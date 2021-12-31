With Winter Months Ahead, Tips to Manage Home Heating Bills

The clean-energy future needs to start now, according to some Montanans fighting to change the direction of the state's largest utility.



Nearly 1,000 customers signed a letter to NorthWestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe, urging him to invest in renewables.



Anne Hedges, director of policy and legislative affairs at the Montana Environmental Information Center, said there is growing discontent with the company in the wake of its decision to build a methane-gas power plant in Laurel, near Billings, and its resource procurement plan for the next two decades, which does not include renewable energy.



"This whole petition was out of frustration -- years and years of frustration -- with NorthWestern Energy and its reluctance to move forward as other utilities are doing," Hedges explained. "To make sure the power is clean and affordable and appropriate moving forward."



Environmental groups say the plant will emit nearly 770,000 tons of greenhouse gases each year, equivalent to the annual emissions of about 167,000 cars.



NorthWestern Energy said the plant is the best option because other sources are too volatile when energy demand peaks. Company spokesperson Jo Dee Black said almost 70% of the energy for its Montana customers comes from carbon-free resources.



Hedges said the methane gas plant, which is estimated to cost more than $250 million, is not cost-effective. She contended people want clean, affordable power.



"This isn't an environmental issue, per se," Hedges remarked. "This is a Montana consumer issue where consumers don't want to get stuck paying for old resources that are no longer viable in a different energy market."



The letter to NorthWestern Energy also urged the company to pay its $2.5 million fine for failing to buy a certain amount of electricity from locally owned community energy projects.



Hedges pointed out the fine goes to low-income and tribal energy assistance programs, which will be crucial this year, because utility bills are expected to increase this winter.



"We know that those low-income programs are incredibly important for folks who cannot afford increased utility bills," Hedges asserted. "Let alone those people who because of COVID or other things can't afford their bills as they are. Increased bills are going to become even more difficult."



Black says NorthWestern Energy has not been assessed penalties under this law. He also notes this law was repealed in 2021. The company currently is taking feedback on its 2022 Electricity Supply Resource Plan.



Disclosure: Sierra Club, Montana contributes to our fund for reporting. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Letter Montana Environmental Information Center 2021

Electricity Supply Resource Plan NorthWestern Energy 2021



get more stories like this via email



LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this year, with profits in the past three months alone topping $74 billion, according to a new report by Accountable.US.



Tony Carrk, executive director of the watchdog group, said top executives at Chevron and British Petroleum have privately boasted about redistributing what they view as "excess cash."



"Rather than giving American consumers a break at the pump, they're making all of this money in profits," Carrk asserted. "And they seem to be very happy about taking that money and increasing the value of their stock, and the compensations for their executives."



Eleven companies gave more than $36 billion in payouts to shareholders, while CEOs saw their pay rise by more than $10 million, including a $33 million package for Chevron CEO Michael Wirth.



Oil and gas companies have pointed to the Biden administration's efforts to mitigate climate change as a primary reason they have not been able to increase production.



Carrk pointed out much of the oil and gas industry's millions of acres already under lease for production remain untapped. He admits there are a lot of moving parts involved in gasoline pricing, from supply chain issues to rising demand.



"But what can't be denied is that these higher gas prices, the executives themselves are saying, are helping increase their profits," Carrk argued. "And those profits are not being put to lower gas prices for you, they're going to lining their pockets."



Rising prices linked to profits are not just limited to the oil and gas industry. A recent Bloomberg report found corporate profit margins have hit their highest level since 1950.



Carrk believes corporate greed is a significant factor in what is fueling the nation's rising inflation rate.



"Most Americans see the higher prices at the pump, they see higher prices at the grocery store," Carrk observed. "People should be seeing where the money is going."



References: Gas price report Accountable.US 12/02/2021

Profit report Bloomberg 12/01/2021



get more stories like this via email

