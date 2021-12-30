Thursday, December 30, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 31, 2021
Play

A legislative panel mulls impeachment proceedings against South Dakota's attorney general, and wildfires fanned by powerful winds force the evacuation of more than 30,000 residents near Boulder, Colorado.

2021Talks - December 30, 2021
Play

President Biden is set to talk with Russia about Ukraine; the top House Republican polls higher than leaders across the aisle; and a jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six counts.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Play

Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Social Issues  |  Youth    News
TX Children's Advocates Want Foster Care System Fixed ASAP

Play

Thursday, December 30, 2021   

The Texas foster-care system is suffering a severe shortage of safe and appropriate placement homes, resulting in an expert panel being convened to address the problem and a myriad of others.

Kate Murphy, senior child welfare policy associate at Texans Care for Children, said the number of kids who did not have a safe home within the foster-care system hit a record high in mid-2021, but is now declining.

"We know we've had a really significant spike in the number of kids we couldn't find homes for," Murphy noted. "Part of the reason those numbers are going down is because we're placing kids out of state, or we're using temporary, emergency placements."

In the past two years, at least 65 Texas foster-care operations have closed, more than a third of them for safety reasons, creating a loss of more than 2,000 available beds. Texas lawmakers passed several pieces of legislation this year to address ongoing issues including approving millions to fund caseworkers, retain providers and increase foster-care capacity.

Murphy pointed out many in the state's foster-care system receive a "child without placement" designation, meaning the state cannot find a suitable placement. She added those children have the most acute levels of need, often suffering from trauma or abuse, drug addiction or mental illness.

"So what we're seeing is that kids are coming into care because they can't get their needs met, and then the system is unable to meet those needs," Murphy observed. "We're seeing that happen disproportionately with older youths."

The pandemic has been a unique stressor for older youths, according to Murphy, because of system challenges, but also because they are more vulnerable.

"We have so many young adults who leave foster care and have limited resources," Murphy explained. "They depend on some of the jobs that were most effected by the pandemic, like the service industry."

Murphy is gratified new policies adopted by the state this year will help older youths transitioning out of foster care to establish a rental history and credit rating, a serious challenge for those who have been in the system for a number of years.

Disclosure: Annie E Casey Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education, Juvenile Justice, and Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


