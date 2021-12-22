Padres Estrellas Helps Hoosier Students Get Financial Aid

A NASA mission 25 years in development is finally ready for launch, and contributors from the Land of Enchantment are eager to join its search for life beyond Earth.



The James Webb Space Telescope took the effort of thousands of scientists, engineers and technicians from 29 states and 14 countries. Tony Hull, an adjunct astronomy and physics professor at the University of Northern New Mexico, led a team that polished all of the telescope's 18 primary mirrors and additional optics.



"We're going to see things we never dreamed of before, and we're going to even understand more about planets in our solar system," he said. "We're going to understand more about exoplanets."



James Webb is viewed as the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope launched in 1990, but 100 times more powerful.



The Webb telescope is so large in its full configuration that it had to be folded origami-style into the rocket in preparation for launch. To work properly, Hull said, it must accomplish complex choreography when it reaches its destination 1 million miles from Earth.



"We've never deployed a sunshield of this efficiency in this number of layers at the size of a tennis court before in space," he said. "We've never unfolded a mirror in space - so there's so many things that were done for the first time."



UNM assistant professor Diana Dragomir will be one of several astronomers around the globe who study data delivered from the Webb telescope.



"Understanding how the very first galaxies formed," she said, "and then seeing these galaxies kind of how they evolved through time since 14 billion years ago to today."



Once it launches, the telescope will travel for about a month until it reaches its destination. James Webb is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.



Pennsylvania's substitute-teacher shortage has put a lot of pressure on educators in the state, but a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week aims to expand the pool of eligible substitutes.



Under House Bill 412, retired teachers now can fill vacancies on an emergency or short-term basis. Public schools also can use some college students and recent graduates of an education program as substitutes.



Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said the shortage has a ripple effect on students' ability to learn. Nearly two years into the pandemic, he emphasized it is critical to ensure they stay on track.



"This law is going to help achieve that by reducing the number of overcrowded classrooms," Askey explained. "The educators are now telling me they don't have time in the middle of their day to take a bathroom break. They're teaching two classes at once. It's a very stressful situation out there in our public schools."



The substitute-teacher eligibility allowed in the bill will be a pilot program for the remainder of this school year and the next. The bill also will allow teachers whose certifications have lapsed to substitute for 180 days, up from a 90-day cut-off.



Kerry Mulvihill, a seventh grade science teacher in the Conestoga Valley School District in Lancaster County, has been an educator for more than two decades. She said the last two years have been the most difficult, and with teachers out more frequently, other staff members are expected to cover their class during prep periods, the only time during the day without students.



Mulvihill is thankful to the Legislature for passing the bill, but worries it's not enough.



"So I'm kind of hopeful that we can get more retirees with the bill and more pre-service teachers," Mulvihill remarked. "But I wish we could do more to really promote the importance of education to our community and the importance of supporting our substitutes as well as our in-house teachers."



Mulvihill added she would also like to see an increased wage for teachers in Pennsylvania. The average starting salary for Pennsylvania educators during the 2019-2020 school year was $41,000 a year.



