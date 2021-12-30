TX Children's Advocates Want Foster Care System Fixed ASAP

The Texas foster-care system is suffering a severe shortage of safe and appropriate placement homes, resulting in an expert panel being convened to address the problem and a myriad of others.



Kate Murphy, senior child welfare policy associate at Texans Care for Children, said the number of kids who did not have a safe home within the foster-care system hit a record high in mid-2021, but is now declining.



"We know we've had a really significant spike in the number of kids we couldn't find homes for," Murphy noted. "Part of the reason those numbers are going down is because we're placing kids out of state, or we're using temporary, emergency placements."



In the past two years, at least 65 Texas foster-care operations have closed, more than a third of them for safety reasons, creating a loss of more than 2,000 available beds. Texas lawmakers passed several pieces of legislation this year to address ongoing issues including approving millions to fund caseworkers, retain providers and increase foster-care capacity.



Murphy pointed out many in the state's foster-care system receive a "child without placement" designation, meaning the state cannot find a suitable placement. She added those children have the most acute levels of need, often suffering from trauma or abuse, drug addiction or mental illness.



"So what we're seeing is that kids are coming into care because they can't get their needs met, and then the system is unable to meet those needs," Murphy observed. "We're seeing that happen disproportionately with older youths."



The pandemic has been a unique stressor for older youths, according to Murphy, because of system challenges, but also because they are more vulnerable.



"We have so many young adults who leave foster care and have limited resources," Murphy explained. "They depend on some of the jobs that were most effected by the pandemic, like the service industry."



Murphy is gratified new policies adopted by the state this year will help older youths transitioning out of foster care to establish a rental history and credit rating, a serious challenge for those who have been in the system for a number of years.



Disclosure: Annie E Casey Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education, Juvenile Justice, and Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Senate Bill 1896 06/14/2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In a system plagued by a history of disparities, Ohio's child-welfare workers and children's advocates say it is time to reimagine child protection.



Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, contended transformation begins with defining the role of child protection. She explained it has become "everything to everyone," with work often falling into the realms of juvenile justice and mental health.



Reese described the whole child-protection system as completely overwhelmed.



"Is the state listening? I think they're listening," Reese stated. "But in child protection, we've got to scream louder, because I don't think that they understand the immediacy of the issue and the weight of child protection."



Susan Walther, director of Warren County Children Services, advocated not only for improving foster care, but for entire system transformation. She said they are committed to keeping kids in families.



"Child welfare history can be generational," Walther pointed out. "How do we change this and empower these families and have kids who are able to be functioning in their own communities, staying in their own schools, staying with their families?"



Walther noted connecting families with work programs, food assistance, mental health care and other wraparound services can keep families safely and successfully together, and often prevent the need for child protection involvement.



Alexandra Citrin, senior associate at the Center for the Study of Social Policy, argued transformation needs to start outside the foster-care system, with flexible funding for partner agencies, and more collaboration.



"Our Department of Health, our Departments of Medicaid, our early childhood systems, Department of Mental Health, Addiction Services, Developmental Disabilities... to be able to work together outside of their silos, and really create a comprehensive continuum of supports and services that meets the diverse needs of the community," Citrin outlined.



Walther added structural racism must also be addressed to get better outcomes for children and families. She emphasized it means viewing transformation through a racial equity lens, to better connect with families of color.



"It's important to recruit caseworkers of different races and nationalities," Walther stressed. "There is a trust people have when they see an image of themselves. So, I think it's important to have that in county agencies, because there is a mistrust at times."



References: Disparity report Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services 2020

State data Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services 2021



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As policymakers and child-welfare leaders move to transform the foster-care system, advocates say there are misconceptions about the work going on.



Susan Walther, director of Warren County Children Services, explained a majority of kids coming into care are from families struggling with everyday problems, compounded by the stress of making ends meet.



"Children who grow up in low-income situations can be extremely well-cared for," Walther acknowledged. "But maintaining food in the home at times, or joblessness, homelessness, these are struggles that can be misconstrued as neglect."



Robin Reese, executive director of Lucas County Children Services, said as poor people engage with more public systems, the systems themselves mistake poverty for child neglect. And neglect, she added, is a broad category, ranging from truancy to unstable living conditions.



"We have a housing complex that's been in the news because of poor conditions," Reese observed. "It's all owner-driven, they just haven't fixed anything. And it's of no fault of the people that are living there, but that puts them at risk of having Child Protection involvement."



Roughly 15,000 children in Ohio are currently under the care of children services, and thousands more are being served at home.



Alexandra Citrin, senior associate at the Center for the Study of Social Policy, said removing kids from struggling families is not always the best answer. She explained supports such as housing, food assistance and counseling services keep families together, which produces better long-term outcomes.



"Separation is harmful for children and families," Citrin emphasized. "Separation is traumatic, and we don't necessarily see a great outcome for the kids who then just linger in care. "



Walther added caseworkers strive to keep families together, and place children with kin when possible instead of in stranger foster care.



"Courts and police are the only people that can remove children from their home, and people get very angry and very upset with people in child welfare," Walther noted. "And it's a hard job. I don't think they realize how much child-welfare workers care."



Part three of our series takes a look at a vision of the future that supports and preserves families.



References: State data Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services 2021



get more stories like this via email

