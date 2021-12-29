Wednesday, December 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 29, 2021
Play

This month's guilty verdict in the Kim Potter trial brings renewed attention to police accountability; GOP leaders say they need more time for review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election.

2021Talks - December 29, 2021
Play

A long-time Senate leader passes away; strong divides shown in views on Jan. 6; and a congresswoman pleas for civility after a threatening message.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Backlash for FL Rule Change on Receiving Mail in Prison

Play

Wednesday, December 29, 2021   

The Florida Department of Corrections now bans people in prison from receiving traditional mail, such as greeting cards and handwritten letters, requiring that it be scanned and sent electronically, with few exceptions. The department says the change was made to reduce contraband from entering facilities, but Denise Rock, executive director of Florida Cares Charity Corp., sees it as choosing to punish the estimated 80,000 people in prison for an offense that affects less than 1% of the prison population.

Rock said the department is taking away important intangibles, such as being able to hold and smell the paper a loved one has written on, "or touch the colors of the crayons that your child wrote a card to you. What we have found from talking to people that are both incarcerated or formerly incarcerated is that this stuff provided an invaluable connection back home."

Rock is urging the Department of Corrections to consider punishing only those who violate mail rules.

The new rule, finalized Nov. 29, is being phased in beginning with four state-run facilities -- the Calhoun, Lawtey, Polk and Martin Correctional Institutes - starting Jan. 18.

Florida is following in the footsteps of several states that have banned or drastically restricted mail. Texas banned greeting cards and artwork in 2020. Michigan and Indiana have taken similar steps. Rock said she believes this approach is wrong.

"The overall goal of incarceration should be that someone comes out and is well connected to their family, and able to get readjusted and reacclimated," she said, "and we feel like this just further isolates them from how the real world functions."

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, 50 years of research has found that visitation, mail, phone and other forms of contact between incarcerated people and their families has positive effects on both. Also, an investigation by the Marshall Project after Texas limited its prison mail found drugs and other contraband still were entering facilities - smuggled in by corrections officers.


get more stories like this via email
Following the murder of George Floyd, Minnesota lawmakers adopted police-reform measures. But advocates say they don't go far enough, and are now doing more direct work with departments to revamp response efforts. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Beyond Potter Verdict, MN Police Reform Efforts Forge Ahead

This month's guilty verdict in the Kim Potter trial has brought renewed attention to police accountability, but a Minnesota group says fatal …

Social Issues

Impeachment Meetings in SD Underscore Transparency Concerns

A legislative panel has been discussing the possibility of impeachment proceedings against South Dakota's attorney general. A statewide government …

Social Issues

As It Blows Past Deadline, WI Election Review Faces Legal Challenges

A partisan review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election was going to wrap up this week, but the leaders of the investigation say they need more …

A 2020 study found that more than 23,000 people work as life coaches in the United States. (Wollertz/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Life Coach’s New Year’s Advice for Latinos: Go For It!

It's that time of year where we make our New Year's resolutions, and some in the Latino community are reaching out for help sticking to their plans…

Environment

Public Lands Agencies Work to Diversify Staff in 2022

People of color historically have been excluded from outdoor-recreation jobs, but a collaborative effort to diversify staff within agencies that …

Donations to charitable nonprofits such as the Billings Public Library are eligible for a non-itemized deduction, now through Friday. (Billings Public Library Foundation)

Social Issues

Tax Deduction for Charitable Donations Expires Friday

There is still time to give to charity and claim a deduction on your taxes, whether you itemize or not, but the temporary pandemic-era deduction …

Health and Wellness

Report: NY's Severe Housing Issues Impact Public Health

A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in New York and across the country, to help officials improve outcomes in their states…

Social Issues

State Department to Pilot New Program for Refugees to Attend College

By next fall, refugee students may be able to apply to attend American colleges and universities. The State Department said it plans to pilot a new …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021