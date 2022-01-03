Monday, January 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 3, 2022
Play

A minimum wage increase kicks in for Ohio, the January 6 committee says it has new information on former President Trump's role in the Capitol siege, and efforts are underway to increase voter education.

2021Talks - January 3, 2021
Play

An intelligence report warns of possible threats on the Capitol attack anniversary, the No Surprises Act for medical billing is in effect, and Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Play

Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Help is Available for IN Students Facing Food Insecurity

Play

Monday, January 3, 2022   

This week, the holiday break is over for many Indiana students, and local food banks say their goal is to ensure kids have enough to eat this semester.

One in every seven Hoosier children faces hunger at home, according to the nonprofit Feeding America.

Emily Weikert Bryant - executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry - said food banks across the state can help those kids and their families get what they need, on and off school grounds, this semester.

"Many of our members have pantries at schools, or do mobile pantries at school sites," said Weikert Bryant, "working with those school communities to provide access to families, not just the child that attends the school, but the families of the children."

Weikert Bryant said continuing pandemic-aid measures guarantee students get a healthy breakfast and lunch on campus, and food banks have other programs to fill the need for food off-campus.

She added that folks with incomes less than 185% of the federal poverty line - or about $49,000 a year for a family of four - can enroll children in free and reduced-price lunch programs. That also qualifies them for pandemic food-aid benefits.

Parents can call 211 to find local food assistance.

One option is a backpack program, which provides food for after school, weekends and holidays.

Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, said her organization is feeding more than 2,800 kids across four counties through its backpack program this school year. She said school officials and social workers decide which students are eligible.

"The schools make sure that the families, if there's multiple students in one family in various grades," said Martinec, "that they all try to get in the program."

Martinec said bullying can be a concern for students who participate in food-aid programs, so discretion is a critical component.

"Receiving that food discreetly really is to protect them," said Martinec. "So that they don't have to feel any shame for being in the situation that they're in and needing that food assistance."

She added, since students often share their backpack contents with family members, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is piloting a new program to provide larger quantities of food.



Disclosure: Feeding Indianas Hungry contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A report this fall found 63% of Californians polled consider high-health care costs to be a "very serious" or "extremely serious" problem. (Andrey Popov/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Press Gov. Newsom to Eliminate Medi-Cal Premiums
The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009. (Artur/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

Environment

Boulder County Homes, Businesses Destroyed by Drought-Fueled Fire

Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Supe…

Social Issues

AARP Sees Long-Term Care, Senior Housing, Drug Costs as 2022 AZ Issues

When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished …

Medical expenses are tied to nearly 67% of personal bankruptcies in the United States. (motortion/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

"No Surprises Act" Could Stop Unexpected Medical Bills

A new federal law, the "No Surprises Act," expands state protections already in place in New Hampshire to prevent surprise medical billing. In 2018…

Social Issues

Older Americans Can Expect Higher Drug Prices in 2022

Older adults will likely shell out more for healthcare costs in 2022. Medicare beneficiaries will see their premiums for 'Part B,' which covers …

Groups that who question the environmental benefits of carbon capture and storage say the process would expend even more energy just to operate. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Carbon Pipeline Plan Spurs Organized Opposition from Tribes

An Iowa company is trying to gain support for a multi-state project involving capturing carbon from ethanol plants and moving it underground for stora…

Social Issues

NY Lawmaker Proposes 10-Day Gun-Purchase Waiting Period

The gun violence crisis in the U.S. has taken a toll on communities across the country. In New York, pending legislation would require licensed gun …

Health and Wellness

Only 4 Weeks Left on Covered California Open Enrollment

With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, many people without health insurance are searching for options - and may find them on the Covered …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021