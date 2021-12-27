Monday, December 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 27, 2021
Play

California's lower-income families could see their health insurance premiums jump hundreds or thousands of dollars, and families with an incarcerated loved one are urged to connect with them over the holidays.

2021Talks - December 27, 2021
Play

Biden on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Fauci says Trump should keep up support for COVID-19 vaccines; and thousands of flights are canceled due to omicron and airline staffing.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Social Issues  |  Peace    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Ohio Faith Leader: Rely On Community in Uncertain New Year

Play

Monday, December 27, 2021   

The new year is just around the corner, and one Ohio faith leader is asking folks to find comfort in community during uncertain times.

With the Omicron coronavirus variant surging, some folks may begin to feel isolated from their friends and loved ones.

Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan, executive director of the Ohio Council of Churches, said relying on people in our community can be a powerful tool.

"I think it's important, especially now, during this era of COVID, that each of us lives as a continuing education student of life and the beautiful array of people who live on this Earth alongside us," Sullivan urged.

The pandemic has exacerbated mental-health concerns. In a November Gallup poll, only 34% of respondents said their mental health was "excellent," a 21-year low.

For those who need additional support, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services offers a 24/7 toll-free emotional health hotline.

As part of building community in 2022, Sullivan advised people to speak out against hatred and divisiveness, and to go forward into the new year with a mindset of love and cooperation. The Ohio Council of Churches has several resources on its website for combatting racism and hate.

"We must be willing to avoid cooperating with hate and injustice and indifference, and instead cooperate and project love and peace and justice in the world and our communities," Sullivan contended.

Sullivan added community connection does not necessarily need to be in-person. Connecting virtually can also be a powerful tool for combatting stress and anxiety over challenges in the new year. For those who do meet up in-person, public health officials recommend wearing a mask, social distancing and getting vaccinated and boosted.

Disclosure: Ohio Council of Churches contributes to our fund for reporting on Human Rights/Racial Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Despite a drop in global carbon emissions in 2020 due to the pandemic, worldwide CO2 emissions are estimated to be around 34 billion tons. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Putting Price on Carbon Could Benefit West Virginians

Tax credits and direct payments to companies that capture and store their carbon emissions underground are a key feature of the climate provisions out…

Social Issues

New Year's Resolution: Reducing Kids’ Screen Time

Some families make New Year's Resolutions to cut down on screen time, and experts have some tips for actually getting your kids to put down the cell …

Social Issues

Researchers: Family Contact Vital for People in Jail or Prison

As holiday celebrations continue, groups that study issues in prisons say families with a loved one who's incarcerated should make attempts to …

More than 190 winter bird species can be found in Maine, including chickadees, crows and mallards. (Ann Stryzhekin/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Maine Birders Urged to Assist in Mapping Wintering Species

The Maine Bird Atlas is in its fourth year out of five, an effort to document the abundance and distribution of the state's wintering and breeding …

Social Issues

Families Face Winter Evictions Across Nebraska

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium expired in August, eviction court filings in Nebraska are on the rise…

An estimated 80% of white Americans own a home computer, compared to 69% of Black Americans and 67% of Latino Americans. (urby/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Federal Funds Key to Broadband for 330,000+ in MO

Missouri ranks 34th in the nation for broadband coverage and speed, with more than 330,000 residents lacking broadband access, but now, agencies hope …

Environment

Advocates Want Better Protection From Drilling at Greater Chaco

Conservationists are calling on President Joe Biden to make permanent recent steps to protect Chaco Culture National Historical Park from further dest…

Social Issues

Groups Press Gov. Newsom to Eliminate Medi-Cal Premiums

California's lower-income families could have to start paying hundreds, or even thousands of dollars a year for Medi-Cal health insurance premiums - …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021