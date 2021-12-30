Wyoming Defies U.S. Supreme Court Over Crow Tribal Hunting Rights

Wyoming will appeal a recent district court decision affirming Crow tribal hunting rights granted under treaties signed in the 19th century, rights recently affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Dan Lewerenz, staff attorney for the Native American Rights Fund, said tribal leaders were very clear about maintaining hunting rights before they agreed to move into a reservation on just a portion of lands they had occupied for centuries.
"The Crow tribe made a deal, and they gave up millions and millions of acres of their traditional lands," Lewerenz explained. "And one of the things that they specifically negotiated for: We need to be able to hunt, throughout our lands, even if we're going to give most of those lands up. And that was part of the deal."
Wyoming has refused to recognize treaty hunting rights for more than a century. But in 2019, a case involving Clayvin Herrera of the Crow Tribe, prosecuted for hunting elk in the Bighorn National Forest, made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Citing previous lower-court rulings, Wyoming argued the state needed to enforce hunting laws for conservation purposes. The state also claimed national forest lands were occupied, and therefore subject to hunting regulations.
Lewerenz pointed out the conservation landscape has changed dramatically since the lower court rulings 25 years ago, with elk numbers now strong. He added the term "occupied" at the time of the treaty is not equivalent to the federal government creating a national forest.
"And the Supreme Court said no, you've got that all wrong," Lewerenz recounted. "Occupied would have meant settled, people living there, working there. And the national forest laws actually prevent that; you can't build a home in a national forest, you can't live there."
Lewerenz noted Wyoming's ongoing prosecution of tribal hunters has created a chilling effect. If members want to exercise an important right to feed their family, they put themselves at significant risk.
"The act of hunting has spiritual and cultural significance for Crow Indians," Lewerenz asserted. "Elk have spiritual and cultural significance, and provide a primary source of food for a number of people on the Crow Reservation."
ROSEBUD, Neb. -- A lawsuit accusing a Nebraska school district of violating a Lakota family's First Amendment rights and unlawful racial discrimination is headed to court.
The suit was filed after a school employee cut two girls' hair during school lice checks, even after the parents raised concerns.
Rose Godinez, interim legal director for the ACLU of Nebraska, the group representing the family associated with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, explained hair is considered a sacred symbol that should only be cut by specific people under certain conditions.
"The family explicitly told the school district to stop cutting the students' hair, because it violated their beliefs," Godinez explained. "And despite their pleas, the school district continued to cut the two girls' hair multiple times."
A federal judge recently rejected the Cody Kilgore Unified School District's qualified immunity defense, which shields public officials from liability, clearing the way for the case to proceed to trial.
School officials have claimed educators were simply doing their job protecting public health. The school's written head-lice policy includes no mention of cutting hair.
Godinez noted even though school employees were on clear notice their actions violated students' religious beliefs, the policy was only applied to Native American students. She added the events also brought back historic trauma for the family, when Native American children were forced to assimilate in boarding schools.
"That has been very heavy for them, but they have remained strong in seeking justice not only for their two daughters but also for all Native American students in our schools right now," Godinez stressed.
The judge dismissed a claim the students' due-process protections were violated, but wrote claims focused on free exercise of religion and racial discrimination should move forward. Godinez acknowledged she is looking forward to arguing the case in court, because she believes all students have a right to live true to their beliefs and cultures at school.
NEW YORK -- A team of New York-based filmmakers is producing a documentary about reclaiming Indigenous heritage, told through the experiences of an 18-year-old descendant of a U.S. Indian boarding-school survivor.
The story centers on Ku Stevens, a top-ranking Nevada athlete who organized a run along the 50-mile escape route his great-grandfather Frank Quinn took, fleeing from the Stewart Indian Boarding School to the Yerington Paiute reservation.
Paige Bethmann, director and producer of the "Remaining Native" documentary, who is Mohawk and Oneida, said it is named after the idea that he used his legs to preserve his identity, something she feels many Indigenous people are struggling with.
"Trying to preserve our cultural identities, our tradition, our language, because of how many obstacles the United States has put in front of Indigenous people, to get rid of that aspect," Bethmann outlined.
The film also follows the first federal investigation into the U.S. boarding schools, where Native American children were brought, and then abused if they spoke their native languages. It is estimated there were nearly 500 government-funded Indian boarding schools in the nation, including in New York state.
Bethmann's great-grandmother also was a U.S. residential school survivor. Bethmann pointed out making the film has helped her understand the complexities of her cultural identity and community.
"That's what this film has brought to me, is that pride in being Native American," Bethmann explained, "But also rebuilding a sense of myself that I felt like I've lost for so many years."
Production for "Remaining Native" started shortly after more than 1,300 unmarked graves were found near the sites of former Indian Residential Schools in Canada. Bethmann noted policies such as boarding schools and land removal were designed to disenfranchise Indigenous people.
"The biggest gap of understanding is the fact that we are here, despite all of those obstacles that we face that are not just something that is a relic of the past," Bethmann asserted.
The team plans to embed themselves in the community in the new year to keep a closer eye on the investigation at Stewart Indian Boarding School. Bethmann said the film will be released as early as 2023.
PLYMOUTH, Mass. - While many non-Native Americans sit down with their friends or families for a holiday meal tomorrow, some Indigenous communities in Massachusetts will gather in Plymouth - not for Thanksgiving, but for what they call the National Day of Mourning.
Since 1970, Indigenous residents have protested on this day, as a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands and erasure of Native cultures. Mahtowin Munro, a co-leader with United American Indians of New England, said it's a protest against racism and oppression that Indigenous people still face.
"In particular, on National Day of Mourning, through our work," she said, "we've been popping a hole in the bubble that is the national myth about the Pilgrims, the Thanksgiving myth."
In American school lessons, Munro said, Pilgrims and the first Thanksgiving meal are glorified. But she said this obscures the
truth of what happened - and that according to Native historians, the first proclaimed "day of thanksgiving" actually followed the massacre of up to 700 Pequot men, women and children in what is now Connecticut.
According to the most recent Census survey, more than 90,000 Native American and Alaskan Native people live in the Commonwealth. Munro added that even more Indigenous people from Mayan and Andean cultures often are categorized as Hispanic or Latino. She said there are many more Indigenous residents of Massachusetts than non-Natives realize, who have to combat persistent stereotypes and assumptions.
"As Indigenous people, we're taught to give thanks every day, and we do," she said. "But we're not going to give thanks for the invasion of Native homelands and the theft of our land, and the oppression of our people."
She said the General Assembly is considering five pieces of legislation that address Indigenous concerns. One bill would create and implement Native curricula in schools, since there currently is nothing about contemporary Indigenous cultures. Others would ban the use of Native mascots in schools, create Indigenous People's Day statewide, protect sacred Native American heritage items and improve educational outcomes for Native students.