SD Teacher: Fellow Educators Should Embrace Holiday Recharge

South Dakota schools now are in holiday break mode, and one teacher urged educators should use the time wisely to recharge their batteries during a stressful era.



Erica Boomsma, an elementary school teacher in the Huron School District, said given all the sacrifices they have made over the past two years, educators are tired. Whether it's trying to keep their classrooms safe from COVID, or working through lunches because of staff shortages, burnout is a real concern.



"They have put in more than just time, they've put their life into this in order to make things better for our kids," Boomsma asserted.



She recommended educators get organized going into an extended break to avoid having to think about unfinished work. Boomsma also suggested teachers find a hobby away from school, to keep their minds occupied during downtime.



Earlier this year, a national survey from a nonpartisan research group found three out of four teachers reported their jobs had frequently been stressful.



Boomsma was the state's 2019 Teacher of the year and is a member of the South Dakota Education Association. She pointed out taking time for yourself and finding joy paves the way for rejuvenation, making teachers more effective in the long run.



"If we have more joy in our lives, when we do that for ourselves, we start focusing on the joy for our kids in our classroom," Boomsma contended.



Recent research from Lynn University connected self-care strategies with teacher resilience. The report's survey focused on approaches for when school is in session, and 84% of respondents agreed practicing daily self-care is important to them.



Disclosure: South Dakota Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Stress survey Rand Corp. 12/22/2021

Self-care study Lynn Univ. 01/12/2021



get more stories like this via email



AUGUSTA, Maine -- Advocates for access to mental-health services are holding a Behavioral Health Summit today at the Augusta Civic Center. They are hoping to raise awareness about the existing challenges in Maine's behavioral health system -- from staffing shortages to funding gaps -- as a historic amount of money is set to be infused into community mental-health and substance-use services.



John Hennessy, lobbyist for the Behavioral Health Community Collaborative and coordinator of the event, said it is the right time to discuss how best to use the funding to address the needs of Mainers.



"Given 20 months of dealing with COVID and even pre-COVID, the system was precarious in terms of how it was funded, and the sustainability of that funding," Hennessy explained. "We're just trying to bring everyday voices to the public and talk about the issues."



Maine recently upped the reimbursement rates for providers of mental-health and substance-use services, and funding is on the way from COVID relief bills and the American Rescue Plan. But some providers still are shut down, because they have not been able to retain staff to bill under the new rates.



Leaders of the summit say the consequences of staffing shortages and wait lists are severe. When services are not available to residents, it can lead to improper use of incarceration, overfilled emergency rooms and even death.



Hennessy noted a panel of lawmakers at the summit will discuss why some promising legislation does not always make it through at the State House.



"A lot of the problem around community mental-health services is there's still a stigma attached to talking about the services, and we're trying to eradicate that," Hennessy pointed out. "We're trying to bring the stories of real people in real time to the public's awareness."



In addition to being in-person, today's summit is live-streamed on Facebook.



Last month the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry together wrote a declaration, saying there is a children's mental-health national emergency. They represent more than 77,000 doctors and more than 200 hospitals.



References: Mental health summit The Opportunity Alliance 2021

MaineCare reimbursement rates Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services 09/30/2021

Emergency declaration AAP/CHA/AACAP 10/19/2021



get more stories like this via email

