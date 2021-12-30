IN Education Leaders Work to Keep College Students on Track to Graduate

College students in Indiana are gearing up to head back to class for the spring semester, but some are weighing whether to continue with higher education.
"Stopping out" is when someone temporarily puts a hold on their studies, and education leaders are concerned it could turn into permanent dropping out.
Teresa Lubbers, Indiana's commissioner for higher education, said from 2013 to 2018, roughly 20% to 25% of Indiana's freshman college students did not proceed to their second year.
"Now that included out-of-state students," Lubbers explained. "But if you're talking about only Indiana students, that rate would have been more like 30% who didn't come back."
A national study by the University Professional and Continuing Education Association and StraighterLine found about 40% of respondents who put a hold on pursuing secondary education did so for financial reasons. Roughly a third left due to family or personal commitments. Lubbers pointed out there is no one-size-fits-all solution to stopping out, rather, it requires tailored responses for different universities and students.
Lubbers noted there are some top-down approaches the state uses to dissuade stopping out, including financial aid requirements designed to keep students on a four-year path to graduation, and individualized support services while students are in college.
"Some of the reasons why they may be stopping out is they're not seeing the relevance between what they're learning and what they want to do," Lubbers stated. "We need to do a better job of aligning curriculum and what you're learning with career aspirations."
Per the national study, more than half of respondents who stopped out of college held full-time jobs.
By next fall, refugee students may be able to apply to attend American colleges and universities. The State Department said it plans to pilot a new category for refugee admissions, known as P4.
P4 status would allow a group or institution to sponsor a refugee. A university sponsorship program would allow them to study in the U.S. and then apply for permanent residency.
Laura Wagner, project manager for the Initiative on U.S. Education Pathways for Refugee Students, part of the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, said the current foreign student visa program requires students to leave after they graduate.
"Right now, we are getting the best and the brightest of the world, and then we're saying, 'Thanks, now you have to go back to your home country,'" Wagner explained. "Whereas this would provide an opportunity for them to stay and continue to use and share those talents to their new community in the U.S."
The Alliance recently published a report calling on the State Department to implement a P4 category in the spring of 2022. Community colleges and universities, including the University of California-Davis, would step up to offer free tuition. Philanthropic groups would cover other costs, and the State Department would aid in resettlement.
Wagner argued refugees deserve a shot at a brighter future in the U.S., a country founded by immigrants.
"Less than 1% of refugees worldwide are able to be resettled," Wagner reported. "And we have only 5% of refugees accessing higher ed."
Advocates of the pilot program say it could initially be limited to 30 students who would apply next fall and start their college classes in 2024.
A bill in New Hampshire would allow local communities to opt into financing education for children who attend private schools or homeschooling, on top of the existing statewide voucher program.
House Bill 607 as amended is up for a full House vote in early January, and parents and educators are concerned about its implications for public schools.
Jen, a parent who formed the volunteer group Save Our Schools New Hampshire and opted not to use her last name, said any investments should be towards improving Granite State public schools, for instance, providing all school districts with full-day kindergarten.
"These vouchers would be paid for by local property taxes," Jen explained. "And the other thing that is also really alarming is that there's no income limit for families."
She said the statewide voucher bill has an income limit of 300% of the poverty level. Lawmakers budgeted $129,000 for the statewide program, enough for about 28 students, yet the price tag is now up to more than $6 million, since more than 1,500 children have been signed up.
Proponents of the new voucher bill argued it gives voters local control over whether they want to fund the program using their property taxes. But Jen countered once a school district opts in, they are on the hook for funding the students who signed up during the year throughout their education, even if the district opts out of the program after a year.
"That could mean a loss of revenue," Jen asserted. "It could mean for some districts, of millions of dollars every year for up to 15 years, so there really is no voter control."
She added the voucher programs are not unique to New Hampshire, noting national special interests have passed or are working on similar legislation. She urged Granite Staters to contact their legislators about the issue.
Just 52% of NYC teachers teach climate change. An earlier version of the article incorrectly stated the percentage. (11:43 a.m. EST., Dec. 28, 2021)
A new survey
found that just 52% of New York City public school educators teach their students about climate change, and many reported they have not been trained to teach the subject.
Proponents of climate education hope to make a change statewide. The Climate and Resilience Education Task Force, along with the National Wildlife Federation and the United Federation of Teachers, sent the survey to teachers across the city, and 1,500 responded.
Emily Fano, senior education manager for the Wildlife Federation in New York City and co-founder of the Task Force which commissioned the survey, said most students get climate change information outside the classroom, and more knowledge could better equip them to handle the climate crisis going forward.
"There's a lot of climate anxiety out there among our youth," Fano observed. "We believe that learning about climate change is a way to take action, to feel empowered."
Only half the teachers who said they teach climate change are provided classroom materials, and only one in five say climate education was covered in their student-teacher training.
Fano's group is pushing legislation
in the state Senate Education Committee to require climate science in statewide high school curricula. Fano thinks the topic should expand beyond high school classes, including grades from Kindergarten up.
"We really have lost an incredible amount of time that students needed to learn about this crisis," Fano contended. "We have looked at the mandate because it may be the fastest way to get climate instruction into the classroom."
Nearly 60% of the survey respondents said they support a mandate to teach about climate change. Fano added New York has a chance to set an example for other states and nations.
