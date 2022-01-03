Extreme Weather Accelerates Climate-Change Conversation

Record high temperatures, torrential rain, unlikely tornados and devastating wildfires led to record news coverage of climate change in October and November, according to data compiled by a researcher at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
get more stories like this via email
Max Boykoff, lead project investigator for the Media and Climate Change Observatory in the university's Department of Environmental Studies, said the language being used to describe the phenomenon is also changing. It's moved from terms like "greenhouse effect" and "climate change," to "climate catastrophe" and "climate emergency."
"We've been finding there's an expanded vocabulary to describe what we're seeing and what we're finding though our research, and what we're discussing in terms of politics and policy," Boykoff outlined.
To gather the latest data, Boykoff's team monitored 127 sources across radio, television and newspapers in 13 languages from 59 countries around the world. Colorado has been the latest site of intensifying climate change, when a fire fueled by drought and extreme winds swept through suburbs north of Denver, destroying nearly 1,000 homes.
While news coverage on the topic of climate change dropped off when the pandemic hit, Boykoff expects to see a sustained increase in news about the issue.
"You know, there really isn't one, pivotal event that we found over time that changes the amount or the content itself," Boykoff observed. "But it is a lot of those different stories coming together that create these moments where climate change is on the agenda."
Boykoff pointed out depending on where you live, climate stories are related to agriculture, sea-level rise, drought-related fires or other extreme weather events. He also worries if communities lose local information resources and become "news deserts," they won't be part of the solution.
"And so, if you don't have local reporters talking about these local issues, some of these communities then have a hard time understanding what's going on around them," Boykoff noted.
He added use of the term "climate catastrophe" by U.S. news outlets increased 50% between 2020 and 2021, and tripled in the United Kingdom.
Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Superior.
After the first significant snowfall in the Denver Metro area this winter finally helped snuff out the Marshall Fire, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reported Sunday that federal and state officials are ramping up recovery efforts.
"To the families who have lost everything they have," said Polis, "we are setting up everything that we can to help you get through what is likely to be one of - if not the - most difficult periods of your lives."
President Joe Biden approved a disaster order on Saturday, and Federal Emergency Management Agency Chief Deanne Criswell, along with some 100 staff, are now on the ground in Colorado.
People needing assistance are encouraged to visit the website 'disasterassistance.gov,' and people with disabilities can call or text the Disability and Disaster Hotline at 800-626-4959.
Joe Boven rushed to his family's home in Louisville on Thursday. But by the time he could make it past road closures and barricades, the house - which he said held generations of heirlooms - had already burned to the ground.
"Hundreds of years of history just went up in flames," said Boven. "So, it's pretty devastating. But even though all of that history is gone, it's great that we are able to still have the people. It's great they're all alive, so that we can continue to create history in the future."
The cause of the fire remains unknown. But climate scientists at the state's top universities cite the warmest and driest period from June to December on record as a major contributor.
Boven said his family will find a new place to live, but he wants leaders to move faster to rein in climate pollution.
"Having watched so many people lose their homes," said Boven, "and knowing that so many people don't have a place to go now, I think it's crucial that we really see our planet and you know, this natural environment as our home, as a whole. Because there isn't anywhere else that we can go."
get more stories like this via email
Tax credits and direct payments to companies that capture and store their carbon emissions underground are a key feature of the climate provisions outlined in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Build Back Better Act.
State environmental advocates say West Virginia's economy could stand to gain from emerging carbon capture technology.
Jim Probst, West Virginia state coordinator with the Citizens Climate Lobby, said a price on carbon could sway lawmakers and spur energy companies to jumpstart carbon capture and storage technologies.
"So if West Virginia can find a way to capture carbon from the smokestacks of our coal-fired plants," said Probst, "that can keep them running and can keep coal miners working. "
Critics, however, argue that carbon-capture technology isn't developed enough to significantly curb emissions, diverts resources away from renewables, and in some cases can be used to increase oil production.
Research has shown that the Build Back Better Act, in its current iteration, could potentially slash U.S. carbon emissions in half by 2030.
Probst acknowledged that carbon-capture technology comes with a hefty price tag - but he pointed out almost all new technologies are expensive initially.
"Right now it is really expensive, and the incentives will help," said Probst. "But long-term, the way we see it with Citizen's Climate Lobby is that putting a price on carbon content of fossil fuels would further incentivize this."
He said he believes that if energy companies have to pay a fee for the carbon content of their product, such as coal, for example, but can then receive a rebate for capturing that same amount of CO2, the system will further incentivize carbon capture technology.
"And with a price on carbon that is gradually increasing over time," said Probst, "it once again helps secure the long-term viability of the technology. "
Sen. Joe Manchin - D-W.Va. - continues to oppose the Build Back Better Act, citing concerns over the bill's cost, national debt, and increasing inflation.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Citizens' Climate Lobby contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
2021 has been a year of extreme weather events in Idaho. Among the worst and most unforgettable was an extreme heat wave.
In the Northwest, including British Columbia, a weather pattern known as a heat dome may have caused 1,400 deaths from the excessive warmth.
Aly Bean, climate campaign coordinator with the Idaho Conservation League, said scientists would typically expect an event like this to happen in the region once every thousand years.
"But climate scientists, after looking into the event and doing some modeling," said Bean, "recognized that this type of extreme heat event is 150 times more likely due to climate change."
Bean said there were other extreme events as well, such as a rise in toxic algae blooms. She also noted that extreme weather has effects on economic drivers like salmon, which came back to Idaho in extremely low numbers this year.
Idaho has also been experiencing one of its most severe droughts in history, which has impacted parts of the economy such as agriculture. Bean said the region is supposed to get more precipitation this winter from a weather pattern known as La Niña.
"If we don't get significantly higher snowpack from this La Nina," said Bean, "the drought from last year will continue for multiple years just because of that soil moisture dryness."
Wildfires once again raged in Idaho and across the West this year, too. But Bean said these events may have a silver lining.
"The really poor air quality index for such a sustained period of time and the huge number of wildfires," said Bean, "really brought attention to what we need to do to adapt for and take care of the health of those that are most vulnerable."
Bean said the state needs to decrease its carbon pollution, including through greater electrification of the transportation system. She also noted the need for changes to the agriculture sector, which is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Idaho.
"Finding ways that we can work with farmers and ranchers and dairies to decrease methane emissions is really huge," said Bean. "Also finding ways within the agricultural sector that we can sequester carbon and remove it from the atmosphere will be helpful."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.