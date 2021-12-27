Affordable Care Enrollment Surges Nationwide, Including in Texas

It might be due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a historic 13.6 million people have already enrolled in health insurance coverage for 2022 through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Brian Sasser, chief communications officer for the Episcopal Health Foundation, said those who missed the normal Dec. 15 deadline to sign up can still get coverage for most of the year if they file within the next three weeks.
"You have until Jan. 15, 2022, to sign up for an ACA plan, and if you do that your coverage would start Feb. 1," Sasser explained.
In addition to Texas, some of the largest increases in health-care enrollment this year are in Florida, Georgia and nine other states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA.
Sasser said by Dec. 15, Texas enrollment in the ACA was up 20%.
"Roughly 750,000 people have enrolled for ACA health insurance during this open-enrollment period, and that's obviously good news," Sasser contended. "We think it continues to show that when health-care insurance is affordable, that people will buy it."
Another driver of increased enrollment could be people who lost job-based coverage during the pandemic now using HealthCare.gov or a state-based marketplace.
Either way, Sasser argued people with even minimal coverage are better off.
"If more people are covered, they're more likely to get preventive care, they're more likely to go to the doctor," Sasser pointed out. "And they're more likely not to wait for something to get really serious before they go to the ER or something like that."
The Biden administration said it is using four times the number of navigators, or insurance counselors, to help people sign up through the ACA, a change from two years ago under President Donald Trump, who cut tens of millions of dollars in funding for navigators.
Pockets of Michigan have limited or no access to mental health providers, and a new pilot program aims to change it.
The Wayne State University College of Nursing has received a $1.6 million grant from the state Department of Health and Human Services to educate more Mental Health and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners.
Umeika Stephens, graduate specialty coordinator for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners at Wayne State University and a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Detroit, said it is important to have providers who can assess patients' mental health needs holistically.
"Our goal is to make sure that when patients are able to come in, that they're able to see a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner," Stephens explained. "They're able to see somebody who can not only do therapy, but also prescribe medication for them if they needed it."
She added while the need existed prior to the pandemic, the last couple of years have exacerbated it, as many Michiganders experience grief from losing a loved one to COVID-19, or the related financial distress, isolation, depression or anxiety.
Surveys show nearly 40% of Michigan residents have reported anxiety or depression during the pandemic, but 27% have been unable to get counseling or therapy.
Stephens acknowledged it can be daunting for a nurse to go back to school to get the degree, but she wants prospective students to know it is worth it.
"Financing, you know, an advanced education is always very expensive," Stephens emphasized. "I think giving people an opportunity who may have not even considered it, and being able to provide some support for people to continue their education, I think is really important."
She noted many graduates will stay in Michigan and support local communities. The first cohort of students funded by the grant will start in January, and nurses who want to work in underserved communities and have a passion for mental-health support are encouraged to apply.
A recent report found if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the number of people who may drive to Pennsylvania for an abortion would skyrocket.
In the Keystone State, attempts to restrict abortion access would be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, deviating from so-called "trigger states," which have near or total abortion bans set to go into effect if Roe is repealed.
Elicia Gonzales, executive director of the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania, said she has heard from other funds of a spike in people traveling out of state for abortions since the adoption of Texas' six-week abortion ban.
Gonzales argued Roe has done very little for people accessing abortion care who are experiencing poverty.
"Because of the connection between racism and poverty in this country, that meant Black and brown folks," Gonzales explained. "In Pennsylvania, people have to wait 24 hours to get an abortion after they've already made up their mind to have that care. It's been bad. So Roe v. Wade overturning would just make the situation more dire."
Among Pennsylvania counties, 86% do not have an abortion provider. The majority of people would be driving from states such as Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia and Kentucky, states where restrictions are expected if Roe v. Wade is repealed.
Lizbeth Rodriguez, community engagement coordinator of the Philadelphia and Delaware County Women's Centers, said they are working with other abortion providers in the state to determine where care would be needed most if Pennsylvania were to see an influx in people traveling for care.
"These providers are resilient, and they will continue to provide the care that these communities need," Rodriguez asserted. "When coming together with these providers, we are communicating barriers and issues as they come. So I feel right now it's working with other providers to make our networks stronger."
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments earlier this month on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban which could affect the future of Roe. A decision is expected next year.
More heart-attack deaths occur between Christmas Day and New Year's Day than any other time of the year, but medical experts say there are ways to stay healthy and reduce the odds of a medical emergency during the holidays and into the new year.
Dr. Daniel Muñoz, executive medical director of the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute and board president of the Greater Nashville American Heart Association, said people with chronically high blood pressure tend to increase their intake of salty foods during the holidays.
"That can in some people unfortunately result in an event or a crisis like a heart attack," Muñoz explained.
Experts also noted people are more likely to skip their medications during the holidays, or not get their prescriptions refilled, which can contribute to experiencing a heart attack.
Muñoz urged residents to make healthy food choices, reduce stress and stay active while spending time with friends and family, and he added while we all deserve a treat, consuming alcohol, sweets and high-sodium foods should be the exception to otherwise healthy lifestyle behaviors.
"Making sure that we get our steps in and that we are active more days than not, preferably every day," Muñoz advised. "And also just really applying a healthy approach to food choices."
The bustle and stress of the holiday season may also lead some individuals to ignore early warning signs. Muñoz explained heart-attack symptoms can vary in women and men.
"We have learned the hard way in many instances that men and women do not present exactly the same when it comes to heart attack symptoms," Muñoz acknowledged.
He pointed out like men, women's most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort, but he stressed women are more likely to experience some other common symptoms, such as shortness of breath, back, jaw or abdominal pain, and nausea or vomiting.