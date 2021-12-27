Monday, December 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 27, 2021
Play

California's lower-income families could see their health insurance premiums jump hundreds or thousands of dollars, and families with an incarcerated loved one are urged to connect with them over the holidays.

2021Talks - December 27, 2021
Play

Biden on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Fauci says Trump should keep up support for COVID-19 vaccines; and thousands of flights are canceled due to omicron and airline staffing.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Press Gov. Newsom to Eliminate Medi-Cal Premiums

Play

Monday, December 27, 2021   

California's lower-income families could have to start paying hundreds, or even thousands of dollars a year for Medi-Cal health insurance premiums - payments that have been waived during the pandemic.

Once the public health emergency subsides, the pandemic waiver will expire - so groups that advocate for kids and families are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to eliminate the premiums in his next budget proposal, which is due by January 10.

Fatima Clark, associate director of health policy for Children Now, said the return of premiums could cause struggling families to go without coverage.

"With no end in sight to this public health crisis, we should not be creating a disincentive to families to get care," said Clark. "These are households that have borne the brunt of the pandemic, yet are still struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table."

Only three other states require low-income families on their state health insurance programs to pay monthly premiums.

Almost 160,000 pregnant people and families with children received the waivers from March to September of this year.

Opponents of a permanent waiver cite budget concerns. Clark estimated it would cost the state about $8 million a year.

Recently, more than 450 organizations signed a letter asking the governor to waive Medi-Cal premiums. Clark said the move would increase access to care for up to 700,000 Californians.

"The health and financial well-being of many low-income families hangs in the balance," said Clark. "If lawmakers are serious about promoting economic security for families and communities, then eliminating Medi-Cal premiums should be a no-brainer in the next year."

Last year, the state allocated $20 million to be able to offer zero-dollar premiums on some health plans in 'CoveredCA.'



Disclosure: Children Now/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Despite a drop in global carbon emissions in 2020 due to the pandemic, worldwide CO2 emissions are estimated to be around 34 billion tons. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Putting Price on Carbon Could Benefit West Virginians

Tax credits and direct payments to companies that capture and store their carbon emissions underground are a key feature of the climate provisions out…

Social Issues

New Year's Resolution: Reducing Kids’ Screen Time

Some families make New Year's Resolutions to cut down on screen time, and experts have some tips for actually getting your kids to put down the cell …

Social Issues

Researchers: Family Contact Vital for People in Jail or Prison

As holiday celebrations continue, groups that study issues in prisons say families with a loved one who's incarcerated should make attempts to …

More than 190 winter bird species can be found in Maine, including chickadees, crows and mallards. (Ann Stryzhekin/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Maine Birders Urged to Assist in Mapping Wintering Species

The Maine Bird Atlas is in its fourth year out of five, an effort to document the abundance and distribution of the state's wintering and breeding …

Social Issues

Families Face Winter Evictions Across Nebraska

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium expired in August, eviction court filings in Nebraska are on the rise…

An estimated 80% of white Americans own a home computer, compared to 69% of Black Americans and 67% of Latino Americans. (urby/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Federal Funds Key to Broadband for 330,000+ in MO

Missouri ranks 34th in the nation for broadband coverage and speed, with more than 330,000 residents lacking broadband access, but now, agencies hope …

Environment

Advocates Want Better Protection From Drilling at Greater Chaco

Conservationists are calling on President Joe Biden to make permanent recent steps to protect Chaco Culture National Historical Park from further dest…

Health and Wellness

Report: Coloradans Face "Perfect Storm" of Mental-Health Challenges

Mental-health challenges are on the rise in Colorado, according to a new report. Vincent Atchity, executive director of Mental Health Colorado…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021