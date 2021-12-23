Thursday, December 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 23, 2021
Play

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the number of people who drive to Pennsylvania for abortions could skyrocket; and the January 6 committee now wants to hear from Rep. Jim Jordan.

2021Talks - December 23, 2021
Play

President Joe Biden extends the student loan moratorium; Russia's proposal to end hostilities with Ukraine a 'non-starter;' and health officials authorize first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Report: Roe Repeal Would Trigger Wave of People Seeking Abortions in PA

Play

Thursday, December 23, 2021   

A recent report found if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the number of people who may drive to Pennsylvania for an abortion would skyrocket.

In the Keystone State, attempts to restrict abortion access would be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, deviating from so-called "trigger states," which have near or total abortion bans set to go into effect if Roe is repealed.

Elicia Gonzales, executive director of the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania, said she has heard from other funds of a spike in people traveling out of state for abortions since the adoption of Texas' six-week abortion ban.

Gonzales argued Roe has done very little for people accessing abortion care who are experiencing poverty.

"Because of the connection between racism and poverty in this country, that meant Black and brown folks," Gonzales explained. "In Pennsylvania, people have to wait 24 hours to get an abortion after they've already made up their mind to have that care. It's been bad. So Roe v. Wade overturning would just make the situation more dire."

Among Pennsylvania counties, 86% do not have an abortion provider. The majority of people would be driving from states such as Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia and Kentucky, states where restrictions are expected if Roe v. Wade is repealed.

Lizbeth Rodriguez, community engagement coordinator of the Philadelphia and Delaware County Women's Centers, said they are working with other abortion providers in the state to determine where care would be needed most if Pennsylvania were to see an influx in people traveling for care.

"These providers are resilient, and they will continue to provide the care that these communities need," Rodriguez asserted. "When coming together with these providers, we are communicating barriers and issues as they come. So I feel right now it's working with other providers to make our networks stronger."

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments earlier this month on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban which could affect the future of Roe. A decision is expected next year.


