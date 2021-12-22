Wednesday, December 22, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 22, 2021
Families across the nation may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment, as Congress missed its year-end deadline; researchers from the Land of Enchantment join the NASA search for life beyond Earth.

2021Talks - December 22, 2021
President Biden announced steps to curb winter spike in COVID-19 cases; former President Trump says he's holding a January 6 news conference at Mar-a-Lago; and airline CEOs call for postponing a 5G-wireless rollout slated for the new year.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Open Enrollment for ACA Health Insurance Ends Soon in NY

New Yorkers have until the end of the year to get health insurance coverage that begins Jan. 1 on the health insurance marketplaces through the Affordable Care Act.

AARP New York is encouraging anyone who is uninsured, especially New Yorkers in their 50s and early 60s who are not yet eligible for Medicare, to enroll in a plan before the signup period ends.

Erin Mitchell, director of community outreach and engagement for AARP New York, said many folks can qualify for low- or no-cost health insurance through the open-enrollment period with New York State of Health. Among uninsured New Yorkers, she said, there are significant disparities.

"Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lack health insurance, and this was before the pandemic," she said, "and now even more lack health insurance, particularly in our communities of color."

According to AARP, the 2019 uninsured rate for New York's Latino, Black, Indigenous, and Asian American adults ages 50 to 64 was two to three times higher than for white adults.

The federal American Rescue Plan enacted in March still is providing the additional financial aid to lower the monthly health-insurance premiums. Mitchell said access to affordable plans helps improve people's quality of life.

"As you move through the stages of your life," she said, "receiving timely health care, affordable and quality health care, is really a key component to living a healthier, longer life."

In 2019, AARP found, nearly half of U.S. adults ages 50 to 64 spent nearly a third of their income on health-insurance premiums.

More information about the plans available in New York and their cost can be found by phone at 855-355-5777 or online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov.

