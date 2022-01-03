Monday, January 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 3, 2022
A minimum wage increase kicks in for Ohio, the January 6 committee says it has new information on former President Trump's role in the Capitol siege, and efforts are underway to increase voter education.

2021Talks - January 3, 2021
An intelligence report warns of possible threats on the Capitol attack anniversary, the No Surprises Act for medical billing is in effect, and Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Extreme Weather Accelerates Climate-Change Conversation

Monday, January 3, 2022   

Record high temperatures, torrential rain, unlikely tornados and devastating wildfires led to record news coverage of climate change in October and November, according to data compiled by a researcher at the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Max Boykoff, lead project investigator for the Media and Climate Change Observatory in the university's Department of Environmental Studies, said the language being used to describe the phenomenon is also changing. It's moved from terms like "greenhouse effect" and "climate change," to "climate catastrophe" and "climate emergency."

"We've been finding there's an expanded vocabulary to describe what we're seeing and what we're finding though our research, and what we're discussing in terms of politics and policy," Boykoff outlined.

To gather the latest data, Boykoff's team monitored 127 sources across radio, television and newspapers in 13 languages from 59 countries around the world. Colorado has been the latest site of intensifying climate change, when a fire fueled by drought and extreme winds swept through suburbs north of Denver, destroying nearly 1,000 homes.

While news coverage on the topic of climate change dropped off when the pandemic hit, Boykoff expects to see a sustained increase in news about the issue.

"You know, there really isn't one, pivotal event that we found over time that changes the amount or the content itself," Boykoff observed. "But it is a lot of those different stories coming together that create these moments where climate change is on the agenda."

Boykoff pointed out depending on where you live, climate stories are related to agriculture, sea-level rise, drought-related fires or other extreme weather events. He also worries if communities lose local information resources and become "news deserts," they won't be part of the solution.

"And so, if you don't have local reporters talking about these local issues, some of these communities then have a hard time understanding what's going on around them," Boykoff noted.

He added use of the term "climate catastrophe" by U.S. news outlets increased 50% between 2020 and 2021, and tripled in the United Kingdom.


Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

Social Issues

AARP Sees Long-Term Care, Senior Housing, Drug Costs as 2022 AZ Issues

When the Arizona Legislature starts its 2022 session next week, AARP Arizona and other senior advocacy groups say there is a lot of unfinished …

Social Issues

"No Surprises Act" Could Stop Unexpected Medical Bills

A new federal law, the "No Surprises Act," expands state protections already in place in New Hampshire to prevent surprise medical billing. In 2018…

Social Issues

Older Americans Can Expect Higher Drug Prices in 2022

Older adults will likely shell out more for healthcare costs in 2022. Medicare beneficiaries will see their premiums for 'Part B,' which covers …

Environment

Carbon Pipeline Plan Spurs Organized Opposition from Tribes

An Iowa company is trying to gain support for a multi-state project involving capturing carbon from ethanol plants and moving it underground for stora…

Social Issues

NY Lawmaker Proposes 10-Day Gun-Purchase Waiting Period

The gun violence crisis in the U.S. has taken a toll on communities across the country. In New York, pending legislation would require licensed gun …

Health and Wellness

Only 4 Weeks Left on Covered California Open Enrollment

With the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire, many people without health insurance are searching for options - and may find them on the Covered …

Social Issues

Help is Available for IN Students Facing Food Insecurity

This week, the holiday break is over for many Indiana students, and local food banks say their goal is to ensure kids have enough to eat this …

 

