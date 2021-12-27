Monday, December 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 27, 2021
California's lower-income families could see their health insurance premiums jump hundreds or thousands of dollars, and families with an incarcerated loved one are urged to connect with them over the holidays.

2021Talks - December 27, 2021
Biden on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Fauci says Trump should keep up support for COVID-19 vaccines; and thousands of flights are canceled due to omicron and airline staffing.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Affordable Care Enrollment Surges Nationwide, Including in Texas

Monday, December 27, 2021   

It might be due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a historic 13.6 million people have already enrolled in health insurance coverage for 2022 through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Brian Sasser, chief communications officer for the Episcopal Health Foundation, said those who missed the normal Dec. 15 deadline to sign up can still get coverage for most of the year if they file within the next three weeks.

"You have until Jan. 15, 2022, to sign up for an ACA plan, and if you do that your coverage would start Feb. 1," Sasser explained.

In addition to Texas, some of the largest increases in health-care enrollment this year are in Florida, Georgia and nine other states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA.

Sasser said by Dec. 15, Texas enrollment in the ACA was up 20%.

"Roughly 750,000 people have enrolled for ACA health insurance during this open-enrollment period, and that's obviously good news," Sasser contended. "We think it continues to show that when health-care insurance is affordable, that people will buy it."

Another driver of increased enrollment could be people who lost job-based coverage during the pandemic now using HealthCare.gov or a state-based marketplace.

Either way, Sasser argued people with even minimal coverage are better off.

"If more people are covered, they're more likely to get preventive care, they're more likely to go to the doctor," Sasser pointed out. "And they're more likely not to wait for something to get really serious before they go to the ER or something like that."

The Biden administration said it is using four times the number of navigators, or insurance counselors, to help people sign up through the ACA, a change from two years ago under President Donald Trump, who cut tens of millions of dollars in funding for navigators.

Disclosure: Episcopal Health Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Mental Health, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


