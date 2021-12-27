NH Parents, Public School Advocates Oppose New Voucher Bill

A bill in New Hampshire would allow local communities to opt into financing education for children who attend private schools or homeschooling, on top of the existing statewide voucher program.



House Bill 607 as amended is up for a full House vote in early January, and parents and educators are concerned about its implications for public schools.



Jen, a parent who formed the volunteer group Save Our Schools New Hampshire and opted not to use her last name, said any investments should be towards improving Granite State public schools, for instance, providing all school districts with full-day kindergarten.



"These vouchers would be paid for by local property taxes," Jen explained. "And the other thing that is also really alarming is that there's no income limit for families."



She said the statewide voucher bill has an income limit of 300% of the poverty level. Lawmakers budgeted $129,000 for the statewide program, enough for about 28 students, yet the price tag is now up to more than $6 million, since more than 1,500 children have been signed up.



Proponents of the new voucher bill argued it gives voters local control over whether they want to fund the program using their property taxes. But Jen countered once a school district opts in, they are on the hook for funding the students who signed up during the year throughout their education, even if the district opts out of the program after a year.



"That could mean a loss of revenue," Jen asserted. "It could mean for some districts, of millions of dollars every year for up to 15 years, so there really is no voter control."



She added the voucher programs are not unique to New Hampshire, noting national special interests have passed or are working on similar legislation. She urged Granite Staters to contact their legislators about the issue.



A new survey found fewer than half of New York City public school educators teach their students about climate change, and many reported they have not been trained to teach the subject.



Proponents of climate education hope to make a change statewide. The Climate and Resilience Education Task Force, along with the National Wildlife Federation and the United Federation of Teachers, sent the survey to teachers across the city, and 1,500 responded.



Emily Fano, senior education manager for the Wildlife Federation in New York City and co-founder of the Task Force which commissioned the survey, said most students get climate change information outside the classroom, and more knowledge could better equip them to handle the climate crisis going forward.



"There's a lot of climate anxiety out there among our youth," Fano observed. "We believe that learning about climate change is a way to take action, to feel empowered."



Only half the teachers who said they teach climate change are provided classroom materials, and only one in five say climate education was covered in their student-teacher training.



Fano's group is pushing legislation in the state Senate Education Committee to require climate science in statewide high school curricula. Fano thinks the topic should expand beyond high school classes, including grades from Kindergarten up.



"We really have lost an incredible amount of time that students needed to learn about this crisis," Fano contended. "We have looked at the mandate because it may be the fastest way to get climate instruction into the classroom."



Nearly 60% of the survey respondents said they support a mandate to teach about climate change. Fano added New York has a chance to set an example for other states and nations.



