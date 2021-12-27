Ohio Faith Leader: Rely On Community in Uncertain New Year

BOSTON -- With a United Nations treaty banning nuclear weapons now in place, Massachusetts advocates for peace, including Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., are laying out their hopes for the future of nuclear-weapons policy.



Not a single nation with nuclear weapons ratified the international agreement, although more than 50 non-nuclear states did.



Markey said nuclear powers such as the U.S. are unlikely to surrender their arsenals and join the treaty any time soon.



"But even if we can see that nuclear weapons will not disappear overnight, we can at least work on measures that ensure that Hiroshima and Nagasaki will never be repeated," Markey urged.



Markey stated he plans to reintroduce a bill in the Senate that would require a congressional declaration of war before the president can authorize a nuclear-weapons launch, as well as urging President Joe Biden and the Senate to make cuts to defense spending on nuclear-weapons.



He added he wants any savings redirected to efforts to vaccinate every American against COVID-19.



Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, said our current military budget of $800 billion dwarfs the roughly $200 billion allocated for education, jobs and housing combined.



He noted it's more than the military budgets of China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and Iraq combined.



"The pandemic exposed the fissures of poverty, racism and how bad our public-health systems really are," Barber asserted. "Federal funding for emergency preparedness and health care has been on the decline for 15 years, while the military budget keeps going up, up, up, up."



Barber also pointed to research that found $1 billion in military spending creates roughly 11,200 jobs, while the same amount of money would create 26,000 jobs if it were invested in education, 16,000 jobs if it were put into clean energy, and 17,000 jobs in health care.





BOSTON -- Seventy-five years ago this Saturday, Imperial Japan announced its surrender, ending World War II.



Now, an American survivor of Iwo Jima is speaking out on the lessons to be learned, then and now.



Retired Navy Lieutenant (J.G.) Robert Pennoyer, 95, was just 19 when his unit helped occupy Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. He said it is a tribute to the Japanese culture that they were able to accept General Douglas MacArthur's help and transition to a democracy.



"They were able to change and become a peace-loving nation, and that was really a remarkable change," Pennoyer said. "But getting control of the military, getting rid of the military, not letting the military dominate their foreign policy, that was the key."



Pennoyer said he was amazed at how well the Japanese people treated American soldiers after the war.



A grandson of J.P. Morgan, he went on to become assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York under President Dwight Eisenhower and served on the boards at Columbia University and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Pennoyer said although we had no choice in World War II, the U.S. has become too quick in recent decades to use military force to impose our will on other countries.



"The trouble is not the military but the civilian leadership in the White House who, because of the hubris about our power, misuse it and abuse it and take us into unjust wars like the Iraq War and Vietnam," Pennoyer said.



Pennoyer counseled greater use of diplomacy and said we should spend much less money on the military and much more on foreign aid and domestic concerns such as education.





