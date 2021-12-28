Tuesday, December 28, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 28, 2021
Play

Members of Native American tribes in the Southwest ask Congress to make a ban on uranium mining near the Grand Canyon permanent, and President Biden says the solution to the pandemic is at the state level.

2021Talks - December 28, 2021
Play

President Biden and the nation s Governors discuss the Omicron surge, a Wisconsin election probe faces legal challenges, and activists push for new protections at New Mexico's Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Report: NY's Severe Housing Issues Impact Public Health

Play

Tuesday, December 28, 2021   

A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in New York and across the country, to help officials improve outcomes in their states.

One takeaway from the United Health Foundation is how affordable housing is connected to New Yorkers' public health. The research found the pandemic has contributed to an uptick in deaths nationwide between 2019 and 2020, and New York leads with a 29% increase.

Rebecca Sanin, president and CEO of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, said the lack of affordable housing on Long Island led to people spreading the virus more quickly in crowded homes.

"We had lots and lots of folks leaving hospitals, going back home and being told to quarantine for 10 days, who shared one bathroom with three families, where that was an absolute impossibility just from a structural perspective of their lives," Sanin explained. "It benefits everybody when there are affordable options for folks."

The report ranks New York 50th, or last in the nation, for racial residential segregation as well as for the percentage of housing stock with lead-contamination risk. On a positive note, New York got high ratings for access to clinical care, with more than 300 primary care providers per 100,000 people.

The isolation of the pandemic has had an outsized impact on mental health, with the number of New Yorkers reporting mental distress increasing by 8% between 2019 and 2020.

Ravi Johar, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare, emphasized it is important for people to recognize and seek help for their mental-health concerns.

"Being able to have a support system, talking to friends, and finding a way to be socially active really, really makes a big difference in your mental well-being," Johar pointed out. "And we know that mental well-being has an immense effect on physical well-being, too."

The report ranks New York ninth in the nation for overall health outcomes, including low rates of premature death and obesity. The state has also seen a large increase in the number of young people who received all doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

