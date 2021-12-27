Ohio Faith Leader: Rely On Community in Uncertain New Year

The new year is just around the corner, and one Ohio faith leader is asking folks to find comfort in community during uncertain times.
With the Omicron coronavirus variant surging, some folks may begin to feel isolated from their friends and loved ones.
Rev. Dr. Jack Sullivan, executive director of the Ohio Council of Churches, said relying on people in our community can be a powerful tool.
"I think it's important, especially now, during this era of COVID, that each of us lives as a continuing education student of life and the beautiful array of people who live on this Earth alongside us," Sullivan urged.
The pandemic has exacerbated mental-health concerns. In a November Gallup poll, only 34% of respondents said their mental health was "excellent," a 21-year low.
For those who need additional support, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services offers a 24/7 toll-free emotional health hotline.
As part of building community in 2022, Sullivan advised people to speak out against hatred and divisiveness, and to go forward into the new year with a mindset of love and cooperation. The Ohio Council of Churches has several resources on its website for combatting racism and hate.
"We must be willing to avoid cooperating with hate and injustice and indifference, and instead cooperate and project love and peace and justice in the world and our communities," Sullivan contended.
Sullivan added community connection does not necessarily need to be in-person. Connecting virtually can also be a powerful tool for combatting stress and anxiety over challenges in the new year. For those who do meet up in-person, public health officials recommend wearing a mask, social distancing and getting vaccinated and boosted.
BOSTON -- With a United Nations treaty banning nuclear weapons now in place, Massachusetts advocates for peace, including Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., are laying out their hopes for the future of nuclear-weapons policy.
Not a single nation with nuclear weapons ratified the international agreement, although more than 50 non-nuclear states did.
Markey said nuclear powers such as the U.S. are unlikely to surrender their arsenals and join the treaty any time soon.
"But even if we can see that nuclear weapons will not disappear overnight, we can at least work on measures that ensure that Hiroshima and Nagasaki will never be repeated," Markey urged.
Markey stated he plans to reintroduce a bill in the Senate that would require a congressional declaration of war before the president can authorize a nuclear-weapons launch, as well as urging President Joe Biden and the Senate to make cuts to defense spending on nuclear-weapons.
He added he wants any savings redirected to efforts to vaccinate every American against COVID-19.
Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, said our current military budget of $800 billion dwarfs the roughly $200 billion allocated for education, jobs and housing combined.
He noted it's more than the military budgets of China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and Iraq combined.
"The pandemic exposed the fissures of poverty, racism and how bad our public-health systems really are," Barber asserted. "Federal funding for emergency preparedness and health care has been on the decline for 15 years, while the military budget keeps going up, up, up, up."
Barber also pointed to research that found $1 billion in military spending creates roughly 11,200 jobs, while the same amount of money would create 26,000 jobs if it were invested in education, 16,000 jobs if it were put into clean energy, and 17,000 jobs in health care.
BOSTON -- Seventy-five years ago this Saturday, Imperial Japan announced its surrender, ending World War II.
Now, an American survivor of Iwo Jima is speaking out on the lessons to be learned, then and now.
Retired Navy Lieutenant (J.G.) Robert Pennoyer, 95, was just 19 when his unit helped occupy Japan's northern island of Hokkaido. He said it is a tribute to the Japanese culture that they were able to accept General Douglas MacArthur's help and transition to a democracy.
"They were able to change and become a peace-loving nation, and that was really a remarkable change," Pennoyer said. "But getting control of the military, getting rid of the military, not letting the military dominate their foreign policy, that was the key."
Pennoyer said he was amazed at how well the Japanese people treated American soldiers after the war.
A grandson of J.P. Morgan, he went on to become assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York under President Dwight Eisenhower and served on the boards at Columbia University and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Pennoyer said although we had no choice in World War II, the U.S. has become too quick in recent decades to use military force to impose our will on other countries.
"The trouble is not the military but the civilian leadership in the White House who, because of the hubris about our power, misuse it and abuse it and take us into unjust wars like the Iraq War and Vietnam," Pennoyer said.
Pennoyer counseled greater use of diplomacy and said we should spend much less money on the military and much more on foreign aid and domestic concerns such as education.
WOLFEBORO, N.H. -- At a weekend campaign event in Wolfeboro, Democratic Party presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said President Donald Trump's mention of having Iranian targets already picked out probably won't prevent military conflict.
On Saturday, Trump noted on Twitter that the United States has targeted "52 Iranian sites" that could be hit if Iran strikes Americans or American assets in response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, in a U.S. airstrike.
Buttigieg, who served as a military intelligence officer in Afghanistan, had some strong words about Trump's latest tweet.
"In a culture of martyrdom, it seems unlikely that that's much of a deterrent," he said. "We've got to be smart. We've got to understand what we're up against. And we've got to think through not just the immediate, but the second and third-order effects of anything that the United States does."
Buttigieg said Middle East tensions could easily reach a point that the U.S. can't control. He said he's concerned about what he terms a "low level of confidence in the strategic thinking of the current White House," and thinks Congress needs to be consulted before actions of war. He did not comment on whether he agrees with the decision to kill Soleimani.
Buttigieg also shared some insights from a year on the campaign trail in New Hampshire. He said the voters he's meeting in this early primary state take their responsibility seriously and inspire him not to pursue politics as usual.
"I'm getting deep, searching questions about America's role in the world, about how to unify a divided country, about how to make sure that we're able to open up a new era that's going to be better than the last one," he said. "Not just how to beat this president, but replace him with something that's going to lead this nation in the right direction.
"It's a very serious, very healthy conversation," he added. "I've been really honored to be part of it."
Buttigieg said he supports nonpartisan redistricting, as well as getting rid of the Electoral College.
While opinion polls show Buttigieg narrowly leading the Democratic primary race in New Hampshire, he has fallen behind in national polls. The New Hampshire primary is Feb. 11.
