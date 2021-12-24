Friday, December 24, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2021
Play

The CDC reports 100,000 fatal drug overdoses amid the pandemic; former police officer Kim Potter found guilty in shooting death of Daunte Wright; and a record number of manatees have died this year.

2021Talks - December 24, 2021
Play

President Biden backs filibuster reform for voting rights bills; former police officer Kim Potter is found guilty; and Supreme Court special session will consider the Biden administration's vaccination rules.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Environment  |  Environmental Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

A Christmas Eve Memorial for Florida Manatees

Play

Friday, December 24, 2021   

A record number of manatees have died this year, more than a thousand, and conservation groups warn hundreds more will die from starvation and illness, the result of Florida's toxic sewage and polluted waters.

At a memorial service today in Port St. John, participants are encouraged to wear black as they kayak or paddleboard near a Florida Power and Light plant, where an experimental feeding site will be set up to help feed the slow-moving manatees that used to graze on seagrass.

Katrina Shadix, executive director of the group Bear Warriors United, said after a massive loss of habitat, she wished officials had moved faster to approve a federal supplemental feeding program.

"The starvation deaths never stopped for the manatees," Shadix observed. "They decreased, and that's because two-thirds of the population migrated out. But for the one-third that call the Northern Indian River Lagoon home all year round, they have had no food. So, they've continued to starve, they've continued to be pulled lifeless from the river."

Federal and state officials have launched a temporary field response station in Brevard County, adding small amounts of lettuce to the water. Still, the few animals spotted this week were not seen eating the leafy greens, according to a Florida Wildlife Commission spokesperson.

The memorial service starts at noon at the Port St. John Boat Ramp.

Shadix commended the work of Florida's Fish and Wildlife officials. She pointed out they are often put in the position of having to clean up after what she calls the "failed policies" of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

"The algal blooms killed off the seagrass, which caused the manatees to starve," Shadix explained. "If we want to get back down to it, it's all about development and the DEP's lack of regulation of the sewage that goes into the Indian River Lagoon."

Shadix filed a 60-day letter of intent to sue the DEP over the pollution. She believes state officials began the feeding program because of the legal pressure her group is exerting, citing a possible violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Other groups, including EarthJustice and Save the Manatee Club, have announced their intent to sue the federal Environmental Protection Agency for failing to protect the threatened species.


get more stories like this via email
Grand Staircase-Escalante in southern Utah is one of dozens of national monuments that could be fully protected under the 30x30 Conservation Plan. (Andrushko/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Conservationists See 2022 as Critical Year for 30x30 Initiative

Conservationists say significant progress was made in 2021 toward the goals of the 30x30 Initiative, to have 30% of the world's land and oceans …

Health and Wellness

Report: Roe Repeal Would Trigger Wave of People Seeking Abortions in PA

A recent report found if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the number of people who may drive to Pennsylvania for an abortion …

Health and Wellness

SD Teacher: Fellow Educators Should Embrace Holiday Recharge

South Dakota schools now are in holiday break mode, and one teacher urged educators should use the time wisely to recharge their batteries during a …

Every year, about 805,000 people in the United States have a heart attack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Tennesseans More Likely to Die of Heart Attack During Winter Holidays

More heart-attack deaths occur between Christmas Day and New Year's Day than any other time of the year, but medical experts say there are ways to …

Health and Wellness

As Overdoses Climb, NY Groups Seek Solutions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced another staggering new death count amid the pandemic: more than 100,000 fatal drug overdo…

South Dakota's two metropolitan areas are separated by 350 miles, which leaves an estimated 80% of the state lacking trained medical personnel to handle sexual-assault cases. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

SD Expands Nurses' Network to Aid Sexual-Assault Survivors

For the most part, rural parts of South Dakota have gone without specialized nurses who help treat survivors of sexual assault. But underserved areas …

Social Issues

Supporting Neighborhood Ownership with Public Art

By Marianne Dhenin for Yes! Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Ohio News Service, reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

CT Labor Groups: BBB's Workplace Reform Policies Must Pass

The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but Connecticut labor leaders say the bill would make key workplace reforms with …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021