PNS Daily Newscast - December 23, 2021
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the number of people who drive to Pennsylvania for abortions could skyrocket; and the January 6 committee now wants to hear from Rep. Jim Jordan.

2021Talks - December 23, 2021
President Joe Biden extends the student loan moratorium; Russia's proposal to end hostilities with Ukraine a 'non-starter;' and health officials authorize first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

SD Teacher: Fellow Educators Should Embrace Holiday Recharge

South Dakota schools now are in holiday break mode, and one teacher urged educators should use the time wisely to recharge their batteries during a stressful era.

Erica Boomsma, an elementary school teacher in the Huron School District, said given all the sacrifices they have made over the past two years, educators are tired. Whether it's trying to keep their classrooms safe from COVID, or working through lunches because of staff shortages, burnout is a real concern.

"They have put in more than just time, they've put their life into this in order to make things better for our kids," Boomsma asserted.

She recommended educators get organized going into an extended break to avoid having to think about unfinished work. Boomsma also suggested teachers find a hobby away from school, to keep their minds occupied during downtime.

Earlier this year, a national survey from a nonpartisan research group found three out of four teachers reported their jobs had frequently been stressful.

Boomsma was the state's 2019 Teacher of the year and is a member of the South Dakota Education Association. She pointed out taking time for yourself and finding joy paves the way for rejuvenation, making teachers more effective in the long run.

"If we have more joy in our lives, when we do that for ourselves, we start focusing on the joy for our kids in our classroom," Boomsma contended.

Recent research from Lynn University connected self-care strategies with teacher resilience. The report's survey focused on approaches for when school is in session, and 84% of respondents agreed practicing daily self-care is important to them.

Disclosure: South Dakota Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


