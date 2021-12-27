Federal Funds Key to Broadband for 330,000+ in MO

Missouri ranks 34th in the nation for broadband coverage and speed, with more than 330,000 residents lacking broadband access, but now, agencies hope federal funds coming into the state will help.
get more stories like this via email
Missouri is set to receive at least $100 million to build out broadband from the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Paul Eisenstein, director for strategy and performance for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said so much is being done online since the pandemic began, including work, school, telemedicine, public hearings and so on, it is important to ensure technical assistance is available.
"On the adoption side, this is really around digital literacy and making sure that Missourians have the skills to really connect to our digital economy," Eisenstein asserted.
The infrastructure funding added to the $400 million dollars Gov. Mike Parson had already planned to use from the American Rescue Plan for broadband buildout. More than a quarter of Missouri residents will also be eligible for a program helping low-income households pay for service.
According to Pew Research Center, just over 70% of people living in rural areas have a broadband connection at home, and white adults are more likely to have access, and to own a home desktop or laptop computer.
Eisenstein argued it is especially important to get funding to underserved areas of the state.
"You also may see some efforts around cell phone towers, especially in areas where maybe fiber to the home isn't an option," Eisenstein outlined. "There might be an opportunity to build or to retrofit cell towers on public lands so that no matter where you are, where you work or where you live, you have access to high-quality internet."
The U.S. ranks 27th in the world for access to high-speed internet, according to the consulting firm Kepios, and 'speedtest.net' ranks the U.S. 14th in the world for the speed of mobile and broadband connections.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but Connecticut labor leaders say the bill would make key workplace reforms with the potential to shift more power to workers.
get more stories like this via email
Build Back Better includes a proposal for "civil penalties" or fines on employers who illegally retaliate against workers trying to form or join a union. Ed Hawthorne, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, which represents 200,000 workers statewide, said these penalties would help level the playing field, in efforts where workers often are targeted for trying to organize.
"The employers want to control everything, and they make it so that it's impossible for them to get to that point where they're able to get over the line on a vote," he said. "An employer can go in and say, 'Oh, we might have to shut down,' which is flatly illegal, but there's almost no penalties for them to do it."
The fines could be as high as $100,000 for companies that continuously violate workers' right to unionize. In certain cases, Hawthorne said, the penalties also could be imposed on individual corporate officers. Republican opponents of the bill have said it overreaches and costs too much.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been a vocal critic of some Build Back Better provisions, such as four-week paid family leave and universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, citing their price tags when he said he can't support the legislation. Hawthorne said he thinks these policies should be seen instead as a major investment in working families.
"It costs about $8,600 per year to send your child to have pre-K," he said, "and a lot of people can't afford it, so they end up staying home with their kids - which, we're talking about a job shortage. This frees people up to return to the workplace and alleviate some of the issues that we're having now."
Build Back Better also would create union jobs in the clean-energy sector. Despite Manchin pulling his support for the bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has insisted that the Senate will still vote on the bill in January.
Wisconsin families may have received their last Child Tax Credit payment for a while, as Congress has missed its year-end deadline to pass President Joe Biden's Build Back Better framework.
get more stories like this via email
The roughly $2 trillion package would have reauthorized the expanded Child Tax Credit through 2022. Parents received their last credit on Dec. 15, and Timothy Smeeding, professor of public affairs and economics at the University of Wisconsin Madison, said to get the rest of the aid, they'll need to file their income tax returns for 2021.
"So, there's still another $1,500 or $1,800, depending on how old the child is, that will come to them once they file their taxes this next spring," he said.
Through the program, parents received monthly payments that varied based on a child's age. Half of that money was held back, to be reimbursed after parents file their income taxes. According to U.S. Treasury data, 603,000 payments were made to Wisconsinites in November, totaling roughly $272 million.
In order to pass Build Back Better, Democrats will need to woo Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who torpedoed the legislation by pulling back his vote over the weekend. Smeeding said it's likely Dems will jettison some of the more expensive provisions to win back Manchin's vote. He added that if Congress fails to reach a deal soon, it could be a serious financial blow to Wisconsin families.
"That's going to be devastating to the families who've come to rely on it, if it ends next year," he said.
The Washington Post reported Manchin's counterproposal for Build Back Better excludes the expanded Child Tax Credit. If Congress passes the bill in January with the expanded credit intact, the White House has proposed doubling monthly payment amounts in February to make up for the lost month.
Nonprofits promoting affordable health care and working families in Nevada are regrouping to fight for President Joe Biden's domestic agenda after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., rejected the Build Back Better Act, saying it is too expensive, thus dooming it in a divided Senate.
Build Back Better would invest billions to fight climate change, lower the cost of child care and keep the monthly Child Tax Credit checks flowing.
Annette Magnus, executive director of Battle Born Progress, said the legislation is crucial, especially during this continuing pandemic.
"It's devastating," Magnus stated. "You know, we're going to keep fighting. We're on Facebook and Twitter today asking Joe Manchin to reconsider. Because Americans are counting on this relief, and this is a time to take bold action."
The bill also would limit the price of prescription drugs, extend subsidies to help people afford health insurance, and establish a national paid-leave program and pre-K for all 4-year-olds.
The Build Back Better Act would also extend Medicaid for a full year to pregnant women.
Kendall Lyons, director of health policy at Children's Advocacy Alliance in Las Vegas, said the change would improve rates of maternal mortality.
"It would allow postpartum pregnant people to get care that they need to address health complications that we know happen after that 60-day period, such as postpartum hemorrhage, postpartum depression," Lyons outlined.
Manchin has left open the possibility of further negotiations on pieces of the bill.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Battle Born Progress - Institute for a Progressive Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Environment, Gun Violence Prevention, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.