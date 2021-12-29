Backlash for FL Rule Change on Receiving Mail in Prison

Maryland could become the second state in the nation to provide specific support for the health and well-being of incarcerated people who are pregnant and their newborns.



In the next General Assembly, a bill will recommend community-based alternatives to jail or prison for pregnant women with nonviolent offenses, for up to one year after the birth. Current Maryland law requires separating an incarcerated mother and infant after two to three days.



Del. Lesley Lopez, D-Montgomery County, is co-sponsoring the legislation, which she said would allow a child to be near his or her parent to bond in the first crucial year of life.



"I myself am going to deliver any day now, and so I'm looking ahead to those next few months of what it's like to bond with your child for a lifetime of parenting," she said. "And if we are a society that really puts a family as the center of what community means, then we need to emphasize that."



She said the Prevention of Forced Infant Separation Act is modeled after Minnesota's Healthy Start Act, which went into effect in August. That bill had bipartisan support, and Lopez said she thinks hers will, too, when the General Assembly convenes in January.



Anushka Vakil, who is working on the bill with the Maryland Justice Project on the bill, noted that infant bonding in the first year is biologically and socially important, and numerous studies show show babies who lack this contact can have serious issues later in life.



"From the research we have found," she said, "we know that when infants are separated at this really young age, it increases baby stress levels, these babies are more likely to develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when they become adults, and a lot of these effects are permanent."



An estimated 58,000 pregnant people enter U.S. jails and prisons every year, according to research from the Prison Policy Initiative. In some state prison systems, it said, miscarriage, premature birth and cesarean section rates are higher than those for the general population.



BALTIMORE -- With Maryland's General Assembly session set to start next month, a new proposed bill aims to help nonviolent offenders continue in their caretaking roles after sentencing.



Sponsored by Del. Lesley Lopez, D-Montgomery, and Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore, the bill would allow judges to send offenders to community-based alternatives to prison or home confinement if they're primary caretakers of children or elderly relatives.



Ava Levine, intern for the Maryland Justice Project, pointed out the legislation will be a boon to women because research shows about two-thirds of incarcerated women in the United States are the primary caretaker to a child.



"When you send these primary caretakers to prison, it prevents parents from being with their children," Levine explained. "A lot of these children will end up in foster care, or they'll end up being cared for by a different family members. And we really just believe in keeping that family unit together."



She noted anyone convicted of an offense the judge thinks would pose harm to a child would not be eligible for the proposed law. The Primary Caretaker Bill will be introduced when the 2022 session opens January 12th.



Levine noted similar legislation was recommended in 2018 but did not get much traction among Maryland lawmakers. She thinks it will have more impact now because it will especially help women and men of color. Over the past few years, studies have shown they are incarcerated at much higher rates in Maryland than white residents.



"Incarceration statistics are quite appalling as to how they affect people of color in the state," Levine asserted. "Maryland's population is only about 30% Black whereas the prison population is about 70% Black. So that is quite shocking the difference in that statistic."



Studies have shown a connection between the incarceration of a parent and the development of children's behavioral issues, according to the Maryland Governor's Office for Children. Data also pointed to poor academic outcomes for kids with incarcerated parents.



