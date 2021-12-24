A Christmas Eve Memorial for Florida Manatees

A record number of manatees have died this year, more than a thousand, and conservation groups warn hundreds more will die from starvation and illness, the result of Florida's toxic sewage and polluted waters.
At a memorial service today in Port St. John, participants are encouraged to wear black as they kayak or paddleboard near a Florida Power and Light plant, where an experimental feeding site will be set up to help feed the slow-moving manatees that used to graze on seagrass.
Katrina Shadix, executive director of the group Bear Warriors United, said after a massive loss of habitat, she wished officials had moved faster to approve a federal supplemental feeding program.
"The starvation deaths never stopped for the manatees," Shadix observed. "They decreased, and that's because two-thirds of the population migrated out. But for the one-third that call the Northern Indian River Lagoon home all year round, they have had no food. So, they've continued to starve, they've continued to be pulled lifeless from the river."
Federal and state officials have launched a temporary field response station in Brevard County, adding small amounts of lettuce to the water. Still, the few animals spotted this week were not seen eating the leafy greens, according to a Florida Wildlife Commission spokesperson.
The memorial service starts at noon at the Port St. John Boat Ramp.
Shadix commended the work of Florida's Fish and Wildlife officials. She pointed out they are often put in the position of having to clean up after what she calls the "failed policies" of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
"The algal blooms killed off the seagrass, which caused the manatees to starve," Shadix explained. "If we want to get back down to it, it's all about development and the DEP's lack of regulation of the sewage that goes into the Indian River Lagoon."
Shadix filed a 60-day letter of intent to sue the DEP over the pollution. She believes state officials began the feeding program because of the legal pressure her group is exerting, citing a possible violation of the Endangered Species Act.
Other groups, including EarthJustice and Save the Manatee Club, have announced their intent to sue the federal Environmental Protection Agency for failing to protect the threatened species.
WHITING, Ind. -- International oil-and-gas producer BP will pay more than $500,000 to the federal government as part of a legal settlement over air pollution from the company's Indiana plant in Whiting.
The Whiting facility is BP's largest oil refinery worldwide, and overall, the sixth-largest in America.
Sanghyun Lee, an attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said the plant will be required to follow new monitoring and reporting standards.
"The refinery is going to be required to install a number of new continuous analyzers that'll be tracking certain operating parameters related to soot production," Lee explained. "And they'll need to monitor those on an hourly basis going forward."
The company will provide the information to state and federal environmental agencies, and to the environmental advocacy groups behind the lawsuit. In a statement, a BP spokesperson said the company was pleased to resolve the dispute, and is "committed to safe, reliable and compliant operations at the Whiting Refinery."
The settlement was negotiated by the Justice Department, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The lawsuit alleged in addition to violating legal limits on soot pollution, BP also failed to quickly report and correct pollution from petroleum processing units and did not continuously operate air pollution control equipment.
Lee pointed out the new reporting requirements will provide more transparency about the refinery's emissions.
"You shouldn't just look at it strictly in terms of a monetary penalty," Lee emphasized. "The goal in the citizen groups bringing this action really was to just ensure that, going forward, this facility is going to be meeting its soot limits."
The plant was constructed in 1889 by Standard Oil, and is located about 20 miles southeast of Chicago, along the Lake Michigan Shoreline. According to BP, the facility is able to process about 440,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
SEATTLE, Wash. -- Communities dealing with the impacts of climate change in Washington state are watching legislation in Washington, D.C. closely. People on the front lines of climate change largely are made up of communities of color, lower-income communities and indigenous people.
Deric Gruen, co-executive director of Front and Centered, a coalition of groups in Washington state, said the communities should be considered first as Congress hammers out details on climate action.
"We have to keep up the energy level," Gruen urged. "Keep attention on the communities most impacted as the bellwether and those that are going to be the first and able to judge around what's effective and equitable, and continuing to double down on our intention in our approach to effectiveness."
Gruen argued investments at the community scale, such as in solar projects for low-income communities, are vital for ensuring people on the front lines receive the most benefit from climate action.
The framework for the Build Back Better Act currently includes $550 billion to cut the country's emissions and could be voted on next week.
Gruen stated it is unfortunate the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which would have created incentives for utility companies to transition to clean energy, was cut from the Build Back Better Act. Last week, Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package.
Gruen is concerned about the heavy emphasis on roads and highways.
"The first step is to stop the harm," Gruen emphasized. "We can't keep investing in things like expanding highways and expect our emissions to go down. We can't be continuing to invest in old infrastructure and buildings that aren't built at the highest performance standards."
Gruen added it is important the transition to a cleaner economy does not happen on the backs of lower-income households.
"We need a transition that's just and really focused on a real hard look at the future ahead and building and investing towards a future that looks different than it is today," Gruen remarked. "And accepting that we're going to have to make some tough choices."
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. - Environmental groups and tribal communities are asking the Biden administration to stand with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her call to shut down the Line 5 dual pipelines, which run under the Straits of Mackinac.
Canada recently invoked a 1977 treaty to get the United States to allow Enbridge Energy to continue using the pipelines, and has said shutting them down would disrupt Canada's natural-gas supply. But Beth Wallace, manager of the National Wildlife Federation's Great Lakes Freshwater campaigns, pointed out that Line 5 has spilled more than 1 million gallons of oil into the Straits of Mackinac during its nearly 70-year history.
"They're ignoring the pipeline has dozens of locations where protective coating has failed," she said. "The pipeline is bent in at least two locations. It continues to be hit by bow anchors undetected."
On Tuesday, groups delivered a petition with more than 33,000 signatures to the office of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., hoping he'll pass it along to the White House. The petition noted that Indigenous treaty rights precede the 1977 treaty between the United States and Canada.
Whitney Gravelle, president of Bay Mills Indian Community, said that in 1836, when tribal nations ceded the lands that became the State of Michigan, they were promised the right to fish, hunt and gather.
"And those treaties include solemn promises that the Anishnaabe, my people, would be able to continue to use the water, the land, within that ceded territory to sustain our way of life," she said.
Gravelle said the 1836 treaty rights are still in place today, and will remain so as future generations continue to exercise them.
Line 5 detractors have cited a recent oil spill off the California coast, where an underwater pipeline rupture went undetected until tens of thousands of gallons already had entered the ocean. If a similar leak occurred with Line 5, said Sean McBrearty, an Oil and Water Don't Mix Coalition campaign coordinator, it could be orders of magnitude worse.
"This pipeline was much newer than Line 5, built in an era when pipeline technology was better than it was in 1953," he said, "and yet the operators in California were not able to shut the line down immediately."
