Extreme Weather Events in 2021 Highlight Climate Change's Effect

2021 has been a year of extreme weather events in Idaho. Among the worst and most unforgettable was an extreme heat wave.
In the Northwest, including British Columbia, a weather pattern known as a heat dome may have caused 1,400 deaths from the excessive warmth.
Aly Bean, climate campaign coordinator with the Idaho Conservation League, said scientists would typically expect an event like this to happen in the region once every thousand years.
"But climate scientists, after looking into the event and doing some modeling," said Bean, "recognized that this type of extreme heat event is 150 times more likely due to climate change."
Bean said there were other extreme events as well, such as a rise in toxic algae blooms. She also noted that extreme weather has effects on economic drivers like salmon, which came back to Idaho in extremely low numbers this year.
Idaho has also been experiencing one of its most severe droughts in history, which has impacted parts of the economy such as agriculture. Bean said the region is supposed to get more precipitation this winter from a weather pattern known as La Niña.
"If we don't get significantly higher snowpack from this La Nina," said Bean, "the drought from last year will continue for multiple years just because of that soil moisture dryness."
Wildfires once again raged in Idaho and across the West this year, too. But Bean said these events may have a silver lining.
"The really poor air quality index for such a sustained period of time and the huge number of wildfires," said Bean, "really brought attention to what we need to do to adapt for and take care of the health of those that are most vulnerable."
Bean said the state needs to decrease its carbon pollution, including through greater electrification of the transportation system. She also noted the need for changes to the agriculture sector, which is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Idaho.
"Finding ways that we can work with farmers and ranchers and dairies to decrease methane emissions is really huge," said Bean. "Also finding ways within the agricultural sector that we can sequester carbon and remove it from the atmosphere will be helpful."
Tax credits and direct payments to companies that capture and store their carbon emissions underground are a key feature of the climate provisions outlined in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Build Back Better Act.
State environmental advocates say West Virginia's economy could stand to gain from emerging carbon capture technology.
Jim Probst, West Virginia state coordinator with the Citizens Climate Lobby, said a price on carbon could sway lawmakers and spur energy companies to jumpstart carbon capture and storage technologies.
"So if West Virginia can find a way to capture carbon from the smokestacks of our coal-fired plants," said Probst, "that can keep them running and can keep coal miners working. "
Critics, however, argue that carbon-capture technology isn't developed enough to significantly curb emissions, diverts resources away from renewables, and in some cases can be used to increase oil production.
Research has shown that the Build Back Better Act, in its current iteration, could potentially slash U.S. carbon emissions in half by 2030.
Probst acknowledged that carbon-capture technology comes with a hefty price tag - but he pointed out almost all new technologies are expensive initially.
"Right now it is really expensive, and the incentives will help," said Probst. "But long-term, the way we see it with Citizen's Climate Lobby is that putting a price on carbon content of fossil fuels would further incentivize this."
He said he believes that if energy companies have to pay a fee for the carbon content of their product, such as coal, for example, but can then receive a rebate for capturing that same amount of CO2, the system will further incentivize carbon capture technology.
"And with a price on carbon that is gradually increasing over time," said Probst, "it once again helps secure the long-term viability of the technology. "
Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - continues to oppose the Build Back Better Act, citing concerns over the bill's cost, national debt, and increasing inflation.
An effort to block an oil-by-rail facility in Portland could be solidified this week.
This summer, the city of Portland decided to deny a land-use compatibility statement for the Texas-based company Zenith Energy, which receives oil via trains, stores it, and then it sends it to ships.
Noelle Studer-Spevak, board member of Families for Climate, which is among a coalition of groups working to stop the facility, said people have been fighting for it because there has been a dramatic increase in oil-by-rail traffic.
"We are so grateful and heartened that we're actually looking out for the health and welfare of our citizens and not seeing companies from outside Oregon run over us and our well-being and our land-use laws," Studer-Spevak asserted.
Zenith Energy said it plans to increase the amount of renewable energy, such as biofuels, moving through the facility. The company emphasized its plans are in compliance with Portland's zoning codes and comprehensive plan. It has appealed the city's decision to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, which is expected to decide the case Thursday.
Studer-Spevak pointed out one of the biggest concerns is about potential accidents, which could affect Portland neighborhoods.
"I'm thinking particularly to Northeast and North Portland along the tracks," Studer-Spevak explained. "There are lots of front-line community members right there standing to lose the most if there were a major disaster."
Studer-Spevak also noted most if not all the oil coming into the terminal is not being used by Oregonians, but destined to refineries in Washington state and California.
"Portland was bearing the most risk with the least to gain by allowing this transloading facility to continue operation right here in our community," Studer-Spevak contended.
Studer-Spevak believes more communities should stand up against the shipping of fossil fuels.
"I hope more people join the fight to hold this thin green line that keeps our oil in the United States and doesn't send it out to the rest of the world," Studer-Spevak urged.
Studer-Spevak is also advocating for wide-scale adoption of electrification in Oregon to move it away from fossil fuels.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Industrial settings and crowded highways are often associated with calls to reduce harmful carbon emissions, but what about a typical commercial building?
In Minnesota, there is a legislative push to enhance standards for new construction. Various levels of government, utilities and even some corporations have made pledges to achieve net-zero emissions in the coming years.
Some clean energy advocates say to get there, commercial buildings, such as skyscrapers and strip malls, need to do their part.
Rick Carter, CEO of Minnesota-based LHB Corporation, which designs buildings with sustainability in mind, feels a stronger code for new development is key.
"When our engineers and architects are working on a problem, whether it's a renovation or a new building, they're dealing with 40% of the total greenhouse-gas emissions in Minnesota," Carter explained. "Most of that comes from the generation of electricity."
Combined, commercial buildings and residential structures account for 40% of the nation's energy use.
The bill, introduced last spring and expected to be debated next session, calls for a net-zero energy standard by 2036 for new commercial property.
Bill sponsors see obstacles in the Senate, with questions over how it would impact the construction costs.
Richard Graves, associate professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Building Research at the University of Minnesota, said enhanced standards would pay off in the long run, and are less expensive for new construction. He pointed out it goes beyond adding LED lighting and improving insulation. For example, he suggested switching from natural gas to electric-based heating and cooling would be effective.
"Heat pumps are much more cost-effective and work better in our climate than they did just a few years ago," Graves emphasized.
Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, is the bill's sponsor in the Senate. He said there have been suggested amendments, such as making this optional for local governments, but he acknowledged there are calls from others, including the construction side, to press forward a statewide standard.
"A lot of thoughtful people have put some, some ideas into this," Senjem remarked. "And we want to try to get there if we can."
The effort comes as Minnesota struggles to reach broader greenhouse-gas emissions goals, including a 30% reduction by the year 2025. So far, the state has only seen an 8% reduction. Since 2005, there's been a 15% increase in emissions in the commercial sector.