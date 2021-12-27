Seven Years On, Columbia River Benefits from Water Pollution Lawsuit

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming and other western states are projected to see multiple years in a row without any snow as soon as 35 years out if efforts to rein in fossil-fuel emissions fail to meet global targets, according to a new report.



Almost 75% of water use in western states comes from snowpack.



Matt Rice, southwest regional director for the group American Rivers, said the report should be a red flag for water managers and policymakers to make plans now for a future with a lot less water.



"How do we build resilience in this new more arid future for the West?" Rice questioned. "It's important to make sure that we have the ability to keep water in rivers, to dedicate water to the environment, for fish, for wildlife."



Rising temperatures already have cut snowpack by 20% below 1950s levels, and researchers project by century's end, the vast majority of years -- up to 94% -- will see little or zero snowfall. Loss of snow will not just close ski resorts. Scientists already have linked vanishing snowfall to more frequent and catastrophic wildfires.



The first sector likely to see water restrictions will be agriculture.



Rice said investments are needed to help farmers and ranchers retool for more efficient irrigation and conservation, because no one wants to see a mass dry-up on lands across the West.



"And it's not like when you remove water that land comes back with native grasses and plants and shrubs," Rice cautioned. "This is oftentimes land that has been irrigated for 100-plus years, and to take water off of it, it creates a kind of 'deathscape.'"



Recommendations for adaptation include monitoring weather patterns to avoid flooding by capturing increasingly intense, if less frequent, downpours to refill aquifers. While conflicts over water rights have a long history in western states, Rice noted the issue traditionally has cut across political boundaries.



"As scarcity increases, my fear is that it will digress into a partisan issue, or rural versus urban, when it comes to water," Rice stressed. "These challenges are so significant that we can't afford not to all be in this together."



PHOENIX -- The extended drought and climate change have pushed Arizona into water restrictions for 2022, and farmers could see their allotments severely curtailed.



Levels in Lake Mead, the primary water storage reservoir for the Lower Colorado River Basin, are at record low levels, with little relief in sight.



The Central Arizona Project is testing irrigation systems that could allow farmers to grow the same amount of crops with about half the water.



Chuck Collum, Colorado River programs manager for the Central Arizona Project (CAP), said the system, called "N-Drip," could be a game-changer.



"Because of the way the drip system works, which reduces water stress between irrigations, it's continuing to provide water to the crop," Collum explained. "It grows more efficiently and has the potential for a slight increase in crop yield."



CAP is running a 100-acre pilot project using the low-pressure, gravity-powered system from N-Drip, a company based in Israel. Partners in the project include the Colorado River Indian Tribes and the University of Arizona.



Collum pointed out the system uses plastic tubing with emitters every three feet to continuously deliver water to the soil. He described the project's two major goals:



"To preserve irrigated agriculture, which is important to the economy and food security," Collum outlined. "And to conserve water for the benefit of CAP and all Colorado River water users."



Collum added the tests are showing a 50% reduction in water use, while producing the same or slightly higher crop yields. He said once it is proven, CAP plans to partner with Arizona farmers to install the system.



"If we can provide the capital for this technology, they'll continue to provide that vital economic benefit to the rural communities," Collum emphasized. "And CAP and other water users will receive the benefit of the reduction in water use."



