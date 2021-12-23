Report: Roe Repeal Would Trigger Wave of People Seeking Abortions in PA

A recent report found if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the number of people who may drive to Pennsylvania for an abortion would skyrocket.
In the Keystone State, attempts to restrict abortion access would be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, deviating from so-called "trigger states," which have near or total abortion bans set to go into effect if Roe is repealed.
Elicia Gonzales, executive director of the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania, said she has heard from other funds of a spike in people traveling out of state for abortions since the adoption of Texas' six-week abortion ban.
Gonzales argued Roe has done very little for people accessing abortion care who are experiencing poverty.
"Because of the connection between racism and poverty in this country, that meant Black and brown folks," Gonzales explained. "In Pennsylvania, people have to wait 24 hours to get an abortion after they've already made up their mind to have that care. It's been bad. So Roe v. Wade overturning would just make the situation more dire."
Among Pennsylvania counties, 86% do not have an abortion provider. The majority of people would be driving from states such as Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia and Kentucky, states where restrictions are expected if Roe v. Wade is repealed.
Lizbeth Rodriguez, community engagement coordinator of the Philadelphia and Delaware County Women's Centers, said they are working with other abortion providers in the state to determine where care would be needed most if Pennsylvania were to see an influx in people traveling for care.
"These providers are resilient, and they will continue to provide the care that these communities need," Rodriguez asserted. "When coming together with these providers, we are communicating barriers and issues as they come. So I feel right now it's working with other providers to make our networks stronger."
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments earlier this month on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban which could affect the future of Roe. A decision is expected next year.
More heart-attack deaths occur between Christmas Day and New Year's Day than any other time of the year, but medical experts say there are ways to stay healthy and reduce the odds of a medical emergency during the holidays and into the new year.
Dr. Daniel Muñoz, executive medical director of the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute and board president of the Greater Nashville American Heart Association, said people with chronically high blood pressure tend to increase their intake of salty foods during the holidays.
"That can in some people unfortunately result in an event or a crisis like a heart attack," Muñoz explained.
Experts also noted people are more likely to skip their medications during the holidays, or not get their prescriptions refilled, which can contribute to experiencing a heart attack.
Muñoz urged residents to make healthy food choices, reduce stress and stay active while spending time with friends and family, and he added while we all deserve a treat, consuming alcohol, sweets and high-sodium foods should be the exception to otherwise healthy lifestyle behaviors.
"Making sure that we get our steps in and that we are active more days than not, preferably every day," Muñoz advised. "And also just really applying a healthy approach to food choices."
The bustle and stress of the holiday season may also lead some individuals to ignore early warning signs. Muñoz explained heart-attack symptoms can vary in women and men.
"We have learned the hard way in many instances that men and women do not present exactly the same when it comes to heart attack symptoms," Muñoz acknowledged.
He pointed out like men, women's most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort, but he stressed women are more likely to experience some other common symptoms, such as shortness of breath, back, jaw or abdominal pain, and nausea or vomiting.
Groups concerned about the safety of wireless technology and devices - such as cell phones, cell towers and smart meters - petitioned the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to study the issue and set health standards to regulate the industry.
The telecom companies say their products are safe and comply with standards set by the Federal Communications Commission, but their critics claim those standards are based on flawed, decades-old research.
Doug Wood, founder and national director of the nonprofit Americans for Responsible Technology, noted that a 2018 study from the National Toxicology Program linked radiofrequency radiation to cancer in lab rats.
"Our own government is telling us exposure to wireless radiation, at levels below what the FCC safety limits are, causes DNA damage and cancer in laboratory animals," he said.
The California Brain Tumor Association also signed the petition, which asks the FDA to declare RF radiation an imminent hazard to public health. On its website, the FDA said "the weight of scientific evidence has not linked cell-phone radiofrequency radiation with any health problems." However last week, the agency took steps to form an advisory panel on this issue.
Wood said dozens of studies link RF radiation to other health problems, such as headaches and brain fog. He questioned why the FDA has been slow to act.
"There's a gigantic powerful industry out there that's making trillions of dollars," he said, "and if they'd look at the science, they're going to say these devices are not really safe for kids."
Advocates have already sued the FCC over its refusal to revise its standards. Earlier this year, a federal judge ordered that agency to take another look at emerging science in this field.
New Yorkers have until the end of the year to get health insurance coverage that begins Jan. 1 on the health insurance marketplaces through the Affordable Care Act.
AARP New York is encouraging anyone who is uninsured, especially New Yorkers in their 50s and early 60s who are not yet eligible for Medicare, to enroll in a plan before the signup period ends.
Erin Mitchell, director of community outreach and engagement for AARP New York, said many folks can qualify for low- or no-cost health insurance through the open-enrollment period with New York State of Health. Among uninsured New Yorkers, she said, there are significant disparities.
"Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lack health insurance, and this was before the pandemic," she said, "and now even more lack health insurance, particularly in our communities of color."
According to AARP, the 2019 uninsured rate for New York's Latino, Black, Indigenous, and Asian American adults ages 50 to 64 was two to three times higher than for white adults.
The federal American Rescue Plan enacted in March still is providing the additional financial aid to lower the monthly health-insurance premiums. Mitchell said access to affordable plans helps improve people's quality of life.
"As you move through the stages of your life," she said, "receiving timely health care, affordable and quality health care, is really a key component to living a healthier, longer life."
In 2019, AARP found, nearly half of U.S. adults ages 50 to 64 spent nearly a third of their income on health-insurance premiums.
More information about the plans available in New York and their cost can be found by phone at 855-355-5777 or online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov.
