Help is Available for IN Students Facing Food Insecurity

This week, the holiday break is over for many Indiana students, and local food banks say their goal is to ensure kids have enough to eat this semester.



One in every seven Hoosier children faces hunger at home, according to the nonprofit Feeding America.



Emily Weikert Bryant - executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry - said food banks across the state can help those kids and their families get what they need, on and off school grounds, this semester.



"Many of our members have pantries at schools, or do mobile pantries at school sites," said Weikert Bryant, "working with those school communities to provide access to families, not just the child that attends the school, but the families of the children."



Weikert Bryant said continuing pandemic-aid measures guarantee students get a healthy breakfast and lunch on campus, and food banks have other programs to fill the need for food off-campus.



She added that folks with incomes less than 185% of the federal poverty line - or about $49,000 a year for a family of four - can enroll children in free and reduced-price lunch programs. That also qualifies them for pandemic food-aid benefits.



Parents can call 211 to find local food assistance.



One option is a backpack program, which provides food for after school, weekends and holidays.



Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, said her organization is feeding more than 2,800 kids across four counties through its backpack program this school year. She said school officials and social workers decide which students are eligible.



"The schools make sure that the families, if there's multiple students in one family in various grades," said Martinec, "that they all try to get in the program."



Martinec said bullying can be a concern for students who participate in food-aid programs, so discretion is a critical component.



"Receiving that food discreetly really is to protect them," said Martinec. "So that they don't have to feel any shame for being in the situation that they're in and needing that food assistance."



She added, since students often share their backpack contents with family members, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is piloting a new program to provide larger quantities of food.







Children's advocates said they are hoping for major changes to the state's foster-care and child-protective services systems in the new year.



Recent investigations have highlighted a strained foster-care system, largely because of the opioid crisis and lack of resources.



Marissa Sanders, director of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive, and Kinship Parents Network, said while state lawmakers recently formed a bipartisan child-welfare caucus, she has since seen little movement on the issue.



Sanders would like the state to increase accountability and data collection on how many foster parents are in the state, and what their capacity to care for children is.



"We have a staffing shortage is CPS, which is common," Sanders asserted. "One of the best ways to alleviate that is to reduce the number of kids coming into care. And in West Virginia, we have the highest number of children per-capita in care of any state in the country, and we remove more children than any other state per capita."



According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, more than 7,000 West Virginia children currently live in foster care, and in 2019 West Virginia removed 14 out of every 1,000 children from their homes. The national average is three children per 1,000.



Rachel Kinder, FrameWorks Director for Mission West Virginia, said despite the state's problems and serious concerns over child safety and wellbeing, increasing numbers of kids are entering the foster-care system, and there are not enough adults to care for them.



"So we just have an ever-increasing need for new foster parents," Kinder explained. "There's also kind of this cycle where people become foster parents, and if a child is not able to be reunified with their family of origin, then those foster parents a lot of times adopt. And that lessens their ability to be foster parents."



According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 140,000 children lost a caregiver or parent due to pandemic-related causes, and it is estimated a portion of those children could end up in foster care.



Sanders added foster care is designed to be a temporary intervention, and she believes the state should shift toward a model which increases partnership between birth parents and foster parents to strengthen a child's web of support.



"Really, the goal of foster are is always reunification, unless it becomes clear that's not safe," Sanders emphasized.



According to the publication The Imprint, the number of children who were living with foster parents through state agencies across the country dropped by 4% during the pandemic. As of last March, around 402,000 children were in foster care nationwide.



