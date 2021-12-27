Monday, December 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 27, 2021
Play

California's lower-income families could see their health insurance premiums jump hundreds or thousands of dollars, and families with an incarcerated loved one are urged to connect with them over the holidays.

2021Talks - December 27, 2021
Play

Biden on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Fauci says Trump should keep up support for COVID-19 vaccines; and thousands of flights are canceled due to omicron and airline staffing.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Environment  |  Environment    News
Advocates Want Better Protection From Drilling at Greater Chaco

Play

Monday, December 27, 2021   

Conservationists are calling on President Joe Biden to make permanent recent steps to protect Chaco Culture National Historical Park from further destruction by the extraction industry.

Last month, the administration took temporary action to stop oil and gas drilling for a surrounding 10-mile area.

According to Pew Charitable Trusts, over the past few decades, 90% of federal lands surrounding the park have been open to drilling.

Max Trujillo, New Mexico senior field coordinator for the group Hispanics Enjoying Camping Hunting and the Outdoors, said Chaco was once the hub of cultural activity for Native American people.

"There's so much history in this area, as Native people, we often say that "all roads lead to Chaco" because that was true," Trujillo pointed out. "It was the hub for Indigenous peoples all over these areas."

In addition to 37,000 oil and gas wells drilled in the Chaco region, 15,000 miles of road have been built. The federal government has proposed a 20-year withdrawal from federal lands to prevent further oil and gas leasing within ten miles of the Chaco park.

Trujillo wants to see development throughout northwestern New Mexico better managed to address significant impacts on the health and well-being of tribal communities.

"Activism has grown to protect the community, and we've seen indigenous Native American activism become such a resilient force, not only in the community but across the country and across the world," Trujillo asserted. "There is so much history in this area."

Native peoples once visited Chaco as a center for ceremony, trade and political administration. Now, Trujillo added, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is marked by oil wells, flares from fracking and methane emissions.

"Hopefully we'll one day live in a world where this wouldn't be a question, and this wouldn't be a difficult conversation," Trujillo remarked. "It would be, 'Yes, this is a historic site that needs protection.' "

The proposed federal withdrawal will not apply to Individual Indian Allotments or to minerals within the area owned by private, state and tribal entities.

Despite a drop in global carbon emissions in 2020 due to the pandemic, worldwide CO2 emissions are estimated to be around 34 billion tons. (Adobe Stock)

