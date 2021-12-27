Maine Birders Urged to Assist in Mapping Wintering Species

The Maine Bird Atlas is in its fourth year out of five, an effort to document the abundance and distribution of the state's wintering and breeding bird species.



It is what's known as a "citizen science project," meaning Maine residents are being asked to report the species and location of wintering bird sightings this season, and then next summer, breeding bird sightings.



Adrienne Leppold, wildlife biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and director of the Maine Bird Atlas, said the information will benefit generations of Mainers and Maine birds.



"A comprehensive survey like this for winter birds across the entire state has never been done," Leppold explained. "We have some baseline information on breeding birds that was collected in the late 70s."



She added the new information will allow them to compare, and see what has changed in the last 30-plus years since the last breeding bird survey, as well as to finally document abundance and distribution information for wintering birds. Maine is home to more than 190 winter species.



Leppold noted tracking and mapping Maine's birds is a major undertaking, and no one or group of biologists could do it without the help of the state's birding community.



She pointed out you do not have to be an expert birder to report a sighting as long as you can identify the species and its location.



"In addition to collecting the scientific data about where birds are, we've kind of built this effort of community and connecting people who are less experienced with people who are more experienced, and just building that passion for nature and birds," Leppold emphasized.



The data collected will be compiled into a resource for birders finding species of interest in the state, and for biologists and conservationists at the local, state, national and even global level.



ELKO, Nev. - Conservation groups want the feds to do a full environmental impact report on an agency that authorizes the killing of coyotes and other wildlife that prey on cattle and sheep.



Two nonprofit organizations have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services program, along with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.



Adam Bronstein, Nevada-Oregon director for the Western Watersheds Project, one of the plaintiffs, said the Wildlife Services agents kill thousands of animals per year in Nevada, usually at the request of livestock operations.



"We have records of 29 mountain lions, five foxes, two black bears, one bobcat, about 2,500 ravens, and 3,662 coyotes," he said, "and this is just in 2020."



All three agencies declined to comment, citing pending litigation. The lawsuit alleges that Wildlife Services workers shoot coyotes from the air, and use body-gripping traps, neck snares and leg-hold traps that kill other animals as well - badgers, skunks and rabbits, ground squirrels, beavers and more. The suit alleges the program also uses gas to poison coyote dens and M-44 sodium cyanide bombs to kill foxes and coyotes.



The program is carried out mostly in Elko, Eureka, Humboldt and White Pine counties. The lawsuit comes in response to a July 2020 decision during the Trump administration that Wildlife Services' predator damage-management program doesn't significantly impact the environment. However, Bronstein said it takes place largely on land designated as wilderness or wilderness study areas.



"The environment is harmed by killing the native wildlife because it disrupts the natural systems," he said. "The real disruption is livestock grazing out on public lands. That's the true disturbance."



The Humane Society analyzed data from the USDA and found the loss of livestock nationwide due to predation is minuscule - far surpassed by instances of livestock dying from dehydration, disease, lightning strikes or ingesting poisonous plants.



