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Overwhelmed? Don't Shrug It Off as Normal Holiday Stress

Extra stress and the holiday season sometimes go hand in hand. But as Iowans gather for festivities, you're being reminded to take seriously any …

Social Issues

UW Expert: Child Tax Credit End Could Be 'Devastating' for WI Families

Wisconsin families may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment for a while, as Congress has missed its year-end deadline to pass President …

With the proliferation of 5G cellular towers, groups concerned about potential safety issues are asking federal agencies to update their research on the health effects of radiofrequency radiation. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Petition Feds to Act on Radiofrequency Radiation

Groups concerned about the safety of wireless technology and devices - such as cell phones, cell towers and smart meters - petitioned the Food and …

Health and Wellness

Open Enrollment for ACA Health Insurance Ends Soon in NY

New Yorkers have until the end of the year to get health insurance coverage that begins Jan. 1 on the health insurance marketplaces through the …

Social Issues

Holiday Scams to Watch Out For This Season

Scams separate millions of Americans from their money this time of year, and experts have some tips on how to avoid being defrauded. One of the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021