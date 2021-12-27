Groups Press Gov. Newsom to Eliminate Medi-Cal Premiums

Children's advocates said they are hoping for major changes to the state's foster-care and child-protective services systems in the new year.



Recent investigations have highlighted a strained foster-care system, largely because of the opioid crisis and lack of resources.



Marissa Sanders, director of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive, and Kinship Parents Network, said while state lawmakers recently formed a bipartisan child-welfare caucus, she has since seen little movement on the issue.



Sanders would like the state to increase accountability and data collection on how many foster parents are in the state, and what their capacity to care for children is.



"We have a staffing shortage is CPS, which is common," Sanders asserted. "One of the best ways to alleviate that is to reduce the number of kids coming into care. And in West Virginia, we have the highest number of children per-capita in care of any state in the country, and we remove more children than any other state per capita."



According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, more than 7,000 West Virginia children currently live in foster care, and in 2019 West Virginia removed 14 out of every 1,000 children from their homes. The national average is three children per 1,000.



Rachel Kinder, FrameWorks Director for Mission West Virginia, said despite the state's problems and serious concerns over child safety and wellbeing, increasing numbers of kids are entering the foster-care system, and there are not enough adults to care for them.



"So we just have an ever-increasing need for new foster parents," Kinder explained. "There's also kind of this cycle where people become foster parents, and if a child is not able to be reunified with their family of origin, then those foster parents a lot of times adopt. And that lessens their ability to be foster parents."



According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 140,000 children lost a caregiver or parent due to pandemic-related causes, and it is estimated a portion of those children could end up in foster care.



Sanders added foster care is designed to be a temporary intervention, and she believes the state should shift toward a model which increases partnership between birth parents and foster parents to strengthen a child's web of support.



"Really, the goal of foster are is always reunification, unless it becomes clear that's not safe," Sanders emphasized.



According to the publication The Imprint, the number of children who were living with foster parents through state agencies across the country dropped by 4% during the pandemic. As of last March, around 402,000 children were in foster care nationwide.



HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With kids stuck at home early in the pandemic, a new report said child-abuse cases decreased in 2020, but children's advocates say it is likely a result of the abuse going undocumented, and there is work to be done to better respond to children's needs during a public-health crisis.



Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children's annual State of Child Welfare report showed nearly 33,000 fewer cases of child abuse or neglect in 2020 than the previous year, a 22% decrease. But this year, the number of abuse cases investigated and substantiated was at its highest in the last five years.



Rachel Miller, policy director at Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, said it is cause for concern.



"As stay-at-home orders were implemented, children were moved to virtual learning and having less contact with those mandated reporters, such as teachers or medical professionals," Miller explained. "And we saw a direct correlation to a significant decrease in mandated reporting trends."



Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services (DHS) data from 2021 on child-abuse reports, investigations, and foster care will not be available until 2022. Miller predicts the state will likely see an increase in kids entering foster care or staying longer in the system as a result of mandated reporting making a comeback.



The report also included policy recommendations, such as investing in the Child Protective Services workforce, which has seen high turnover due to low pay and burnout exacerbated by the pandemic.



Miller argued the skilled workers are critical to preventing child abuse and intervening when abuse is detected.



"Child-welfare staff are essential employees," Miller contended. "Those staff shortages lead to workers carrying high caseloads where they can barely do the bare minimum, let alone meet any of the other important outcomes for children like conducting thorough investigations, preventing placement and ensuring permanency."



She added the Pennsylvania Partnerships report has been shared with DHS. Other recommendations included creating a statewide case management system and addressing racial inequity in child protective services and foster care.



