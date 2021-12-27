Advocates Want Better Protection From Drilling at Greater Chaco

Conservationists are calling on President Joe Biden to make permanent recent steps to protect Chaco Culture National Historical Park from further destruction by the extraction industry.
Last month, the administration took temporary action to stop oil and gas drilling for a surrounding 10-mile area.
According to Pew Charitable Trusts, over the past few decades, 90% of federal lands surrounding the park have been open to drilling.
Max Trujillo, New Mexico senior field coordinator for the group Hispanics Enjoying Camping Hunting and the Outdoors, said Chaco was once the hub of cultural activity for Native American people.
"There's so much history in this area, as Native people, we often say that "all roads lead to Chaco" because that was true," Trujillo pointed out. "It was the hub for Indigenous peoples all over these areas."
In addition to 37,000 oil and gas wells drilled in the Chaco region, 15,000 miles of road have been built. The federal government has proposed a 20-year withdrawal from federal lands to prevent further oil and gas leasing within ten miles of the Chaco park.
Trujillo wants to see development throughout northwestern New Mexico better managed to address significant impacts on the health and well-being of tribal communities.
"Activism has grown to protect the community, and we've seen indigenous Native American activism become such a resilient force, not only in the community but across the country and across the world," Trujillo asserted. "There is so much history in this area."
Native peoples once visited Chaco as a center for ceremony, trade and political administration. Now, Trujillo added, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is marked by oil wells, flares from fracking and methane emissions.
"Hopefully we'll one day live in a world where this wouldn't be a question, and this wouldn't be a difficult conversation," Trujillo remarked. "It would be, 'Yes, this is a historic site that needs protection.' "
The proposed federal withdrawal will not apply to Individual Indian Allotments or to minerals within the area owned by private, state and tribal entities.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Save the Children and The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contribute to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Children's Issues, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Poverty Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Wisconsin tribal organizations are raising new concerns about a proposed reroute of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline.
get more stories like this via email
The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, which represents eleven Ojibwe tribes across the Midwest, said the state is not providing a clear picture of how the project will affect surrounding tribal territories and waters, including disruptions to wilderness and the potential for oil spills.
John Coleman, environmental section leader for the Commission, said Line 5's draft Environmental Impact Statement does not properly take tribal rights into account.
"There's some tribes, Wisconsin tribes, that are represented in the document, other tribes aren't," Coleman pointed out. "There's no rationale presented for why some tribes are included and others aren't."
The Department of Natural Resources said it will consider all public input before issuing a new Environmental Impact Statement for the project. Enbridge said keeping the nearly 70-year-old pipeline up and running is critical to the company's operations in the U.S. and southern Canada.
The Red Cliff Band's territory is just north of the proposed Line 5 reroute.
Noah Saperstein, environmental justice specialist for the Red Cliff Environmental Department, said the draft Environmental Impact Statement is too flawed to serve as the foundation for future impact statements.
"Should all of these concerns be addressed and included into the next Environmental Impact Statement, it would be a document that looks so drastically different than what was released for public review," Saperstein asserted. "It would be something that would warrant another public comment period."
The Red Cliff Band has passed a resolution calling for the removal of Line 5 from tribal territories.
Linda Nguyen, environmental director for the Red Cliff Environmental Department, said preserving tribal lands begins with honoring tribal treaty rights.
"Red Cliff remains committed to protecting 'nibi,' which is water, and 'aki,' which is land," Nguyen stated. "And the air of our current and ancestral homelands for our people and the generations to come."
Line 5 currently carries oil through Michigan and Wisconsin, crossing about a dozen miles of the Bad River Reservation in the Northwoods.
The proposed reroute, to circumvent the reservation, was drafted after the tribe decided not to renew the pipeline's right-of-way in 2017. Wisconsinites can weigh in by email, or attend a public hearing on the proposal Feb. 2.
Conservationists say significant progress was made in 2021 toward the goals of the 30x30 Initiative, to have 30% of the world's land and oceans protected by the end of this decade.
get more stories like this via email
The Biden Administration embraced the plan and issued a first-year progress report this week, outlining its accomplishments over the past 12 months.
Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities, said while the president was able to move forward on goals set for Utah and other Western states, much of the year was spent just catching up.
"A lot of 2021 was about reversing the damage of the Trump years," Weiss pointed out. "Things like restoring Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante. Now that those things have happened, the question is: what will President Biden do to create the conservation legacy of his own?"
The report recaps progress on Biden's America the Beautiful initiative, adopting the goals of 30x30 to protect and restore nature, increase outdoors access and engage tribal nations. It outlines future actions to preserve the economic and environmental value of public lands in the face of climate change.
Weiss noted state and local leaders are urging Biden to move on his own under the Antiquities Act to preserve endangered areas without waiting on Congress.
"Places like Kastner Range in Texas, Chumash Heritage off the California coast, Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada," Weiss outlined. "There are a number of these proposals where local leaders are calling on the president to use his authority to protect these areas for future generations."
Weiss added despite sporadic opposition to the plan, the vast majority of citizens see the importance of preserving high-value public lands and waters in Utah and other Western states.
"Even in Utah, there's widespread support for restoring Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante because folks know that's what economies are built on in much of the rural West," Weiss contended.
Biden's goals include developing locally led conservation efforts, equitable and inclusive standards for conservation, sovereignty of tribal and indigenous communities, private land conservation, and actions guided by science.
Conservation experts in the state are expanding a forest mapping tool to assess the impact of development on thousands of acres of public lands.
get more stories like this via email
Board member with the Allegheny Blue Ridge Alliance and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy Rick Webb explained there are dozens of projects underway or under consideration within the three National Forests in the Central Appalachian Highlands region.
He said most projects involve clear-cutting and road-building, which increase the vulnerability of the forests' ecosystem and watershed.
"We're concerned that any new logging done now, a hundred years after the big cut, be done in a way to preserve these forests," said Webb, "to retain their function, to supply clean, cool water."
The Highlands contain the headwaters of major river systems in the eastern U.S, including the Potomac, James and Cheat rivers.
Webb added that the steep mountain slopes and soil types make the area among the most landslide-prone in the country, which affects water quality and is worthy of special conservation attention.
Dan Schaffer is a CSI Geospatial Consultant with the Allegheny Blue Ridge Alliance who helped create the mapping tool, based on Geographic Information System technology.
He said he believes the public should be involved in the review process for development projects that could potentially affect the region's diversity of plants and animals.
"It's murky, it's often driven as much by interest as science," said Schaffer. "And for the average person, they're really taken out of that process. We're trying to give them a seat at the table again."
He added the tool offers accessible information on topography and geography, water quality and soil erodibility, along with locations and boundaries of proposed projects for the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, and the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia and West Virginia.