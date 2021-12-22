Open Enrollment for ACA Health Insurance Ends Soon in NY

New Yorkers have until the end of the year to get health insurance coverage that begins Jan. 1 on the health insurance marketplaces through the Affordable Care Act.
AARP New York is encouraging anyone who is uninsured, especially New Yorkers in their 50s and early 60s who are not yet eligible for Medicare, to enroll in a plan before the signup period ends.
Erin Mitchell, director of community outreach and engagement for AARP New York, said many folks can qualify for low- or no-cost health insurance through the open-enrollment period with New York State of Health. Among uninsured New Yorkers, she said, there are significant disparities.
"Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lack health insurance, and this was before the pandemic," she said, "and now even more lack health insurance, particularly in our communities of color."
According to AARP, the 2019 uninsured rate for New York's Latino, Black, Indigenous, and Asian American adults ages 50 to 64 was two to three times higher than for white adults.
The federal American Rescue Plan enacted in March still is providing the additional financial aid to lower the monthly health-insurance premiums. Mitchell said access to affordable plans helps improve people's quality of life.
"As you move through the stages of your life," she said, "receiving timely health care, affordable and quality health care, is really a key component to living a healthier, longer life."
In 2019, AARP found, nearly half of U.S. adults ages 50 to 64 spent nearly a third of their income on health-insurance premiums.
More information about the plans available in New York and their cost can be found by phone at 855-355-5777 or online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov.
Disclosure: AARP New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Groups concerned about the safety of wireless technology and devices - such as cell phones, cell towers and smart meters - petitioned the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to study the issue and set health standards to regulate the industry.
The telecom companies say their products are safe and comply with standards set by the Federal Communications Commission, but their critics claim those standards are based on flawed, decades-old research.
Doug Wood, founder and national director of the nonprofit Americans for Responsible Technology, noted that a 2018 study from the National Toxicology Program linked radiofrequency radiation to cancer in lab rats.
"Our own government is telling us exposure to wireless radiation, at levels below what the FCC safety limits are, causes DNA damage and cancer in laboratory animals," he said.
The California Brain Tumor Association also signed the petition, which asks the FDA to declare RF radiation an imminent hazard to public health. On its website, the FDA said "the weight of scientific evidence has not linked cell-phone radiofrequency radiation with any health problems." However last week, the agency took steps to form an advisory panel on this issue.
Wood said dozens of studies link RF radiation to other health problems, such as headaches and brain fog. He questioned why the FDA has been slow to act.
"There's a gigantic powerful industry out there that's making trillions of dollars," he said, "and if they'd look at the science, they're going to say these devices are not really safe for kids."
Advocates have already sued the FCC over its refusal to revise its standards. Earlier this year, a federal judge ordered that agency to take another look at emerging science in this field.
With COVID cases on the rise this holiday season, health officials are also encouraging folks to get their flu shots and get an annual checkup before the end of the year after many postponed the two health-care steps during the pandemic.
Getting a flu shot is beneficial during the COVID crisis, but many people do not know flu shots also have value for folks with heart disease.
Dr. Ameya Kulkarni, a cardiologist at Kaiser Permanante in McLean, Virginia, noted an American Heart Association study showed if you've had a heart attack, a flu shot lowers your risk of dying.
"If you've had heart disease or have had a stroke or had bypass surgery or a heart attack, getting that flu shot is not only protecting you from getting the flu, it's potentially protecting you from dying from really any cause," Kulkarni outlined. "So it's a really neat additional benefit of getting the flu shot."
He said flu shots are quick and administered with COVID safety precautions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for most people six months of age and older, and especially those at high risk for developing complications.
Kulkarni pointed out many have put off going to the doctor's office during the pandemic for routine checkups and treatment plans. He explained many health-care facilities are using protective measures to make visits safer, and if you can't afford to see a doctor right now, there are easy steps you can take to maintain your health.
"The simple things you can do is know your numbers and pay attention to your symptoms," Kulkarni advised. "If you know your blood pressure, that's a key thing to know, and just trying to stay active, keep a good diet, those are things you can do to reduce your risks of having a long-term illness and also, if you have an illness, identifying it early."
Many doctors now offer Telehealth visits if you're still concerned about seeing someone in person. For more information on flu vaccines and going back to the doctor, visit the American Heart Association website.
Whether it's COVID-19, the seasonal flu or a cold, health-care professionals say reducing your risk of illness starts with prevention.
All three respiratory diseases are caused by viruses and share similar symptoms including a cough, sore throat and runny nose.
Elena Roach, a certified pediatric nurse practitioner for The Healthcare Connection, a Cincinnati-area federally qualified health center, said actions we take to prevent the spread of COVID can reduce the risk of getting a cold or the flu.
"Flu is spread from respiratory secretions, kind of like COVID," Roach explained. "And you sneeze and cough and eat and drink and talk, flu can spread that way as well."
Roach pointed out last year's mild flu season was the result of precautions taken during the pandemic. Those steps include avoiding close contact with people outside your household, frequent handwashing, and wearing a face mask while in indoor public places.
Ohio's daily COVID case count has nearly doubled in two months, now at roughly 7,200. Influenza activity still is low, but starting to rise.
COVID spreads more easily than the flu and common cold and causes more serious illnesses, but Roach noted much like COVID, an infected person can spread the flu before they feel sick.
"The flu is contagious even before symptoms start for about four days," Roach emphasized. "And then for people who have been around somebody with the flu, like living in close quarters or close contact, symptoms can usually start within a week after contact."
A test can determine whether an illness is COVID or the seasonal flu, and Roach recommended calling a health-care provider if you are experiencing fever, body chills and other respiratory symptoms.
"The good thing about the flu is that there is a treatment for the flu called Tamaflu," Roach advised. "And as long as you start that within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms, it reduces your symptoms and the longevity of the course of the illness. "
She said you can boost your protection from both illnesses by getting vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are vaccinated and become infected with flu or COVID experience fewer symptoms and are much less likely to be hospitalized.