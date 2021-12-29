Public Lands Agencies Work to Diversify Staff in 2022

People of color historically have been excluded from outdoor-recreation jobs, but a collaborative effort to diversify staff within agencies that manage public lands could change that.



The Hispanic Access Foundation has teamed up with agencies such as the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to tap college students and recent graduates for what are known as "MANO" fellowships.



"The potential of a 'Climate Corps' - you know, the Civilian Climate Corps - it begins to groom Hispanic people to take their place in conservation," said Max Trujillo, senior field ooordinator for the group Hispanics Enjoying Camping Hunting and the Outdoors in New Mexico.



He said MANO fellows work on cultural preservation in museums and environmental stewardship outdoors, and gain business skills including accounting, communications and engineering. Applications are online at ManoProject.org. The deadline to apply is Jan. 7.



Trujillo noted that New Mexico is blessed with an abundance of public lands and wildlife species that need to be preserved.



"With climate change, we've seen channels of waterways getting deeper and the water not staying in the higher terrain to create more sustainable water fill downstream," he said. "So, there's all kinds of projects to do, restoration and maintenance."



The MANO fellowships are designed to provide Latinos the skills to help them compete for well-paid, permanent jobs with benefits. Trujillo said Hispanics have been involved in protecting areas where centuries-old cultural traditions are performed, and it's time those ideas are part of the conversation.



"I think that opening some avenues for different ideas to conservation will be beneficial to the masses," he said.



The MANO fellowship positions are paid, and many offer transportation stipends, free on-site housing or housing stipends.



ST. JOE, Ark. -- More than a decade of restoration efforts in a section of Northern Arkansas' Ozark National Forest have led to 40 new species of wildlife and vegetation being recorded in the area.



A bill making its way through Congress would provide $15 million annually to the state, to continue the project.



Conservation advocates say Recovering America's Wildlife Act would support the restoration of Bearcat Hollow in the Ozarks. Since 2009, volunteers and environmentalists have increased the number of wildlife and meadow openings at Bearcat Hollow, which saw decades of fire suppression and invasive species.



Wayne Shewmake, chairman of the Bearcat Hollow Restoration Project, said federal funding would allow for more public use of the land.



"It has been tremendous, beyond what we had really anticipated it would be," Shewmake stated. "Anything we can get Congress to help us support this conservation effort that we're trying to do will benefit the wildlife, will benefit the land, will benefit nature."



The Recovering America's Wildlife Act is expected to receive a hearing in the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Dec. 8. The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.



The 218-mile-long Ozark Highlands Trail runs directly through Bearcat Hollow.



McRee Anderson, Arkansas fire restoration program director for The Nature Conservancy, said funding from Congress could help improve hiker accessibility.



"Projects like the Bearcat could benefit from this funding for installation of trails and kiosk displays," Anderson explained. "And just getting the message out of what this work is actually doing to the landscape and to water quality, and to values we have here from the wildlife standpoint as well."



The Bearcat Hollow Restoration Project is a collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Wildlife Federation, and other partners. As a result of restoration efforts at Bearcat so far, turkey, quail, and elk populations have increased.



