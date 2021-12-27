Monday, December 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 27, 2021
Play

California's lower-income families could see their health insurance premiums jump hundreds or thousands of dollars, and families with an incarcerated loved one are urged to connect with them over the holidays.

2021Talks - December 27, 2021
Play

Biden on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Fauci says Trump should keep up support for COVID-19 vaccines; and thousands of flights are canceled due to omicron and airline staffing.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Researchers: MI Communities Need More Mental Health Support

Play

Monday, December 27, 2021   

Pockets of Michigan have limited or no access to mental health providers, and a new pilot program aims to change it.

The Wayne State University College of Nursing has received a $1.6 million grant from the state Department of Health and Human Services to educate more Mental Health and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners.

Umeika Stephens, graduate specialty coordinator for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners at Wayne State University and a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Detroit, said it is important to have providers who can assess patients' mental health needs holistically.

"Our goal is to make sure that when patients are able to come in, that they're able to see a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner," Stephens explained. "They're able to see somebody who can not only do therapy, but also prescribe medication for them if they needed it."

She added while the need existed prior to the pandemic, the last couple of years have exacerbated it, as many Michiganders experience grief from losing a loved one to COVID-19, or the related financial distress, isolation, depression or anxiety.

Surveys show nearly 40% of Michigan residents have reported anxiety or depression during the pandemic, but 27% have been unable to get counseling or therapy.

Stephens acknowledged it can be daunting for a nurse to go back to school to get the degree, but she wants prospective students to know it is worth it.

"Financing, you know, an advanced education is always very expensive," Stephens emphasized. "I think giving people an opportunity who may have not even considered it, and being able to provide some support for people to continue their education, I think is really important."

She noted many graduates will stay in Michigan and support local communities. The first cohort of students funded by the grant will start in January, and nurses who want to work in underserved communities and have a passion for mental-health support are encouraged to apply.

Disclosure: Wayne State University contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Education, Health Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


