Researchers: MI Communities Need More Mental Health Support

Pockets of Michigan have limited or no access to mental health providers, and a new pilot program aims to change it.



The Wayne State University College of Nursing has received a $1.6 million grant from the state Department of Health and Human Services to educate more Mental Health and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners.



Umeika Stephens, graduate specialty coordinator for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners at Wayne State University and a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Detroit, said it is important to have providers who can assess patients' mental health needs holistically.



"Our goal is to make sure that when patients are able to come in, that they're able to see a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner," Stephens explained. "They're able to see somebody who can not only do therapy, but also prescribe medication for them if they needed it."



She added while the need existed prior to the pandemic, the last couple of years have exacerbated it, as many Michiganders experience grief from losing a loved one to COVID-19, or the related financial distress, isolation, depression or anxiety.



Surveys show nearly 40% of Michigan residents have reported anxiety or depression during the pandemic, but 27% have been unable to get counseling or therapy.



Stephens acknowledged it can be daunting for a nurse to go back to school to get the degree, but she wants prospective students to know it is worth it.



"Financing, you know, an advanced education is always very expensive," Stephens emphasized. "I think giving people an opportunity who may have not even considered it, and being able to provide some support for people to continue their education, I think is really important."



She noted many graduates will stay in Michigan and support local communities. The first cohort of students funded by the grant will start in January, and nurses who want to work in underserved communities and have a passion for mental-health support are encouraged to apply.



Disclosure: Wayne State University contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Education, Health Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: PMHNP program Wayne State Univ. 2021

Mental health data Nat'l Alliance on Mental Illness Feb. 2021



It might be due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a historic 13.6 million people have already enrolled in health insurance coverage for 2022 through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).



Brian Sasser, chief communications officer for the Episcopal Health Foundation, said those who missed the normal Dec. 15 deadline to sign up can still get coverage for most of the year if they file within the next three weeks.



"You have until Jan. 15, 2022, to sign up for an ACA plan, and if you do that your coverage would start Feb. 1," Sasser explained.



In addition to Texas, some of the largest increases in health-care enrollment this year are in Florida, Georgia and nine other states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA.



Sasser said by Dec. 15, Texas enrollment in the ACA was up 20%.



"Roughly 750,000 people have enrolled for ACA health insurance during this open-enrollment period, and that's obviously good news," Sasser contended. "We think it continues to show that when health-care insurance is affordable, that people will buy it."



Another driver of increased enrollment could be people who lost job-based coverage during the pandemic now using HealthCare.gov or a state-based marketplace.



Either way, Sasser argued people with even minimal coverage are better off.



"If more people are covered, they're more likely to get preventive care, they're more likely to go to the doctor," Sasser pointed out. "And they're more likely not to wait for something to get really serious before they go to the ER or something like that."



The Biden administration said it is using four times the number of navigators, or insurance counselors, to help people sign up through the ACA, a change from two years ago under President Donald Trump, who cut tens of millions of dollars in funding for navigators.



Disclosure: Episcopal Health Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Mental Health, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Enrollment data Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 12/22/2021

Health insurance marketplace U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services 2021

Doctor visit data CDC 07/26/2001



